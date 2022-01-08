There will be player prop betting options available for Taylor Heinicke before he takes to the field for NFL action on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET live on FOX. NFC East foes square off in Week 18 when Heinicke and the Washington Football Team (6-10) meet the New York Giants (4-12) at MetLife Stadium.

Taylor Heinicke Prop Bet Odds

Taylor Heinicke Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

This year Heinicke has thrown for 3,299 yards (206.2 per game) while completing 312 of 476 passes (65.5%), with 20 touchdowns and 15 interceptions.

He also has 310 rushing yards on 58 carries with one touchdown, averaging 19.4 yards per game.

The Football Team, who rank 22nd in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 54.7% of the time while running the ball 45.3% of the time.

Heinicke accounts for 38.7% of his team's red zone plays, with 46 of his 476 pass attempts coming from inside the opponent's 20-yard line.

Matchup vs. New York

In two matchups against the Giants, Heinicke averaged 168 passing yards per game, 55.5 yards fewer than his over/under in Sunday's game.

Heinicke had one multiple-TD outing over those contests against the Giants.

The Giants are allowing 245.3 passing yards per game this year, the NFL's 15th-ranked pass defense.

The Giants have conceded 27 passing TDs this year (1.7 per game), ranking them 21st among NFL defenses.

Recent Performances

In last week's outing against the Eagles, Heinicke had 247 yards while completing 75.0% of his passes with one interception.

He also carried the ball two times for 14 yards, averaging seven yards per attempt on the ground.

Heinicke has thrown for 368 yards (122.7 ypg) on 34-of-58 passing with one touchdown and three interceptions over his last three games.

Heinicke's Washington Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Terry McLaurin 124 23.3% 73 960 5 9 17.6% J.D. McKissic 53 10.0% 43 397 2 3 5.9% Adam Humphries 60 11.3% 40 380 0 4 7.8%

