Tennessee Titans vs. Houston Texans NFL Week 18 Odds, Plays and Insights

AFC South foes will do battle in Week 18 of the NFL season when the Tennessee Titans (11-5) face the Houston Texans (4-12).

Odds for Titans vs. Texans

Over/under insights

Tennessee and its opponents have gone over the current 42.5-point total in nine of 16 games (56.2%) this season.

In 43.8% of Houston's games this season (7/16), the teams combined to score more than Sunday's total of 42.5.

The two teams combine to average 40.3 points per game, 2.2 less than the over/under in this contest.

The 47.1 points per game these two squads have allowed their opponents to score this season are 4.6 more than the 42.5 total in this contest.

Titans games this season feature an average total of 48.0 points, a number 5.5 points higher than Sunday's over/under.

In 2021, games involving the Texans have averaged a total of 44.4 points, 1.9 more than the set total in this contest.

Titans stats and trends

Tennessee is 10-6-0 against the spread this season.

Tennessee's games this year have eclipsed the over/under seven times in 16 opportunities (43.8%).

This year, the Titans put up just 2.1 fewer points per game (24.4) than the Texans allow (26.5).

Tennessee is 7-0 against the spread and 7-0 overall in games when it records more than 26.5 points.

The Titans collect 44.5 fewer yards per game (338.6), than the Texans give up per outing (383.1).

Tennessee is 1-2 against the spread and 1-2 overall when the team churns out over 383.1 yards.

This year, the Titans have turned the ball over 25 times, while the Texans have forced 25.

Texans stats and trends

In Houston's 16 games this season, it has seven wins against the spread.

The Texans are 3-4 ATS when underdogs by 10.5 points or more this year.

Houston's games this season have hit the over on seven of 16 set point totals (43.8%).

The Texans rack up 15.9 points per game, 4.7 fewer than the Titans give up (20.6).

Houston is 7-0 against the spread and 4-3 overall in games when it puts up more than 20.6 points.

The Texans rack up 273.4 yards per game, 55.0 fewer yards than the 328.4 the Titans give up.

Houston is 3-2 against the spread and 2-3 overall when the team piles up over 328.4 yards.

The Texans have 22 turnovers this season, equal to the number of takeaways for the Titans.

Home and road insights

Houston is 4-4 against the spread, and 2-6 overall, at home.

This year, in eight home games, Houston has hit the over five times.

Texans home games this season average 43.8 total points, 1.3 more than this matchup's over/under (42.5).

This season in away games, Tennessee is 4-3 against the spread and 4-3 overall.

In seven away games this season, Tennessee has hit the over five times.

The average point total in Titans away games this season is 48.2 points, 5.7 more than this outing's over/under (42.5).

