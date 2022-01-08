In advance of placing any prop bet wagers on Quez Watkins for Saturday's game, which starts at 8:15 PM ET on ESPN, here are some insights and stats to consider to make the best bets. NFC East foes hit the field in Week 18 when Watkins and the Philadelphia Eagles (9-7) meet the Dallas Cowboys (11-5) at Lincoln Financial Field.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Quez Watkins Prop Bet Odds

Quez Watkins Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Watkins has 563 receiving yards on 38 receptions (55 targets), averaging 35.2 yards per game.

So far this season, 12.0% of the 460 passes thrown by his team have gone Watkins' way.

Watkins has seen the ball thrown his way seven times in the red zone this season, 12.1% of his team's 58 red zone pass attempts.

The Eagles have run 47.1% passing plays and 52.9% rushing plays this season. They rank 12th in the NFL in scoring.

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Watkins' matchup with the Cowboys.

Matchup vs. Dallas

Watkins has averaged 34.3 receiving yards per game over his three career matchups against the Cowboys, 0.8 more than his over/under in Saturday's game.

In three matchups with the Cowboys, Watkins has not had a touchdown catch.

This week Watkins will face the NFL's 24th-ranked pass defense (259.9 yards allowed per game).

The Cowboys have allowed 22 touchdowns through the air (1.4 per game). They are seventh in the NFL in that category.

Recent Performances

In last week's game against the Football Team, Watkins was targeted four times and racked up two catches for 15 yards.

Over his last three outings, Watkins has racked up 72 yards on seven catches, averaging 24.0 yards per game on nine targets.

Watkins' Philadelphia Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Quez Watkins 55 12.0% 38 563 0 7 12.1% Devonta Smith 100 21.7% 61 875 5 8 13.8% Dallas Goedert 76 16.5% 56 830 4 6 10.3% Jalen Reagor 54 11.7% 31 280 2 5 8.6%

Powered By Data Skrive