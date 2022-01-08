Russell Gage Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Atlanta vs. New Orleans
Russell Gage Prop Bet Odds
Russell Gage Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Gage has reeled in 57 passes (on 81 targets) for 644 yards (40.3 per game) and three touchdowns this year.
- Gage has been the target of 81 of his team's 540 passing attempts this season, or 15.0% of the target share.
- Gage (10 red zone targets) has been the recipient of 13.2% of his team's 76 red zone pass attempts.
- The Falcons have thrown the ball in 58.6% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 41.4% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 27th in the NFL in points scored.
Matchup vs. New Orleans
- Against the Saints, Gage has averaged 35.4 receiving yards per game in his seven career matchups, 18.1 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.
- Gage has caught a touchdown pass versus the Saints twice, but did not have multiple TDs in either of those games.
- This week Gage will face the NFL's 14th-ranked pass defense (244.7 yards allowed per game).
- The Saints' defense is third in the NFL, conceding 1.2 passing touchdowns per game.
Recent Performances
- In last week's matchup with the Bills, Gage hauled in three passes for 50 yards (16.7 yards per reception) while being targeted five times.
- Gage put up 180 yards (on 15 catches) with one touchdown over his last three games. He was targeted 22 times, and averaged 60.0 yards per game.
Gage's Atlanta Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Russell Gage
81
15.0%
57
644
3
10
13.2%
Kyle Pitts
105
19.4%
66
1018
1
13
17.1%
Cordarrelle Patterson
68
12.6%
51
547
5
12
15.8%
Olamide Zaccheaus
50
9.3%
28
359
3
8
10.5%
