Stefon Diggs Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Buffalo vs. New York
Stefon Diggs Prop Bet Odds
Stefon Diggs Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Diggs has 94 catches (150 targets) and paces the Bills with 1,144 receiving yards (71.5 ypg) plus nine touchdowns.
- So far this season, 24.6% of the 609 passes thrown by his team have gone Diggs' way.
- Diggs has seen the ball thrown his way 32 times in the red zone this season, 27.6% of his team's 116 red zone pass attempts.
- The Bills have called a pass in 58.7% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 41.3% of the time. This offensive attack ranks third in the NFL in points scored.
Matchup vs. New York
- Against the Jets, Diggs has averaged 82.2 receiving yards per game over his four career matchups, 2.7 more than his over/under for Sunday's game.
- Diggs has caught a touchdown pass against the Jets once, but did not have multiple TDs in that game.
- Note: Diggs' stats vs. Jets date back to 2016.
- The 276.8 passing yards the Jets allow per game makes them the NFL's 30th-ranked pass defense this season.
- The Jets have given up 26 passing TDs this year (1.6 per game), ranking them 19th among NFL defenses.
Recent Performances
- Against the Falcons last week, Diggs was targeted nine times and picked up 52 yards on five receptions.
- Diggs put up 172 yards (on 16 catches) with two touchdowns in his last three games. He was targeted 29 times, and averaged 57.3 yards per game.
Diggs' Buffalo Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Stefon Diggs
150
24.6%
94
1144
9
32
27.6%
Cole Beasley
107
17.6%
78
662
1
13
11.2%
Emmanuel Sanders
72
11.8%
42
626
4
10
8.6%
Dawson Knox
66
10.8%
46
538
9
17
14.7%
