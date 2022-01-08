Skip to main content
Robby Anderson Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Carolina vs. Tampa Bay

Before placing any bets on Robby Anderson's player prop bets for Sunday's game, which starts at 4:25 PM ET on CBS, here are some key stats and trends to know. NFC South rivals meet in Week 18 when Anderson's Carolina Panthers (5-11) play the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (12-4) at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida.

Robby Anderson Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Anderson's 46 grabs are good enough for 469 yards (29.3 ypg) and four touchdowns. He's been targeted 101 times.
  • Anderson has been the target of 18.2% (101 total) of his team's 556 passing attempts this season.
  • Anderson (seven red zone targets) has been the recipient of 14.6% of his team's 48 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Panthers have called a pass in 56.4% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 43.6% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 29th in the NFL in points scored.
Matchup vs. Tampa Bay

  • Anderson is averaging 68.2 receiving yards per game in four career matchups against the Buccaneers, 30.7 more than his receiving yards prop bet over/under for Sunday's game (37.5).
  • In four matchups, Anderson has had a touchdown catch in one game, but has yet to put up multiple TD catches in a single contest against the Buccaneers.
  • The Buccaneers have the NFL's 22nd-ranked pass defense this season, yielding 258.0 yards per game through the air.
  • The Buccaneers have conceded 24 passing TDs this year (1.5 per game), ranking them 15th among NFL defenses.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's outing against the Saints, Anderson was targeted two times, picking up 10 yards on two receptions.
  • Anderson has put up 10 catches for 97 yards in his last three games. He was targeted 20 times and averages 32.3 receiving yards.

Anderson's Carolina Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Robby Anderson

101

18.2%

46

469

4

7

14.6%

D.J. Moore

153

27.5%

86

1070

4

12

25.0%

Christian McCaffrey

41

7.4%

37

343

1

2

4.2%

Brandon Zylstra

23

4.1%

18

250

1

2

4.2%

