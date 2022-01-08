Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
BETTING
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLWNBAFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE

Russell Wilson Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Seattle vs. Arizona

Before Russell Wilson hits the field for Sunday's game, which starts at 4:25 PM ET on FOX, here are some key facts and figures you should know ahead of placing a bet on his player prop bets. Wilson's Seattle Seahawks (6-10) and the Arizona Cardinals (11-5) square off in a Week 18 matchup between NFC West foes at State Farm Stadium.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Russell Wilson Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Wilson has passed for 2,875 yards while completing 65.2% of his throws (244-of-374), with 22 touchdowns and five interceptions (179.7 yards per game).
  • He also adds 178 rushing yards (11.1 ypg) on 39 carries while scoring one touchdown on the ground.
  • The Seahawks have run 55.0% passing plays and 45.0% rushing plays this season. They rank 17th in the NFL in scoring.
  • Wilson accounts for 38.5% of his team's red zone plays, with 40 of his 374 pass attempts coming from inside the opponent's 20-yard line.
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Wilson's matchup with the Cardinals.

Matchup vs. Arizona

  • In 11 matchups against the Cardinals, Wilson averaged 232.6 passing yards per game, 2.9 yards below his over/under for Sunday.
  • Wilson threw a touchdown pass eight times and multiple TDs in five of those contests against the Cardinals.
  • Note: Wilson's stats vs. Cardinals date back to 2016.
  • The Cardinals are allowing 227.1 passing yards per game this year, the NFL's eighth-ranked pass defense.
  • With 27 passing TDs conceded this year, the Cardinals defense is ranked 21st in the NFL.

Recent Performances

  • Against the Lions last week, Wilson went 20-for-29 (69.0%) for 236 yards with four touchdown passes.
  • He also carried the ball six times for 24 yards, averaging four yards per carry on the ground.
  • Wilson has thrown for 573 yards (191.0 ypg) to lead Seattle, completing 60.9% of his passes and recording six touchdown passes and one interception over his last three appearances.
  • He has added 37 rushing yards on eight carries, averaging 12.3 yards per game.

Wilson's Seattle Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Tyler Lockett

102

21.7%

68

1077

6

6

12.0%

D.K. Metcalf

118

25.2%

70

909

12

18

36.0%

Gerald Everett

60

12.8%

47

458

4

7

14.0%

Powered By Data Skrive