Rashaad Penny Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Seattle vs. Arizona
Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
Rashaad Penny Prop Bet Odds
Rashaad Penny Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Penny has churned out a team-best 559 rushing yards (34.9 per game) with five touchdowns.
- He has tacked on six catches for 48 yards (3.0 per game).
- He has handled 96, or 25.1%, of his team's 383 rushing attempts this season.
- The Seahawks have run 55.0% passing plays and 45.0% rushing plays this season. They rank 17th in the NFL in scoring.
- Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Penny's matchup with the Cardinals.
Matchup vs. Arizona
- Against the Cardinals, Penny's 18.5 rushing yards per game over his four career matchups are 50.0 fewer than his over/under in Sunday's game.
- Penny has not run for a touchdown against the Cardinals.
- Penny will go up against a Cardinals squad that allows 109.4 rushing yards per game and is the NFL's 11th-ranked rush defense.
- This season the Cardinals have allowed eight rushing TDs. They are ranked first in the NFL in that category.
Recent Performances
- Penny put together a 170-yard rushing performance in last week's matchup with the Lions, carrying the ball 25 times (averaging 6.8 yards per carry) while scoring two touchdowns.
- Penny added two catches for 15 yards.
- In his last three games, Penny has 344 rushing yards (114.7 per game) on 53 carries with three touchdowns.
Penny's Seattle Teammates
|Name
|Attempts
|% Team Attempts
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Attempts
|% Team Red Zone Attempts
|Yards/Attempt
Rashaad Penny
96
25.1%
559
5
13
24.1%
5.8
Alex Collins
108
28.2%
411
2
13
24.1%
3.8
Chris Carson
54
14.1%
232
3
7
13.0%
4.3
Russell Wilson
39
10.2%
178
1
6
11.1%
4.6
Powered By Data Skrive