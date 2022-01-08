Skip to main content
Rhamondre Stevenson Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - New England vs. Miami

In advance of placing any prop bet wagers on Rhamondre Stevenson for Sunday's game, which starts at 4:25 PM ET on CBS, here are some insights and stats to consider to make the best bets. Stevenson's New England Patriots (10-6) and the Miami Dolphins (8-8) play in a Week 18 matchup between AFC East foes at Hard Rock Stadium.

Rhamondre Stevenson Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • This season Stevenson has piled up 572 rushing yards (35.8 per game) on 129 carries with five touchdowns.
  • He also averages 7.6 receiving yards per game, catching 13 passes for 121 yards.
  • He has received 129 of his team's 462 carries this season (27.9%).
  • The Patriots have called a pass in 52.2% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 47.8% of the time. This offensive attack ranks eighth in the NFL in points scored.
Matchup vs. Miami

  • Stevenson notched two rushing yards in his lone career matchup against the Dolphins, 47.5 fewer yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.
  • Stevenson did not have a touchdown run in that contest against the Dolphins.
  • Conceding 108.3 rushing yards per game, the Dolphins have the 10th-ranked run defense in the league.
  • Stevenson and the Patriots will face off against the NFL's 12th-ranked defense in terms of rushing touchdowns conceded (14).

Recent Performances

  • In last week's contest against the Jaguars, Stevenson ran the ball 19 times for 107 yards (5.6 yards per carry) and scored two touchdowns.
  • Stevenson has 143 yards on 29 carries (47.7 ypg) with two rushing touchdowns during his last three games.

Stevenson's New England Teammates

NameAttempts% Team AttemptsYardsTDsRed Zone Attempts% Team Red Zone AttemptsYards/Attempt

Rhamondre Stevenson

129

27.9%

572

5

23

26.1%

4.4

Damien Harris

191

41.3%

892

14

40

45.5%

4.7

Brandon Bolden

37

8.0%

180

0

7

8.0%

4.9

Mac Jones

41

8.9%

125

0

7

8.0%

3.0

