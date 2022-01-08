Before Stefon Diggs hits the field for Sunday's game, which starts at 4:25 PM ET on CBS, here are some key facts and figures you should know ahead of placing a bet on his player prop bets. AFC East opponents meet in Week 18 when Diggs' Buffalo Bills (10-6) play the New York Jets (4-12) at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, New York.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Stefon Diggs Prop Bet Odds

Stefon Diggs Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Diggs has 94 catches (150 targets) and paces the Bills with 1,144 receiving yards (71.5 ypg) plus nine touchdowns.

So far this season, 24.6% of the 609 passes thrown by his team have gone Diggs' way.

Diggs has seen the ball thrown his way 32 times in the red zone this season, 27.6% of his team's 116 red zone pass attempts.

The Bills have called a pass in 58.7% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 41.3% of the time. This offensive attack ranks third in the NFL in points scored.

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Diggs' matchup with the Jets.

Matchup vs. New York

Against the Jets, Diggs has averaged 82.2 receiving yards per game over his four career matchups, 2.7 more than his over/under for Sunday's game.

Diggs has caught a touchdown pass against the Jets once, but did not have multiple TDs in that game.

Note: Diggs' stats vs. Jets date back to 2016.

The 276.8 passing yards the Jets allow per game makes them the NFL's 30th-ranked pass defense this season.

The Jets have given up 26 passing TDs this year (1.6 per game), ranking them 19th among NFL defenses.

Recent Performances

Against the Falcons last week, Diggs was targeted nine times and picked up 52 yards on five receptions.

Diggs put up 172 yards (on 16 catches) with two touchdowns in his last three games. He was targeted 29 times, and averaged 57.3 yards per game.

Diggs' Buffalo Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Stefon Diggs 150 24.6% 94 1144 9 32 27.6% Cole Beasley 107 17.6% 78 662 1 13 11.2% Emmanuel Sanders 72 11.8% 42 626 4 10 8.6% Dawson Knox 66 10.8% 46 538 9 17 14.7%

Powered By Data Skrive