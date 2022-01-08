Taylor Heinicke Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Washington vs. New York
Taylor Heinicke Prop Bet Odds
Taylor Heinicke Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- This year Heinicke has thrown for 3,299 yards (206.2 per game) while completing 312 of 476 passes (65.5%), with 20 touchdowns and 15 interceptions.
- He also has 310 rushing yards on 58 carries with one touchdown, averaging 19.4 yards per game.
- The Football Team, who rank 22nd in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 54.7% of the time while running the ball 45.3% of the time.
- Heinicke accounts for 38.7% of his team's red zone plays, with 46 of his 476 pass attempts coming from inside the opponent's 20-yard line.
Matchup vs. New York
- In two matchups against the Giants, Heinicke averaged 168 passing yards per game, 55.5 yards fewer than his over/under in Sunday's game.
- Heinicke had one multiple-TD outing over those contests against the Giants.
- The Giants are allowing 245.3 passing yards per game this year, the NFL's 15th-ranked pass defense.
- The Giants have conceded 27 passing TDs this year (1.7 per game), ranking them 21st among NFL defenses.
Recent Performances
- In last week's outing against the Eagles, Heinicke had 247 yards while completing 75.0% of his passes with one interception.
- He also carried the ball two times for 14 yards, averaging seven yards per attempt on the ground.
- Heinicke has thrown for 368 yards (122.7 ypg) on 34-of-58 passing with one touchdown and three interceptions over his last three games.
Heinicke's Washington Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Terry McLaurin
124
23.3%
73
960
5
9
17.6%
J.D. McKissic
53
10.0%
43
397
2
3
5.9%
Adam Humphries
60
11.3%
40
380
0
4
7.8%
