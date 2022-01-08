Skip to main content
Taylor Heinicke Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Washington vs. New York

There will be player prop betting options available for Taylor Heinicke before he takes to the field for NFL action on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET live on FOX. NFC East foes square off in Week 18 when Heinicke and the Washington Football Team (6-10) meet the New York Giants (4-12) at MetLife Stadium.

Taylor Heinicke Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • This year Heinicke has thrown for 3,299 yards (206.2 per game) while completing 312 of 476 passes (65.5%), with 20 touchdowns and 15 interceptions.
  • He also has 310 rushing yards on 58 carries with one touchdown, averaging 19.4 yards per game.
  • The Football Team, who rank 22nd in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 54.7% of the time while running the ball 45.3% of the time.
  • Heinicke accounts for 38.7% of his team's red zone plays, with 46 of his 476 pass attempts coming from inside the opponent's 20-yard line.
Matchup vs. New York

  • In two matchups against the Giants, Heinicke averaged 168 passing yards per game, 55.5 yards fewer than his over/under in Sunday's game.
  • Heinicke had one multiple-TD outing over those contests against the Giants.
  • The Giants are allowing 245.3 passing yards per game this year, the NFL's 15th-ranked pass defense.
  • The Giants have conceded 27 passing TDs this year (1.7 per game), ranking them 21st among NFL defenses.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's outing against the Eagles, Heinicke had 247 yards while completing 75.0% of his passes with one interception.
  • He also carried the ball two times for 14 yards, averaging seven yards per attempt on the ground.
  • Heinicke has thrown for 368 yards (122.7 ypg) on 34-of-58 passing with one touchdown and three interceptions over his last three games.

Heinicke's Washington Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Terry McLaurin

124

23.3%

73

960

5

9

17.6%

J.D. McKissic

53

10.0%

43

397

2

3

5.9%

Adam Humphries

60

11.3%

40

380

0

4

7.8%

