Bookmakers have posted plenty of player props for Sunday's NFL action, including for Sam Darnold, who takes to the field at 4:25 PM ET broadcast on CBS. NFC South foes square off in Week 18 when Darnold's Carolina Panthers (5-11) take the field against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (12-4) at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida.

Sam Darnold Prop Bet Odds

Sam Darnold Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

This year Darnold has racked up 2,308 passing yards (144.3 per game) while going 214-for-364 (58.8% completion percentage) and throwing seven touchdowns and 12 interceptions.

He also has 203 rushing yards on 40 carries with five touchdowns, averaging 12.7 yards per game.

The Panthers have run 56.4% passing plays and 43.6% rushing plays this season. They rank 29th in the NFL in scoring.

Darnold has attempted 35 of his 364 passes in the red zone, accounting for 31.0% of his team's red zone plays.

Matchup vs. Tampa Bay

In one matchup against the Buccaneers, Darnold threw for 190 passing yards, 15.5 yards below his over/under in Sunday's game.

Darnold did not throw a touchdown pass in that outing against the Buccaneers.

The 258.0 passing yards the Buccaneers yield per game makes them the NFL's 22nd-ranked pass defense this season.

The Buccaneers' defense is 15th in the NFL, giving up 1.5 passing touchdowns per game.

Recent Performances

Against the Saints last week, Darnold went 17-for-26 (65.4%) for 132 yards and one interception.

Darnold has 322 passing yards (107.3 ypg) to lead Carolina, completing 55.2% of his throws and tossing zero touchdown passes with one interception over his last three games.

Darnold's Carolina Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % D.J. Moore 153 27.5% 86 1070 4 12 25.0% Robby Anderson 101 18.2% 46 469 4 7 14.6% Christian McCaffrey 41 7.4% 37 343 1 2 4.2%

