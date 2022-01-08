Before Russell Gage hits the field for Sunday's game, which starts at 4:25 PM ET on FOX, here are some key facts and figures you should know ahead of placing a bet on his player props. Gage's Atlanta Falcons (7-9) and the New Orleans Saints (8-8) square off in a Week 18 matchup between NFC South opponents at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Russell Gage Prop Bet Odds

Russell Gage Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Gage has reeled in 57 passes (on 81 targets) for 644 yards (40.3 per game) and three touchdowns this year.

Gage has been the target of 81 of his team's 540 passing attempts this season, or 15.0% of the target share.

Gage (10 red zone targets) has been the recipient of 13.2% of his team's 76 red zone pass attempts.

The Falcons have thrown the ball in 58.6% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 41.4% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 27th in the NFL in points scored.

Matchup vs. New Orleans

Against the Saints, Gage has averaged 35.4 receiving yards per game in his seven career matchups, 18.1 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.

Gage has caught a touchdown pass versus the Saints twice, but did not have multiple TDs in either of those games.

This week Gage will face the NFL's 14th-ranked pass defense (244.7 yards allowed per game).

The Saints' defense is third in the NFL, conceding 1.2 passing touchdowns per game.

Recent Performances

In last week's matchup with the Bills, Gage hauled in three passes for 50 yards (16.7 yards per reception) while being targeted five times.

Gage put up 180 yards (on 15 catches) with one touchdown over his last three games. He was targeted 22 times, and averaged 60.0 yards per game.

Gage's Atlanta Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Russell Gage 81 15.0% 57 644 3 10 13.2% Kyle Pitts 105 19.4% 66 1018 1 13 17.1% Cordarrelle Patterson 68 12.6% 51 547 5 12 15.8% Olamide Zaccheaus 50 9.3% 28 359 3 8 10.5%

