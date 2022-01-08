Before placing any bets on Robby Anderson's player prop bets for Sunday's game, which starts at 4:25 PM ET on CBS, here are some key stats and trends to know. NFC South rivals meet in Week 18 when Anderson's Carolina Panthers (5-11) play the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (12-4) at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida.

Robby Anderson Prop Bet Odds

Robby Anderson Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Anderson's 46 grabs are good enough for 469 yards (29.3 ypg) and four touchdowns. He's been targeted 101 times.

Anderson has been the target of 18.2% (101 total) of his team's 556 passing attempts this season.

Anderson (seven red zone targets) has been the recipient of 14.6% of his team's 48 red zone pass attempts.

The Panthers have called a pass in 56.4% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 43.6% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 29th in the NFL in points scored.

Matchup vs. Tampa Bay

Anderson is averaging 68.2 receiving yards per game in four career matchups against the Buccaneers, 30.7 more than his receiving yards prop bet over/under for Sunday's game (37.5).

In four matchups, Anderson has had a touchdown catch in one game, but has yet to put up multiple TD catches in a single contest against the Buccaneers.

The Buccaneers have the NFL's 22nd-ranked pass defense this season, yielding 258.0 yards per game through the air.

The Buccaneers have conceded 24 passing TDs this year (1.5 per game), ranking them 15th among NFL defenses.

Recent Performances

In last week's outing against the Saints, Anderson was targeted two times, picking up 10 yards on two receptions.

Anderson has put up 10 catches for 97 yards in his last three games. He was targeted 20 times and averages 32.3 receiving yards.

Anderson's Carolina Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Robby Anderson 101 18.2% 46 469 4 7 14.6% D.J. Moore 153 27.5% 86 1070 4 12 25.0% Christian McCaffrey 41 7.4% 37 343 1 2 4.2% Brandon Zylstra 23 4.1% 18 250 1 2 4.2%

