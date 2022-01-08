Russell Wilson Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Seattle vs. Arizona
Russell Wilson Prop Bet Odds
Russell Wilson Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Wilson has passed for 2,875 yards while completing 65.2% of his throws (244-of-374), with 22 touchdowns and five interceptions (179.7 yards per game).
- He also adds 178 rushing yards (11.1 ypg) on 39 carries while scoring one touchdown on the ground.
- The Seahawks have run 55.0% passing plays and 45.0% rushing plays this season. They rank 17th in the NFL in scoring.
- Wilson accounts for 38.5% of his team's red zone plays, with 40 of his 374 pass attempts coming from inside the opponent's 20-yard line.
Matchup vs. Arizona
- In 11 matchups against the Cardinals, Wilson averaged 232.6 passing yards per game, 2.9 yards below his over/under for Sunday.
- Wilson threw a touchdown pass eight times and multiple TDs in five of those contests against the Cardinals.
- Note: Wilson's stats vs. Cardinals date back to 2016.
- The Cardinals are allowing 227.1 passing yards per game this year, the NFL's eighth-ranked pass defense.
- With 27 passing TDs conceded this year, the Cardinals defense is ranked 21st in the NFL.
Recent Performances
- Against the Lions last week, Wilson went 20-for-29 (69.0%) for 236 yards with four touchdown passes.
- He also carried the ball six times for 24 yards, averaging four yards per carry on the ground.
- Wilson has thrown for 573 yards (191.0 ypg) to lead Seattle, completing 60.9% of his passes and recording six touchdown passes and one interception over his last three appearances.
- He has added 37 rushing yards on eight carries, averaging 12.3 yards per game.
Wilson's Seattle Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Tyler Lockett
102
21.7%
68
1077
6
6
12.0%
D.K. Metcalf
118
25.2%
70
909
12
18
36.0%
Gerald Everett
60
12.8%
47
458
4
7
14.0%
