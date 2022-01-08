Rex Burkhead Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Houston vs. Tennessee
Rex Burkhead Prop Bet Odds
Rex Burkhead Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Burkhead has run for a team-leading 403 yards on 110 attempts (25.2 yards per game) and scored three touchdowns.
- He also has 22 receptions for 144 yards (9.0 per game).
- His team has run the ball 399 times this season, and he's carried 110 of those attempts (27.6%).
- The Texans, who rank 30th in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 56.2% of the time while opting for the ground attack 43.8% of the time.
Matchup vs. Tennessee
- Against the Titans, Burkhead's 14.7 rushing yards per game over his three career matchups are 33.8 fewer than his over/under in Sunday's game.
- Burkhead, in three matchups versus the Titans, has not run for a TD.
- Note: Burkhead's stats vs. Titans date back to 2016.
- Conceding 85.9 rushing yards per game, the Titans have the second-ranked run defense in the league.
- This season the Titans are ranked 12th in the NFL in rushing touchdowns conceded (14).
Recent Performances
- In last week's contest against the 49ers, Burkhead carried the ball 16 times for 47 yards.
- He chipped in with six receptions for 32 yards in the passing game.
- In his last three games, Burkhead has taken 54 carries for 237 yards (79.0 per game) and two touchdowns.
- Burkhead has caught nine passes for 38 yards (12.7 ypg).
Burkhead's Houston Teammates
|Name
|Attempts
|% Team Attempts
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Attempts
|% Team Red Zone Attempts
|Yards/Attempt
Rex Burkhead
110
27.6%
403
3
14
28.6%
3.7
David Johnson
62
15.5%
200
0
7
14.3%
3.2
Royce Freeman
56
-
169
0
6
-
3.0
Tyrod Taylor
19
4.8%
151
3
4
8.2%
7.9
