Before Ryan Tannehill hits the field for Sunday's game, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on CBS, here are some key facts and figures you should know ahead of placing a bet on his player prop bets. AFC South foes meet in Week 18 when Tannehill's Tennessee Titans (11-5) take the field against the Houston Texans (4-12) at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Ryan Tannehill Prop Bet Odds

Ryan Tannehill Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Tannehill has thrown for 3,447 yards while completing 66.9% of his passes (334-of-499), with 17 touchdowns and 14 interceptions this year (215.4 per game).

He's also chipped in on the ground, with 272 rushing yards (17.0 ypg) on 53 carries with seven rushing touchdowns.

The Titans have thrown the ball in 49.2% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 50.8% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 15th in the NFL in points scored.

Tannehill has attempted 73 of his 499 passes in the red zone, accounting for 48.0% of his team's red zone plays.

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Tannehill's matchup with the Texans.

Matchup vs. Houston

Tannehill averages 230.3 passing yards per game in six matchups against the Texans, 2.2 fewer yards his over/under in Sunday's game.

Tannehill threw one touchdown pass five times and multiple TDs three times against the Texans.

Note: Tannehill's stats vs. Texans date back to 2016.

The 253.4 yards per game the Texans are conceding through the air makes them the NFL's 20th-ranked pass defense.

At 1.4 passing TDs allowed per game, the Texans defense is ranked 10th in the NFL.

Recent Performances

Last week against the Dolphins, Tannehill went 13-for-18 (72.2 percent) for 120 yards, while tossing two touchdowns.

Tannehill has thrown for 482 yards (160.7 ypg) on 58-of-79 passing with three touchdowns and one interception over his last three games.

He's also rushed 12 times for 47 yards and one touchdown, averaging 15.7 yards per game.

Tannehill's Tennessee Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % A.J. Brown 99 19.7% 59 801 4 10 13.5% Nick Westbrook-Ikhine 52 10.3% 34 398 3 9 12.2% Julio Jones 39 7.8% 26 376 0 5 6.8%

Powered By Data Skrive