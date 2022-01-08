Skip to main content
Pat Freiermuth Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Pittsburgh vs. Baltimore

Ahead of Sunday's game, here are the key stats and trends you need to know about Pat Freiermuth and his player prop bet options. He'll take the field starting at 1:00 PM ET on CBS. AFC North rivals meet in Week 18 when Freiermuth's Pittsburgh Steelers (8-7-1) play the Baltimore Ravens (8-8) at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Maryland.

Pat Freiermuth Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Freiermuth's 54 grabs (on 70 targets) have led to 444 receiving yards (27.8 per game) and seven touchdowns.
  • So far this season, 11.3% of the 620 passes thrown by his team have gone Freiermuth's way.
  • Freiermuth (18 red zone targets) has been the recipient of 19.4% of his team's 93 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Steelers have run 61.9% passing plays and 38.1% rushing plays this season. They rank 21st in the NFL in scoring.
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Freiermuth's matchup with the Ravens.

Matchup vs. Baltimore

  • Freiermuth's 26 receiving yards in his one matchup against the Ravens are 10.5 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.
  • Freiermuth did not have a touchdown catch in that contest against the Ravens.
  • The 296.4 yards per game the Ravens are allowing through the air makes them the NFL's worst pass defense.
  • The Ravens' defense is 30th in the league, allowing 1.9 passing touchdowns per game.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's game against the Browns, Freiermuth was targeted six times and racked up five catches for 22 yards.
  • Freiermuth's 10 targets have led to nine catches for 59 yards (19.7 per game) during his last three games.

Freiermuth's Pittsburgh Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Pat Freiermuth

70

11.3%

54

444

7

18

19.4%

Diontae Johnson

159

25.6%

100

1110

8

19

20.4%

Chase Claypool

98

15.8%

54

823

1

11

11.8%

Najee Harris

90

14.5%

70

440

3

14

15.1%

