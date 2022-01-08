Skip to main content
Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Carolina Panthers NFL Week 18 Odds, Plays and Insights

The Carolina Panthers (5-11) will battle to halt their six-game skid in a Week 18 clash against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (12-4).

Odds for Buccaneers vs. Panthers

Over/under insights

  • Tampa Bay and its opponents have gone over the current 41.5-point total in 11 of 16 games this season.
  • So far this season, 43.8% of Carolina's games (7/16) have had more combined points than Sunday's over/under of 41.5.
  • Sunday's over/under is 5.8 points lower than the two team's combined 47.3 points per game average.
  • The 43.7 points per game these two squads have allowed their opponents to score this season are 2.2 more than the 41.5 over/under in this contest.
  • The Buccaneers and their opponents have scored an average of 49.9 points per game in 2021, 8.4 more than Sunday's total.
  • The 43.7 PPG average total in Panthers games this season is 2.2 points more than this game's over/under.
  • Tampa Bay has eight wins against the spread in 16 games this year.
  • So far this season, the Buccaneers have been installed as favorites by an 8.5-point margin or more 10 times and are 6-4 ATS in those contests.
  • Tampa Bay's games this year have hit the over on eight of 16 set point totals (50%).
  • The Buccaneers put up 29.4 points per game, 6.7 more than the Panthers surrender per contest (22.7).
  • Tampa Bay is 8-5 against the spread and 11-2 overall in games when it puts up more than 22.7 points.
  • The Buccaneers collect 106.3 more yards per game (405.8) than the Panthers allow per contest (299.5).
  • Tampa Bay is 8-7 against the spread and 12-3 overall when the team churns out over 299.5 yards.
  • The Buccaneers have turned the ball over 19 times this season, three more turnovers than the Panthers have forced (16).
  • Against the spread, Carolina is 5-11-0 this year.
  • The Panthers have been underdogs by 8.5 points or more two times this season and have not covered the spread once.
  • Carolina's games this year have hit the over on seven of 16 set point totals (43.8%).
  • The Panthers put up 17.9 points per game, 3.1 fewer than the Buccaneers surrender (21.0).
  • When Carolina scores more than 21.0 points, it is 3-2 against the spread and 3-2 overall.
  • The Panthers rack up 34.6 fewer yards per game (297.8) than the Buccaneers allow (332.4).
  • Carolina is 4-2 against the spread and 4-2 overall when the team totals over 332.4 yards.
  • This season the Panthers have turned the ball over 27 times, while the Buccaneers have forced 27 turnovers.

Home and road insights

  • Tampa Bay is 5-2 against the spread, and 6-1 overall, at home this year.
  • The Buccaneers are 4-2 ATS as 8.5-point favorites or more at home.
  • In four of seven home games this year, Tampa Bay has gone over the total.
  • This season, Buccaneers home games average 49.6 points, 8.1 more than this matchup's over/under (41.5).
  • Carolina is 3-5 overall, and 3-5 against the spread, in away games.
  • The Panthers are unbeaten ATS (1-0) away from home as 8.5-point underdogs or more.
  • In eight away games this year, Carolina has hit the over four times.
  • The average point total in Panthers away games this season is 43.4 points, 1.9 more than this matchup's over/under (41.5).

