Ahead of Sunday's game, here are the key stats and trends you need to know about Pat Freiermuth and his player prop bet options. He'll take the field starting at 1:00 PM ET on CBS. AFC North rivals meet in Week 18 when Freiermuth's Pittsburgh Steelers (8-7-1) play the Baltimore Ravens (8-8) at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Maryland.

Pat Freiermuth Prop Bet Odds

Pat Freiermuth Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Freiermuth's 54 grabs (on 70 targets) have led to 444 receiving yards (27.8 per game) and seven touchdowns.

So far this season, 11.3% of the 620 passes thrown by his team have gone Freiermuth's way.

Freiermuth (18 red zone targets) has been the recipient of 19.4% of his team's 93 red zone pass attempts.

The Steelers have run 61.9% passing plays and 38.1% rushing plays this season. They rank 21st in the NFL in scoring.

Matchup vs. Baltimore

Freiermuth's 26 receiving yards in his one matchup against the Ravens are 10.5 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.

Freiermuth did not have a touchdown catch in that contest against the Ravens.

The 296.4 yards per game the Ravens are allowing through the air makes them the NFL's worst pass defense.

The Ravens' defense is 30th in the league, allowing 1.9 passing touchdowns per game.

Recent Performances

In last week's game against the Browns, Freiermuth was targeted six times and racked up five catches for 22 yards.

Freiermuth's 10 targets have led to nine catches for 59 yards (19.7 per game) during his last three games.

Freiermuth's Pittsburgh Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Pat Freiermuth 70 11.3% 54 444 7 18 19.4% Diontae Johnson 159 25.6% 100 1110 8 19 20.4% Chase Claypool 98 15.8% 54 823 1 11 11.8% Najee Harris 90 14.5% 70 440 3 14 15.1%

