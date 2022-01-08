Ahead of placing any prop bet wagers on Ronald Jones II for Sunday's game, which starts at 4:25 PM ET on CBS, here are some insights and stats to consider to make the best bets. Jones and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (12-4) are set for an NFC South matchup in Week 18 against the Carolina Panthers (5-11) at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida.

Ronald Jones II Prop Bet Odds

Ronald Jones II Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Jones has rushed for 428 yards on 101 carries (26.8 yards per game), with four touchdowns on the ground this year.

He's also caught 10 passes for 64 yards (4.0 per game).

He has received 101 of his team's 365 carries this season (27.7%).

The Buccaneers have run 65.5% passing plays and 34.5% rushing plays this season. They rank second in the NFL in scoring.

Matchup vs. Carolina

Against the Panthers, Jones has averaged 43 rushing yards per game over his seven career matchups, 15.5 more yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.

In four of seven games versus the Panthers Jones has rushed for a touchdown. But he did not have multiple TDs in any of those games.

Jones will go up against a Panthers squad that allows 115.6 rushing yards per game and is the NFL's 20th-ranked rush defense.

The Panthers have conceded 14 rushing touchdowns, 12th in the league.

Recent Performances

In last week's matchup with the Jets, Jones picked up 26 yards on 10 carries.

Jones has 154 yards on 38 carries (51.3 ypg) with one rushing touchdown over his last three games.

Jones' Tampa Bay Teammates

Name Attempts % Team Attempts Yards TDs Red Zone Attempts % Team Red Zone Attempts Yards/Attempt Ronald Jones II 101 27.7% 428 4 13 18.8% 4.2 Leonard Fournette 180 49.3% 812 8 40 58.0% 4.5 Ke'Shawn Vaughn 26 7.1% 151 1 3 4.3% 5.8 Le'Veon Bell 36 - 87 2 6 - 2.4

