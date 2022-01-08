Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
BETTING
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLWNBAFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE

Ryan Tannehill Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Tennessee vs. Houston

Before Ryan Tannehill hits the field for Sunday's game, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on CBS, here are some key facts and figures you should know ahead of placing a bet on his player prop bets. AFC South foes meet in Week 18 when Tannehill's Tennessee Titans (11-5) take the field against the Houston Texans (4-12) at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Ryan Tannehill Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Tannehill has thrown for 3,447 yards while completing 66.9% of his passes (334-of-499), with 17 touchdowns and 14 interceptions this year (215.4 per game).
  • He's also chipped in on the ground, with 272 rushing yards (17.0 ypg) on 53 carries with seven rushing touchdowns.
  • The Titans have thrown the ball in 49.2% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 50.8% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 15th in the NFL in points scored.
  • Tannehill has attempted 73 of his 499 passes in the red zone, accounting for 48.0% of his team's red zone plays.
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Tannehill's matchup with the Texans.

Matchup vs. Houston

  • Tannehill averages 230.3 passing yards per game in six matchups against the Texans, 2.2 fewer yards his over/under in Sunday's game.
  • Tannehill threw one touchdown pass five times and multiple TDs three times against the Texans.
  • Note: Tannehill's stats vs. Texans date back to 2016.
  • The 253.4 yards per game the Texans are conceding through the air makes them the NFL's 20th-ranked pass defense.
  • At 1.4 passing TDs allowed per game, the Texans defense is ranked 10th in the NFL.

Recent Performances

  • Last week against the Dolphins, Tannehill went 13-for-18 (72.2 percent) for 120 yards, while tossing two touchdowns.
  • Tannehill has thrown for 482 yards (160.7 ypg) on 58-of-79 passing with three touchdowns and one interception over his last three games.
  • He's also rushed 12 times for 47 yards and one touchdown, averaging 15.7 yards per game.

Tannehill's Tennessee Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

A.J. Brown

99

19.7%

59

801

4

10

13.5%

Nick Westbrook-Ikhine

52

10.3%

34

398

3

9

12.2%

Julio Jones

39

7.8%

26

376

0

5

6.8%

Powered By Data Skrive