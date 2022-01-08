Tee Higgins Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Cincinnati vs. Cleveland
Tee Higgins Prop Bet Odds
Tee Higgins Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Higgins' 74 catches have led to 1,091 yards (68.2 per game) and six touchdowns. He has been targeted 110 times.
- Higgins has been the target of 110 of his team's 526 passing attempts this season, or 20.9% of the target share.
- With 11 targets in the red zone this season, Higgins has been on the receiving end of 19.3% of his team's 57 red zone pass attempts.
- The Bengals, who rank fifth in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 55.7% of the time while running the football 44.3% of the time.
Matchup vs. Cleveland
- Against the Browns, Higgins has averaged 61.3 receiving yards per game over his three career matchups, 11.8 more than his over/under for Sunday's game.
- In three matchups, Higgins has had a TD catch in one game, but has yet to put up multiple TD catches in a single contest versus the Browns.
- The 223.5 passing yards the Browns allow per game makes them the NFL's fifth-ranked pass defense this season.
- The Browns have given up 28 passing TDs this year (1.8 per game), ranking them 24th among NFL defenses.
Recent Performances
- In last week's matchup with the Chiefs, Higgins reeled in three passes for 62 yards (20.7 yards per reception) while being targeted five times.
- Over his last three outings, Higgins' 21 targets have resulted in 17 catches for 279 yards (93.0 ypg) and two touchdowns.
Higgins' Cincinnati Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Tee Higgins
110
20.9%
74
1091
6
11
19.3%
Ja'Marr Chase
124
23.6%
79
1429
13
12
21.1%
Tyler Boyd
94
17.9%
67
828
5
7
12.3%
C.J. Uzomah
63
12.0%
49
493
5
7
12.3%
