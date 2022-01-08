Rex Burkhead has player prop betting options available from oddsmakers before his next NFL game on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET airing on CBS. AFC South opponents meet in Week 18 when Burkhead and the Houston Texans (4-12) square off against the Tennessee Titans (11-5) at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Rex Burkhead Prop Bet Odds

Rex Burkhead Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Burkhead has run for a team-leading 403 yards on 110 attempts (25.2 yards per game) and scored three touchdowns.

He also has 22 receptions for 144 yards (9.0 per game).

His team has run the ball 399 times this season, and he's carried 110 of those attempts (27.6%).

The Texans, who rank 30th in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 56.2% of the time while opting for the ground attack 43.8% of the time.

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Burkhead's matchup with the Titans.

Matchup vs. Tennessee

Against the Titans, Burkhead's 14.7 rushing yards per game over his three career matchups are 33.8 fewer than his over/under in Sunday's game.

Burkhead, in three matchups versus the Titans, has not run for a TD.

Note: Burkhead's stats vs. Titans date back to 2016.

Conceding 85.9 rushing yards per game, the Titans have the second-ranked run defense in the league.

This season the Titans are ranked 12th in the NFL in rushing touchdowns conceded (14).

Recent Performances

In last week's contest against the 49ers, Burkhead carried the ball 16 times for 47 yards.

He chipped in with six receptions for 32 yards in the passing game.

In his last three games, Burkhead has taken 54 carries for 237 yards (79.0 per game) and two touchdowns.

Burkhead has caught nine passes for 38 yards (12.7 ypg).

Burkhead's Houston Teammates

Name Attempts % Team Attempts Yards TDs Red Zone Attempts % Team Red Zone Attempts Yards/Attempt Rex Burkhead 110 27.6% 403 3 14 28.6% 3.7 David Johnson 62 15.5% 200 0 7 14.3% 3.2 Royce Freeman 56 - 169 0 6 - 3.0 Tyrod Taylor 19 4.8% 151 3 4 8.2% 7.9

Powered By Data Skrive