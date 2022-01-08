Rob Gronkowski Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Tampa Bay vs. Carolina
Rob Gronkowski Prop Bet Odds
Rob Gronkowski Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Gronkowski has hauled in 48 passes (79 targets) for 665 yards (41.6 per game) with six TDs this season.
- Gronkowski has been the target of 79 of his team's 692 passing attempts this season, or 11.4% of the target share.
- Gronkowski (11 red zone targets) has been the recipient of 9.5% of his team's 116 red zone pass attempts.
- The Buccaneers have run 65.5% passing plays and 34.5% rushing plays this season. They rank second in the NFL in scoring.
Matchup vs. Carolina
- Gronkowski's 38.5 receiving yards per game in his four matchups against the Panthers are 18.0 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.
- In four matchups, Gronkowski has had a touchdown catch in one game, but has yet to put up multiple TD catches in a single contest versus the Panthers.
- Note: Gronkowski's stats vs. Panthers date back to 2016.
- The Panthers are giving up 202.1 passing yards per game this year, the NFL's second-ranked pass defense.
- With 23 passing TDs allowed this season, the Panthers defense is ranked 10th in the NFL.
Recent Performances
- In last week's game against the Jets, Gronkowski was targeted 10 times and racked up seven catches for 115 yards (16.4 yards per catch).
- Gronkowski has reeled in 10 passes (23 targets) for 167 yards (55.7 per game) over his last three outings.
Gronkowski's Tampa Bay Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Rob Gronkowski
79
11.4%
48
665
6
11
9.5%
Chris Godwin
127
18.4%
98
1103
5
25
21.6%
Mike Evans
107
15.5%
68
946
12
17
14.7%
Leonard Fournette
84
12.1%
69
454
2
15
12.9%
