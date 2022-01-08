Rhamondre Stevenson Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - New England vs. Miami
Rhamondre Stevenson Prop Bet Odds
Rhamondre Stevenson Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- This season Stevenson has piled up 572 rushing yards (35.8 per game) on 129 carries with five touchdowns.
- He also averages 7.6 receiving yards per game, catching 13 passes for 121 yards.
- He has received 129 of his team's 462 carries this season (27.9%).
- The Patriots have called a pass in 52.2% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 47.8% of the time. This offensive attack ranks eighth in the NFL in points scored.
Matchup vs. Miami
- Stevenson notched two rushing yards in his lone career matchup against the Dolphins, 47.5 fewer yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.
- Stevenson did not have a touchdown run in that contest against the Dolphins.
- Conceding 108.3 rushing yards per game, the Dolphins have the 10th-ranked run defense in the league.
- Stevenson and the Patriots will face off against the NFL's 12th-ranked defense in terms of rushing touchdowns conceded (14).
Recent Performances
- In last week's contest against the Jaguars, Stevenson ran the ball 19 times for 107 yards (5.6 yards per carry) and scored two touchdowns.
- Stevenson has 143 yards on 29 carries (47.7 ypg) with two rushing touchdowns during his last three games.
Stevenson's New England Teammates
|Name
|Attempts
|% Team Attempts
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Attempts
|% Team Red Zone Attempts
|Yards/Attempt
Rhamondre Stevenson
129
27.9%
572
5
23
26.1%
4.4
Damien Harris
191
41.3%
892
14
40
45.5%
4.7
Brandon Bolden
37
8.0%
180
0
7
8.0%
4.9
Mac Jones
41
8.9%
125
0
7
8.0%
3.0
