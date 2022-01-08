Oddsmakers have listed plenty of player prop betting options for Sunday's NFL action, including for Rashaad Penny, who takes to the field at 4:25 PM ET broadcast on FOX. NFC West rivals hit the field in Week 18 when Penny and the Seattle Seahawks (6-10) meet the Arizona Cardinals (11-5) at State Farm Stadium.

Rashaad Penny Prop Bet Odds

Rashaad Penny Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Penny has churned out a team-best 559 rushing yards (34.9 per game) with five touchdowns.

He has tacked on six catches for 48 yards (3.0 per game).

He has handled 96, or 25.1%, of his team's 383 rushing attempts this season.

The Seahawks have run 55.0% passing plays and 45.0% rushing plays this season. They rank 17th in the NFL in scoring.

Matchup vs. Arizona

Against the Cardinals, Penny's 18.5 rushing yards per game over his four career matchups are 50.0 fewer than his over/under in Sunday's game.

Penny has not run for a touchdown against the Cardinals.

Penny will go up against a Cardinals squad that allows 109.4 rushing yards per game and is the NFL's 11th-ranked rush defense.

This season the Cardinals have allowed eight rushing TDs. They are ranked first in the NFL in that category.

Recent Performances

Penny put together a 170-yard rushing performance in last week's matchup with the Lions, carrying the ball 25 times (averaging 6.8 yards per carry) while scoring two touchdowns.

Penny added two catches for 15 yards.

In his last three games, Penny has 344 rushing yards (114.7 per game) on 53 carries with three touchdowns.

Penny's Seattle Teammates

Name Attempts % Team Attempts Yards TDs Red Zone Attempts % Team Red Zone Attempts Yards/Attempt Rashaad Penny 96 25.1% 559 5 13 24.1% 5.8 Alex Collins 108 28.2% 411 2 13 24.1% 3.8 Chris Carson 54 14.1% 232 3 7 13.0% 4.3 Russell Wilson 39 10.2% 178 1 6 11.1% 4.6

