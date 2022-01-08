In advance of placing any prop bet wagers on Rhamondre Stevenson for Sunday's game, which starts at 4:25 PM ET on CBS, here are some insights and stats to consider to make the best bets. Stevenson's New England Patriots (10-6) and the Miami Dolphins (8-8) play in a Week 18 matchup between AFC East foes at Hard Rock Stadium.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Rhamondre Stevenson Prop Bet Odds

Rhamondre Stevenson Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

This season Stevenson has piled up 572 rushing yards (35.8 per game) on 129 carries with five touchdowns.

He also averages 7.6 receiving yards per game, catching 13 passes for 121 yards.

He has received 129 of his team's 462 carries this season (27.9%).

The Patriots have called a pass in 52.2% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 47.8% of the time. This offensive attack ranks eighth in the NFL in points scored.

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Stevenson's matchup with the Dolphins.

Matchup vs. Miami

Stevenson notched two rushing yards in his lone career matchup against the Dolphins, 47.5 fewer yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.

Stevenson did not have a touchdown run in that contest against the Dolphins.

Conceding 108.3 rushing yards per game, the Dolphins have the 10th-ranked run defense in the league.

Stevenson and the Patriots will face off against the NFL's 12th-ranked defense in terms of rushing touchdowns conceded (14).

Recent Performances

In last week's contest against the Jaguars, Stevenson ran the ball 19 times for 107 yards (5.6 yards per carry) and scored two touchdowns.

Stevenson has 143 yards on 29 carries (47.7 ypg) with two rushing touchdowns during his last three games.

Stevenson's New England Teammates

Name Attempts % Team Attempts Yards TDs Red Zone Attempts % Team Red Zone Attempts Yards/Attempt Rhamondre Stevenson 129 27.9% 572 5 23 26.1% 4.4 Damien Harris 191 41.3% 892 14 40 45.5% 4.7 Brandon Bolden 37 8.0% 180 0 7 8.0% 4.9 Mac Jones 41 8.9% 125 0 7 8.0% 3.0

Powered By Data Skrive