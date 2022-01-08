Sportsbooks have installed player props for Sony Michel ahead of his next NFL game on Sunday at 4:25 PM ET airing on FOX. Michel's Los Angeles Rams (12-4) and the San Francisco 49ers (9-7) play in a Week 18 matchup between NFC West foes at SoFi Stadium.

Sony Michel Prop Bet Odds

Sony Michel Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Michel has 187 carries for a team-best 802 rushing yards (50.1 per game) and four touchdowns.

He has added 20 catches for 122 yards (7.6 per game) and one touchdown.

His team has run the ball 393 times this season, and he's handled 187 of those attempts (47.6%).

The Rams, who rank ninth in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 59.4% of the time while running the football 40.6% of the time.

Matchup vs. San Francisco

In his lone career matchup against the 49ers, Michel put up 20 rushing yards, 56.5 fewer yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.

Michel did not have a touchdown run in that outing against the 49ers.

The 49ers have the NFL's ninth-ranked defense against the run, surrendering 106.0 yards per game.

This season the 49ers have conceded 17 rushing TDs. They are ranked 23rd in the league in that category.

Recent Performances

Against the Ravens last week, Michel rushed 19 times for 74 yards and scored one touchdown.

He also caught three passes for 25 yards.

Over his last three outings, Michel has 297 rushing yards on 64 carries (99.0 yards per game), with two touchdowns.

He also has 52 receiving yards on six catches (17.3 yards per game) . .

Michel's Los Angeles Teammates

Name Attempts % Team Attempts Yards TDs Red Zone Attempts % Team Red Zone Attempts Yards/Attempt Sony Michel 187 47.6% 802 4 41 53.9% 4.3 Darrell Henderson 149 37.9% 688 5 24 31.6% 4.6 Robert Woods 8 2.0% 46 1 2 2.6% 5.8 Matthew Stafford 32 8.1% 43 0 7 9.2% 1.3

