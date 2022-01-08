Skip to main content
Tee Higgins Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Cincinnati vs. Cleveland

There will be player props available for Tee Higgins ahead of Sunday's NFL action at 1:00 PM ET live on FOX. Higgins' Cincinnati Bengals (10-6) and the Cleveland Browns (7-9) square off in a Week 18 matchup between AFC North foes at FirstEnergy Stadium.

Tee Higgins Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Higgins' 74 catches have led to 1,091 yards (68.2 per game) and six touchdowns. He has been targeted 110 times.
  • Higgins has been the target of 110 of his team's 526 passing attempts this season, or 20.9% of the target share.
  • With 11 targets in the red zone this season, Higgins has been on the receiving end of 19.3% of his team's 57 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Bengals, who rank fifth in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 55.7% of the time while running the football 44.3% of the time.
Matchup vs. Cleveland

  • Against the Browns, Higgins has averaged 61.3 receiving yards per game over his three career matchups, 11.8 more than his over/under for Sunday's game.
  • In three matchups, Higgins has had a TD catch in one game, but has yet to put up multiple TD catches in a single contest versus the Browns.
  • The 223.5 passing yards the Browns allow per game makes them the NFL's fifth-ranked pass defense this season.
  • The Browns have given up 28 passing TDs this year (1.8 per game), ranking them 24th among NFL defenses.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's matchup with the Chiefs, Higgins reeled in three passes for 62 yards (20.7 yards per reception) while being targeted five times.
  • Over his last three outings, Higgins' 21 targets have resulted in 17 catches for 279 yards (93.0 ypg) and two touchdowns.

Higgins' Cincinnati Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Tee Higgins

110

20.9%

74

1091

6

11

19.3%

Ja'Marr Chase

124

23.6%

79

1429

13

12

21.1%

Tyler Boyd

94

17.9%

67

828

5

7

12.3%

C.J. Uzomah

63

12.0%

49

493

5

7

12.3%

