Sportsbooks have posted player prop bets for Taysom Hill ahead of his next NFL game on Sunday at 4:25 PM ET airing on FOX. Hill and the New Orleans Saints (8-8) are set for an NFC South matchup in Week 18 against the Atlanta Falcons (7-9) at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia.

Taysom Hill Prop Bet Odds

Taysom Hill Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Hill leads New Orleans with 871 passing yards (54.4 per game) and has a 56.8% completion percentage (71-for-125), tossing three touchdowns and five interceptions.

He's also carried the ball 65 times for 356 yards and five touchdowns, averaging 22.3 yards per game.

The Saints have run 50.8% passing plays and 49.2% rushing plays this season. They rank 19th in the NFL in scoring.

Hill accounts for 8.7% of his team's red zone plays, with 11 of his 125 pass attempts coming from inside the opponent's 20-yard line.

Matchup vs. Atlanta

In nine matchups against the Falcons, Hill averaged 57.2 passing yards per game, 148.3 yards fewer than his over/under for Sunday.

Hill threw multiple touchdown passes once over those games against the Falcons, and it was his only game with a TD pass against them.

The Falcons have the NFL's 16th-ranked pass defense this season, allowing 245.4 yards per game through the air.

The Falcons have surrendered 28 touchdowns through the air (1.8 per game). They are 24th in the league in that category.

Recent Performances

In last week's matchup with the Panthers, Hill completed 60.7% of his pass attempts for 222 yards, while throwing one touchdown.

Hill tacked on 12 carries for 45 yards in the running game.

Hill has passed for 376 yards (125.3 per game) over his last three outings, while completing 54.5% of his passes (30-for-55) with one touchdown and zero interceptions.

He has added 78 rushing yards on 23 carries, averaging 26.0 yards per game.

Hill's New Orleans Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Marquez Callaway 83 17.3% 46 698 6 8 13.3% Deonte Harris 55 11.5% 33 546 3 4 6.7% Alvin Kamara 65 13.5% 45 423 5 12 20.0%

