Rex Burkhead Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Houston vs. Tennessee

Rex Burkhead has player prop betting options available from oddsmakers before his next NFL game on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET airing on CBS. AFC South opponents meet in Week 18 when Burkhead and the Houston Texans (4-12) square off against the Tennessee Titans (11-5) at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas.

Rex Burkhead Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Burkhead has run for a team-leading 403 yards on 110 attempts (25.2 yards per game) and scored three touchdowns.
  • He also has 22 receptions for 144 yards (9.0 per game).
  • His team has run the ball 399 times this season, and he's carried 110 of those attempts (27.6%).
  • The Texans, who rank 30th in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 56.2% of the time while opting for the ground attack 43.8% of the time.
Matchup vs. Tennessee

  • Against the Titans, Burkhead's 14.7 rushing yards per game over his three career matchups are 33.8 fewer than his over/under in Sunday's game.
  • Burkhead, in three matchups versus the Titans, has not run for a TD.
  • Note: Burkhead's stats vs. Titans date back to 2016.
  • Conceding 85.9 rushing yards per game, the Titans have the second-ranked run defense in the league.
  • This season the Titans are ranked 12th in the NFL in rushing touchdowns conceded (14).

Recent Performances

  • In last week's contest against the 49ers, Burkhead carried the ball 16 times for 47 yards.
  • He chipped in with six receptions for 32 yards in the passing game.
  • In his last three games, Burkhead has taken 54 carries for 237 yards (79.0 per game) and two touchdowns.
  • Burkhead has caught nine passes for 38 yards (12.7 ypg).

Burkhead's Houston Teammates

NameAttempts% Team AttemptsYardsTDsRed Zone Attempts% Team Red Zone AttemptsYards/Attempt

Rex Burkhead

110

27.6%

403

3

14

28.6%

3.7

David Johnson

62

15.5%

200

0

7

14.3%

3.2

Royce Freeman

56

-

169

0

6

-

3.0

Tyrod Taylor

19

4.8%

151

3

4

8.2%

7.9

