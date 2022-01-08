Skip to main content
Quez Watkins Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Philadelphia vs. Dallas

In advance of placing any prop bet wagers on Quez Watkins for Saturday's game, which starts at 8:15 PM ET on ESPN, here are some insights and stats to consider to make the best bets. NFC East foes hit the field in Week 18 when Watkins and the Philadelphia Eagles (9-7) meet the Dallas Cowboys (11-5) at Lincoln Financial Field.

Quez Watkins Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Watkins has 563 receiving yards on 38 receptions (55 targets), averaging 35.2 yards per game.
  • So far this season, 12.0% of the 460 passes thrown by his team have gone Watkins' way.
  • Watkins has seen the ball thrown his way seven times in the red zone this season, 12.1% of his team's 58 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Eagles have run 47.1% passing plays and 52.9% rushing plays this season. They rank 12th in the NFL in scoring.
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Watkins' matchup with the Cowboys.

Matchup vs. Dallas

  • Watkins has averaged 34.3 receiving yards per game over his three career matchups against the Cowboys, 0.8 more than his over/under in Saturday's game.
  • In three matchups with the Cowboys, Watkins has not had a touchdown catch.
  • This week Watkins will face the NFL's 24th-ranked pass defense (259.9 yards allowed per game).
  • The Cowboys have allowed 22 touchdowns through the air (1.4 per game). They are seventh in the NFL in that category.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's game against the Football Team, Watkins was targeted four times and racked up two catches for 15 yards.
  • Over his last three outings, Watkins has racked up 72 yards on seven catches, averaging 24.0 yards per game on nine targets.

Watkins' Philadelphia Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Quez Watkins

55

12.0%

38

563

0

7

12.1%

Devonta Smith

100

21.7%

61

875

5

8

13.8%

Dallas Goedert

76

16.5%

56

830

4

6

10.3%

Jalen Reagor

54

11.7%

31

280

2

5

8.6%

