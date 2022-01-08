Before placing any bets on Saquon Barkley's player prop bet markets for Sunday's game, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on FOX, here are some key stats and trends to know. NFC East foes meet in Week 18 when Barkley and the New York Giants (4-12) take the field against the Washington Football Team (6-10) at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Saquon Barkley Prop Bet Odds

Saquon Barkley Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Barkley has 563 yards on 151 carries (35.2 ypg) this season, with two rushing touchdowns.

And he has added 38 catches for 244 yards (15.3 per game) and two receiving TDs.

He has handled 151, or 38.3%, of his team's 394 rushing attempts this season.

The Giants, who rank 31st in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 58.8% of the time while running the football 41.2% of the time.

Matchup vs. Washington

In his five career matchups against them, Barkley has averaged 90.8 rushing yards against the Football Team, 30.3 more than his over/under in Sunday's game.

In two of five games against the Football Team Barkley has rushed for a touchdown. But he did not have multiple TDs in either of those games.

Barkley will go up against a Football Team squad that allows 105.1 rushing yards per game and is the NFL's eighth-ranked rush defense.

This year the Football Team are ranked 12th in the league in rushing touchdowns conceded (14).

Recent Performances

Against the Bears last week, Barkley rushed 21 times for 102 yards (4.9 yards per attempt).

Barkley has 184 yards on 51 carries (61.3 ypg) over his last three games.

Barkley's New York Teammates

Name Attempts % Team Attempts Yards TDs Red Zone Attempts % Team Red Zone Attempts Yards/Attempt Saquon Barkley 151 38.3% 563 2 11 24.4% 3.7 Devontae Booker 137 34.8% 579 2 15 33.3% 4.2 Daniel Jones 62 15.7% 298 2 13 28.9% 4.8 Elijhaa Penny 24 6.1% 99 1 3 6.7% 4.1

