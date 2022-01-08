Skip to main content
Rob Gronkowski Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Tampa Bay vs. Carolina

Ahead of placing any prop bet wagers on Rob Gronkowski for Sunday's game, which starts at 4:25 PM ET on CBS, here are some insights and stats to consider to make the best bets. NFC South rivals meet in Week 18 when Gronkowski's Tampa Bay Buccaneers (12-4) hit the field against the Carolina Panthers (5-11) at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida.

Rob Gronkowski Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Gronkowski has hauled in 48 passes (79 targets) for 665 yards (41.6 per game) with six TDs this season.
  • Gronkowski has been the target of 79 of his team's 692 passing attempts this season, or 11.4% of the target share.
  • Gronkowski (11 red zone targets) has been the recipient of 9.5% of his team's 116 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Buccaneers have run 65.5% passing plays and 34.5% rushing plays this season. They rank second in the NFL in scoring.
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Gronkowski's matchup with the Panthers.

Matchup vs. Carolina

  • Gronkowski's 38.5 receiving yards per game in his four matchups against the Panthers are 18.0 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.
  • In four matchups, Gronkowski has had a touchdown catch in one game, but has yet to put up multiple TD catches in a single contest versus the Panthers.
  • Note: Gronkowski's stats vs. Panthers date back to 2016.
  • The Panthers are giving up 202.1 passing yards per game this year, the NFL's second-ranked pass defense.
  • With 23 passing TDs allowed this season, the Panthers defense is ranked 10th in the NFL.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's game against the Jets, Gronkowski was targeted 10 times and racked up seven catches for 115 yards (16.4 yards per catch).
  • Gronkowski has reeled in 10 passes (23 targets) for 167 yards (55.7 per game) over his last three outings.

Gronkowski's Tampa Bay Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Rob Gronkowski

79

11.4%

48

665

6

11

9.5%

Chris Godwin

127

18.4%

98

1103

5

25

21.6%

Mike Evans

107

15.5%

68

946

12

17

14.7%

Leonard Fournette

84

12.1%

69

454

2

15

12.9%

Powered By Data Skrive