There will be player prop betting options available for Terry McLaurin before he suits up for NFL action on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET live on FOX. NFC East rivals meet in Week 18 when McLaurin and the Washington Football Team (6-10) take the field against the New York Giants (4-12) at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Terry McLaurin Prop Bet Odds

Terry McLaurin Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

McLaurin's 960 receiving yards (60.0 per game) lead the Football Team. He has 73 catches on 124 targets with five touchdowns.

McLaurin has been the target of 23.3% (124 total) of his team's 532 passing attempts this season.

McLaurin has seen the ball thrown his way nine times in the red zone this season, 17.6% of his team's 51 red zone pass attempts.

The Football Team have run 54.7% passing plays and 45.3% rushing plays this season. They rank 22nd in the NFL in scoring.

Matchup vs. New York

McLaurin is averaging 76.4 receiving yards per game in five career matchups against the Giants, 13.9 more than his receiving yards prop bet over/under for Sunday's game (62.5).

In five matchups versus the Giants, McLaurin has had a TD catch twice, but never more than one in any single game.

This week McLaurin will face the NFL's 15th-ranked pass defense (245.3 yards allowed per game).

With 27 passing TDs allowed this season, the Giants defense is ranked 21st in the NFL.

Recent Performances

In last week's matchup with the Eagles, McLaurin reeled in seven passes for 61 yards while being targeted eight times.

McLaurin has caught 12 passes on 18 targets for 152 yards, averaging 50.7 yards over his last three outings.

McLaurin's Washington Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Terry McLaurin 124 23.3% 73 960 5 9 17.6% J.D. McKissic 53 10.0% 43 397 2 3 5.9% Adam Humphries 60 11.3% 40 380 0 4 7.8% DeAndre Carter 43 8.1% 24 296 3 2 3.9%

