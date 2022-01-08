Ahead of placing any prop bet wagers on Rob Gronkowski for Sunday's game, which starts at 4:25 PM ET on CBS, here are some insights and stats to consider to make the best bets. NFC South rivals meet in Week 18 when Gronkowski's Tampa Bay Buccaneers (12-4) hit the field against the Carolina Panthers (5-11) at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida.

Rob Gronkowski Prop Bet Odds

Rob Gronkowski Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Gronkowski has hauled in 48 passes (79 targets) for 665 yards (41.6 per game) with six TDs this season.

Gronkowski has been the target of 79 of his team's 692 passing attempts this season, or 11.4% of the target share.

Gronkowski (11 red zone targets) has been the recipient of 9.5% of his team's 116 red zone pass attempts.

The Buccaneers have run 65.5% passing plays and 34.5% rushing plays this season. They rank second in the NFL in scoring.

Matchup vs. Carolina

Gronkowski's 38.5 receiving yards per game in his four matchups against the Panthers are 18.0 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.

In four matchups, Gronkowski has had a touchdown catch in one game, but has yet to put up multiple TD catches in a single contest versus the Panthers.

Note: Gronkowski's stats vs. Panthers date back to 2016.

The Panthers are giving up 202.1 passing yards per game this year, the NFL's second-ranked pass defense.

With 23 passing TDs allowed this season, the Panthers defense is ranked 10th in the NFL.

Recent Performances

In last week's game against the Jets, Gronkowski was targeted 10 times and racked up seven catches for 115 yards (16.4 yards per catch).

Gronkowski has reeled in 10 passes (23 targets) for 167 yards (55.7 per game) over his last three outings.

Gronkowski's Tampa Bay Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Rob Gronkowski 79 11.4% 48 665 6 11 9.5% Chris Godwin 127 18.4% 98 1103 5 25 21.6% Mike Evans 107 15.5% 68 946 12 17 14.7% Leonard Fournette 84 12.1% 69 454 2 15 12.9%

