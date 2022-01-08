Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Carolina Panthers NFL Week 18 Odds, Plays and Insights

The Carolina Panthers (5-11) will battle to halt their six-game skid in a Week 18 clash against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (12-4).

Odds for Buccaneers vs. Panthers

Over/under insights

Tampa Bay and its opponents have gone over the current 41.5-point total in 11 of 16 games this season.

So far this season, 43.8% of Carolina's games (7/16) have had more combined points than Sunday's over/under of 41.5.

Sunday's over/under is 5.8 points lower than the two team's combined 47.3 points per game average.

The 43.7 points per game these two squads have allowed their opponents to score this season are 2.2 more than the 41.5 over/under in this contest.

The Buccaneers and their opponents have scored an average of 49.9 points per game in 2021, 8.4 more than Sunday's total.

The 43.7 PPG average total in Panthers games this season is 2.2 points more than this game's over/under.

Buccaneers stats and trends

Tampa Bay has eight wins against the spread in 16 games this year.

So far this season, the Buccaneers have been installed as favorites by an 8.5-point margin or more 10 times and are 6-4 ATS in those contests.

Tampa Bay's games this year have hit the over on eight of 16 set point totals (50%).

The Buccaneers put up 29.4 points per game, 6.7 more than the Panthers surrender per contest (22.7).

Tampa Bay is 8-5 against the spread and 11-2 overall in games when it puts up more than 22.7 points.

The Buccaneers collect 106.3 more yards per game (405.8) than the Panthers allow per contest (299.5).

Tampa Bay is 8-7 against the spread and 12-3 overall when the team churns out over 299.5 yards.

The Buccaneers have turned the ball over 19 times this season, three more turnovers than the Panthers have forced (16).

Panthers stats and trends

Against the spread, Carolina is 5-11-0 this year.

The Panthers have been underdogs by 8.5 points or more two times this season and have not covered the spread once.

Carolina's games this year have hit the over on seven of 16 set point totals (43.8%).

The Panthers put up 17.9 points per game, 3.1 fewer than the Buccaneers surrender (21.0).

When Carolina scores more than 21.0 points, it is 3-2 against the spread and 3-2 overall.

The Panthers rack up 34.6 fewer yards per game (297.8) than the Buccaneers allow (332.4).

Carolina is 4-2 against the spread and 4-2 overall when the team totals over 332.4 yards.

This season the Panthers have turned the ball over 27 times, while the Buccaneers have forced 27 turnovers.

Home and road insights

Tampa Bay is 5-2 against the spread, and 6-1 overall, at home this year.

The Buccaneers are 4-2 ATS as 8.5-point favorites or more at home.

In four of seven home games this year, Tampa Bay has gone over the total.

This season, Buccaneers home games average 49.6 points, 8.1 more than this matchup's over/under (41.5).

Carolina is 3-5 overall, and 3-5 against the spread, in away games.

The Panthers are unbeaten ATS (1-0) away from home as 8.5-point underdogs or more.

In eight away games this year, Carolina has hit the over four times.

The average point total in Panthers away games this season is 43.4 points, 1.9 more than this matchup's over/under (41.5).

