Ronald Jones II Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Tampa Bay vs. Carolina

Ahead of placing any prop bet wagers on Ronald Jones II for Sunday's game, which starts at 4:25 PM ET on CBS, here are some insights and stats to consider to make the best bets. Jones and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (12-4) are set for an NFC South matchup in Week 18 against the Carolina Panthers (5-11) at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida.

Ronald Jones II Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Jones has rushed for 428 yards on 101 carries (26.8 yards per game), with four touchdowns on the ground this year.
  • He's also caught 10 passes for 64 yards (4.0 per game).
  • He has received 101 of his team's 365 carries this season (27.7%).
  • The Buccaneers have run 65.5% passing plays and 34.5% rushing plays this season. They rank second in the NFL in scoring.
Matchup vs. Carolina

  • Against the Panthers, Jones has averaged 43 rushing yards per game over his seven career matchups, 15.5 more yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.
  • In four of seven games versus the Panthers Jones has rushed for a touchdown. But he did not have multiple TDs in any of those games.
  • Jones will go up against a Panthers squad that allows 115.6 rushing yards per game and is the NFL's 20th-ranked rush defense.
  • The Panthers have conceded 14 rushing touchdowns, 12th in the league.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's matchup with the Jets, Jones picked up 26 yards on 10 carries.
  • Jones has 154 yards on 38 carries (51.3 ypg) with one rushing touchdown over his last three games.

Jones' Tampa Bay Teammates

NameAttempts% Team AttemptsYardsTDsRed Zone Attempts% Team Red Zone AttemptsYards/Attempt

Ronald Jones II

101

27.7%

428

4

13

18.8%

4.2

Leonard Fournette

180

49.3%

812

8

40

58.0%

4.5

Ke'Shawn Vaughn

26

7.1%

151

1

3

4.3%

5.8

Le'Veon Bell

36

-

87

2

6

-

2.4

