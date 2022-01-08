Quez Watkins Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Philadelphia vs. Dallas
Quez Watkins Prop Bet Odds
Quez Watkins Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Watkins has 563 receiving yards on 38 receptions (55 targets), averaging 35.2 yards per game.
- So far this season, 12.0% of the 460 passes thrown by his team have gone Watkins' way.
- Watkins has seen the ball thrown his way seven times in the red zone this season, 12.1% of his team's 58 red zone pass attempts.
- The Eagles have run 47.1% passing plays and 52.9% rushing plays this season. They rank 12th in the NFL in scoring.
Matchup vs. Dallas
- Watkins has averaged 34.3 receiving yards per game over his three career matchups against the Cowboys, 0.8 more than his over/under in Saturday's game.
- In three matchups with the Cowboys, Watkins has not had a touchdown catch.
- This week Watkins will face the NFL's 24th-ranked pass defense (259.9 yards allowed per game).
- The Cowboys have allowed 22 touchdowns through the air (1.4 per game). They are seventh in the NFL in that category.
Recent Performances
- In last week's game against the Football Team, Watkins was targeted four times and racked up two catches for 15 yards.
- Over his last three outings, Watkins has racked up 72 yards on seven catches, averaging 24.0 yards per game on nine targets.
Watkins' Philadelphia Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Quez Watkins
55
12.0%
38
563
0
7
12.1%
Devonta Smith
100
21.7%
61
875
5
8
13.8%
Dallas Goedert
76
16.5%
56
830
4
6
10.3%
Jalen Reagor
54
11.7%
31
280
2
5
8.6%
