Taysom Hill Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - New Orleans vs. Atlanta

Sportsbooks have posted player prop bets for Taysom Hill ahead of his next NFL game on Sunday at 4:25 PM ET airing on FOX. Hill and the New Orleans Saints (8-8) are set for an NFC South matchup in Week 18 against the Atlanta Falcons (7-9) at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia.

Taysom Hill Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Hill leads New Orleans with 871 passing yards (54.4 per game) and has a 56.8% completion percentage (71-for-125), tossing three touchdowns and five interceptions.
  • He's also carried the ball 65 times for 356 yards and five touchdowns, averaging 22.3 yards per game.
  • The Saints have run 50.8% passing plays and 49.2% rushing plays this season. They rank 19th in the NFL in scoring.
  • Hill accounts for 8.7% of his team's red zone plays, with 11 of his 125 pass attempts coming from inside the opponent's 20-yard line.
Matchup vs. Atlanta

  • In nine matchups against the Falcons, Hill averaged 57.2 passing yards per game, 148.3 yards fewer than his over/under for Sunday.
  • Hill threw multiple touchdown passes once over those games against the Falcons, and it was his only game with a TD pass against them.
  • The Falcons have the NFL's 16th-ranked pass defense this season, allowing 245.4 yards per game through the air.
  • The Falcons have surrendered 28 touchdowns through the air (1.8 per game). They are 24th in the league in that category.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's matchup with the Panthers, Hill completed 60.7% of his pass attempts for 222 yards, while throwing one touchdown.
  • Hill tacked on 12 carries for 45 yards in the running game.
  • Hill has passed for 376 yards (125.3 per game) over his last three outings, while completing 54.5% of his passes (30-for-55) with one touchdown and zero interceptions.
  • He has added 78 rushing yards on 23 carries, averaging 26.0 yards per game.

Hill's New Orleans Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Marquez Callaway

83

17.3%

46

698

6

8

13.3%

Deonte Harris

55

11.5%

33

546

3

4

6.7%

Alvin Kamara

65

13.5%

45

423

5

12

20.0%

