Sony Michel Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Los Angeles vs. San Francisco

Sportsbooks have installed player props for Sony Michel ahead of his next NFL game on Sunday at 4:25 PM ET airing on FOX. Michel's Los Angeles Rams (12-4) and the San Francisco 49ers (9-7) play in a Week 18 matchup between NFC West foes at SoFi Stadium.

Sony Michel Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Michel has 187 carries for a team-best 802 rushing yards (50.1 per game) and four touchdowns.
  • He has added 20 catches for 122 yards (7.6 per game) and one touchdown.
  • His team has run the ball 393 times this season, and he's handled 187 of those attempts (47.6%).
  • The Rams, who rank ninth in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 59.4% of the time while running the football 40.6% of the time.
Matchup vs. San Francisco

  • In his lone career matchup against the 49ers, Michel put up 20 rushing yards, 56.5 fewer yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.
  • Michel did not have a touchdown run in that outing against the 49ers.
  • The 49ers have the NFL's ninth-ranked defense against the run, surrendering 106.0 yards per game.
  • This season the 49ers have conceded 17 rushing TDs. They are ranked 23rd in the league in that category.

Recent Performances

  • Against the Ravens last week, Michel rushed 19 times for 74 yards and scored one touchdown.
  • He also caught three passes for 25 yards.
  • Over his last three outings, Michel has 297 rushing yards on 64 carries (99.0 yards per game), with two touchdowns.
  • He also has 52 receiving yards on six catches (17.3 yards per game) .
Michel's Los Angeles Teammates

NameAttempts% Team AttemptsYardsTDsRed Zone Attempts% Team Red Zone AttemptsYards/Attempt

Sony Michel

187

47.6%

802

4

41

53.9%

4.3

Darrell Henderson

149

37.9%

688

5

24

31.6%

4.6

Robert Woods

8

2.0%

46

1

2

2.6%

5.8

Matthew Stafford

32

8.1%

43

0

7

9.2%

1.3

