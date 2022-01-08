Before Russell Wilson hits the field for Sunday's game, which starts at 4:25 PM ET on FOX, here are some key facts and figures you should know ahead of placing a bet on his player prop bets. Wilson's Seattle Seahawks (6-10) and the Arizona Cardinals (11-5) square off in a Week 18 matchup between NFC West foes at State Farm Stadium.

Russell Wilson Prop Bet Odds

Russell Wilson Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Wilson has passed for 2,875 yards while completing 65.2% of his throws (244-of-374), with 22 touchdowns and five interceptions (179.7 yards per game).

He also adds 178 rushing yards (11.1 ypg) on 39 carries while scoring one touchdown on the ground.

The Seahawks have run 55.0% passing plays and 45.0% rushing plays this season. They rank 17th in the NFL in scoring.

Wilson accounts for 38.5% of his team's red zone plays, with 40 of his 374 pass attempts coming from inside the opponent's 20-yard line.

Matchup vs. Arizona

In 11 matchups against the Cardinals, Wilson averaged 232.6 passing yards per game, 2.9 yards below his over/under for Sunday.

Wilson threw a touchdown pass eight times and multiple TDs in five of those contests against the Cardinals.

Note: Wilson's stats vs. Cardinals date back to 2016.

The Cardinals are allowing 227.1 passing yards per game this year, the NFL's eighth-ranked pass defense.

With 27 passing TDs conceded this year, the Cardinals defense is ranked 21st in the NFL.

Recent Performances

Against the Lions last week, Wilson went 20-for-29 (69.0%) for 236 yards with four touchdown passes.

He also carried the ball six times for 24 yards, averaging four yards per carry on the ground.

Wilson has thrown for 573 yards (191.0 ypg) to lead Seattle, completing 60.9% of his passes and recording six touchdown passes and one interception over his last three appearances.

He has added 37 rushing yards on eight carries, averaging 12.3 yards per game.

Wilson's Seattle Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Tyler Lockett 102 21.7% 68 1077 6 6 12.0% D.K. Metcalf 118 25.2% 70 909 12 18 36.0% Gerald Everett 60 12.8% 47 458 4 7 14.0%

