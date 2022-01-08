Saquon Barkley Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - New York vs. Washington
Saquon Barkley Prop Bet Odds
Saquon Barkley Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Barkley has 563 yards on 151 carries (35.2 ypg) this season, with two rushing touchdowns.
- And he has added 38 catches for 244 yards (15.3 per game) and two receiving TDs.
- He has handled 151, or 38.3%, of his team's 394 rushing attempts this season.
- The Giants, who rank 31st in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 58.8% of the time while running the football 41.2% of the time.
Matchup vs. Washington
- In his five career matchups against them, Barkley has averaged 90.8 rushing yards against the Football Team, 30.3 more than his over/under in Sunday's game.
- In two of five games against the Football Team Barkley has rushed for a touchdown. But he did not have multiple TDs in either of those games.
- Barkley will go up against a Football Team squad that allows 105.1 rushing yards per game and is the NFL's eighth-ranked rush defense.
- This year the Football Team are ranked 12th in the league in rushing touchdowns conceded (14).
Recent Performances
- Against the Bears last week, Barkley rushed 21 times for 102 yards (4.9 yards per attempt).
- Barkley has 184 yards on 51 carries (61.3 ypg) over his last three games.
Barkley's New York Teammates
|Name
|Attempts
|% Team Attempts
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Attempts
|% Team Red Zone Attempts
|Yards/Attempt
Saquon Barkley
151
38.3%
563
2
11
24.4%
3.7
Devontae Booker
137
34.8%
579
2
15
33.3%
4.2
Daniel Jones
62
15.7%
298
2
13
28.9%
4.8
Elijhaa Penny
24
6.1%
99
1
3
6.7%
4.1
