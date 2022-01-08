Taysom Hill Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - New Orleans vs. Atlanta
Taysom Hill Prop Bet Odds
Taysom Hill Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Hill leads New Orleans with 871 passing yards (54.4 per game) and has a 56.8% completion percentage (71-for-125), tossing three touchdowns and five interceptions.
- He's also carried the ball 65 times for 356 yards and five touchdowns, averaging 22.3 yards per game.
- The Saints have run 50.8% passing plays and 49.2% rushing plays this season. They rank 19th in the NFL in scoring.
- Hill accounts for 8.7% of his team's red zone plays, with 11 of his 125 pass attempts coming from inside the opponent's 20-yard line.
Matchup vs. Atlanta
- In nine matchups against the Falcons, Hill averaged 57.2 passing yards per game, 148.3 yards fewer than his over/under for Sunday.
- Hill threw multiple touchdown passes once over those games against the Falcons, and it was his only game with a TD pass against them.
- The Falcons have the NFL's 16th-ranked pass defense this season, allowing 245.4 yards per game through the air.
- The Falcons have surrendered 28 touchdowns through the air (1.8 per game). They are 24th in the league in that category.
Recent Performances
- In last week's matchup with the Panthers, Hill completed 60.7% of his pass attempts for 222 yards, while throwing one touchdown.
- Hill tacked on 12 carries for 45 yards in the running game.
- Hill has passed for 376 yards (125.3 per game) over his last three outings, while completing 54.5% of his passes (30-for-55) with one touchdown and zero interceptions.
- He has added 78 rushing yards on 23 carries, averaging 26.0 yards per game.
Hill's New Orleans Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Marquez Callaway
83
17.3%
46
698
6
8
13.3%
Deonte Harris
55
11.5%
33
546
3
4
6.7%
Alvin Kamara
65
13.5%
45
423
5
12
20.0%
