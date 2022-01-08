Robby Anderson Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Carolina vs. Tampa Bay
Robby Anderson Prop Bet Odds
Robby Anderson Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Anderson's 46 grabs are good enough for 469 yards (29.3 ypg) and four touchdowns. He's been targeted 101 times.
- Anderson has been the target of 18.2% (101 total) of his team's 556 passing attempts this season.
- Anderson (seven red zone targets) has been the recipient of 14.6% of his team's 48 red zone pass attempts.
- The Panthers have called a pass in 56.4% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 43.6% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 29th in the NFL in points scored.
Matchup vs. Tampa Bay
- Anderson is averaging 68.2 receiving yards per game in four career matchups against the Buccaneers, 30.7 more than his receiving yards prop bet over/under for Sunday's game (37.5).
- In four matchups, Anderson has had a touchdown catch in one game, but has yet to put up multiple TD catches in a single contest against the Buccaneers.
- The Buccaneers have the NFL's 22nd-ranked pass defense this season, yielding 258.0 yards per game through the air.
- The Buccaneers have conceded 24 passing TDs this year (1.5 per game), ranking them 15th among NFL defenses.
Recent Performances
- In last week's outing against the Saints, Anderson was targeted two times, picking up 10 yards on two receptions.
- Anderson has put up 10 catches for 97 yards in his last three games. He was targeted 20 times and averages 32.3 receiving yards.
Anderson's Carolina Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Robby Anderson
101
18.2%
46
469
4
7
14.6%
D.J. Moore
153
27.5%
86
1070
4
12
25.0%
Christian McCaffrey
41
7.4%
37
343
1
2
4.2%
Brandon Zylstra
23
4.1%
18
250
1
2
4.2%
