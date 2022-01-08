Skip to main content
Sam Darnold Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Carolina vs. Tampa Bay

Bookmakers have posted plenty of player props for Sunday's NFL action, including for Sam Darnold, who takes to the field at 4:25 PM ET broadcast on CBS. NFC South foes square off in Week 18 when Darnold's Carolina Panthers (5-11) take the field against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (12-4) at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Sam Darnold Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • This year Darnold has racked up 2,308 passing yards (144.3 per game) while going 214-for-364 (58.8% completion percentage) and throwing seven touchdowns and 12 interceptions.
  • He also has 203 rushing yards on 40 carries with five touchdowns, averaging 12.7 yards per game.
  • The Panthers have run 56.4% passing plays and 43.6% rushing plays this season. They rank 29th in the NFL in scoring.
  • Darnold has attempted 35 of his 364 passes in the red zone, accounting for 31.0% of his team's red zone plays.
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Darnold's matchup with the Buccaneers.

Matchup vs. Tampa Bay

  • In one matchup against the Buccaneers, Darnold threw for 190 passing yards, 15.5 yards below his over/under in Sunday's game.
  • Darnold did not throw a touchdown pass in that outing against the Buccaneers.
  • The 258.0 passing yards the Buccaneers yield per game makes them the NFL's 22nd-ranked pass defense this season.
  • The Buccaneers' defense is 15th in the NFL, giving up 1.5 passing touchdowns per game.

Recent Performances

  • Against the Saints last week, Darnold went 17-for-26 (65.4%) for 132 yards and one interception.
  • Darnold has 322 passing yards (107.3 ypg) to lead Carolina, completing 55.2% of his throws and tossing zero touchdown passes with one interception over his last three games.

Darnold's Carolina Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

D.J. Moore

153

27.5%

86

1070

4

12

25.0%

Robby Anderson

101

18.2%

46

469

4

7

14.6%

Christian McCaffrey

41

7.4%

37

343

1

2

4.2%

Powered By Data Skrive