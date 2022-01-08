There will be player props available for Tee Higgins ahead of Sunday's NFL action at 1:00 PM ET live on FOX. Higgins' Cincinnati Bengals (10-6) and the Cleveland Browns (7-9) square off in a Week 18 matchup between AFC North foes at FirstEnergy Stadium.

Tee Higgins Prop Bet Odds

Tee Higgins Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Higgins' 74 catches have led to 1,091 yards (68.2 per game) and six touchdowns. He has been targeted 110 times.

Higgins has been the target of 110 of his team's 526 passing attempts this season, or 20.9% of the target share.

With 11 targets in the red zone this season, Higgins has been on the receiving end of 19.3% of his team's 57 red zone pass attempts.

The Bengals, who rank fifth in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 55.7% of the time while running the football 44.3% of the time.

Matchup vs. Cleveland

Against the Browns, Higgins has averaged 61.3 receiving yards per game over his three career matchups, 11.8 more than his over/under for Sunday's game.

In three matchups, Higgins has had a TD catch in one game, but has yet to put up multiple TD catches in a single contest versus the Browns.

The 223.5 passing yards the Browns allow per game makes them the NFL's fifth-ranked pass defense this season.

The Browns have given up 28 passing TDs this year (1.8 per game), ranking them 24th among NFL defenses.

Recent Performances

In last week's matchup with the Chiefs, Higgins reeled in three passes for 62 yards (20.7 yards per reception) while being targeted five times.

Over his last three outings, Higgins' 21 targets have resulted in 17 catches for 279 yards (93.0 ypg) and two touchdowns.

Higgins' Cincinnati Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Tee Higgins 110 20.9% 74 1091 6 11 19.3% Ja'Marr Chase 124 23.6% 79 1429 13 12 21.1% Tyler Boyd 94 17.9% 67 828 5 7 12.3% C.J. Uzomah 63 12.0% 49 493 5 7 12.3%

Powered By Data Skrive