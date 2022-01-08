Skip to main content
Saquon Barkley Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - New York vs. Washington

Before placing any bets on Saquon Barkley's player prop bet markets for Sunday's game, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on FOX, here are some key stats and trends to know. NFC East foes meet in Week 18 when Barkley and the New York Giants (4-12) take the field against the Washington Football Team (6-10) at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Saquon Barkley Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Barkley has 563 yards on 151 carries (35.2 ypg) this season, with two rushing touchdowns.
  • And he has added 38 catches for 244 yards (15.3 per game) and two receiving TDs.
  • He has handled 151, or 38.3%, of his team's 394 rushing attempts this season.
  • The Giants, who rank 31st in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 58.8% of the time while running the football 41.2% of the time.
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Barkley's matchup with Washington.

Matchup vs. Washington

  • In his five career matchups against them, Barkley has averaged 90.8 rushing yards against the Football Team, 30.3 more than his over/under in Sunday's game.
  • In two of five games against the Football Team Barkley has rushed for a touchdown. But he did not have multiple TDs in either of those games.
  • Barkley will go up against a Football Team squad that allows 105.1 rushing yards per game and is the NFL's eighth-ranked rush defense.
  • This year the Football Team are ranked 12th in the league in rushing touchdowns conceded (14).

Recent Performances

  • Against the Bears last week, Barkley rushed 21 times for 102 yards (4.9 yards per attempt).
  • Barkley has 184 yards on 51 carries (61.3 ypg) over his last three games.

Barkley's New York Teammates

NameAttempts% Team AttemptsYardsTDsRed Zone Attempts% Team Red Zone AttemptsYards/Attempt

Saquon Barkley

151

38.3%

563

2

11

24.4%

3.7

Devontae Booker

137

34.8%

579

2

15

33.3%

4.2

Daniel Jones

62

15.7%

298

2

13

28.9%

4.8

Elijhaa Penny

24

6.1%

99

1

3

6.7%

4.1

