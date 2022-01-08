Pat Freiermuth Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Pittsburgh vs. Baltimore
Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
Pat Freiermuth Prop Bet Odds
Pat Freiermuth Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Freiermuth's 54 grabs (on 70 targets) have led to 444 receiving yards (27.8 per game) and seven touchdowns.
- So far this season, 11.3% of the 620 passes thrown by his team have gone Freiermuth's way.
- Freiermuth (18 red zone targets) has been the recipient of 19.4% of his team's 93 red zone pass attempts.
- The Steelers have run 61.9% passing plays and 38.1% rushing plays this season. They rank 21st in the NFL in scoring.
- Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Freiermuth's matchup with the Ravens.
Matchup vs. Baltimore
- Freiermuth's 26 receiving yards in his one matchup against the Ravens are 10.5 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.
- Freiermuth did not have a touchdown catch in that contest against the Ravens.
- The 296.4 yards per game the Ravens are allowing through the air makes them the NFL's worst pass defense.
- The Ravens' defense is 30th in the league, allowing 1.9 passing touchdowns per game.
Recent Performances
- In last week's game against the Browns, Freiermuth was targeted six times and racked up five catches for 22 yards.
- Freiermuth's 10 targets have led to nine catches for 59 yards (19.7 per game) during his last three games.
Freiermuth's Pittsburgh Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Pat Freiermuth
70
11.3%
54
444
7
18
19.4%
Diontae Johnson
159
25.6%
100
1110
8
19
20.4%
Chase Claypool
98
15.8%
54
823
1
11
11.8%
Najee Harris
90
14.5%
70
440
3
14
15.1%
Powered By Data Skrive