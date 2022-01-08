Terry McLaurin Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Washington vs. New York
Terry McLaurin Prop Bet Odds
Terry McLaurin Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- McLaurin's 960 receiving yards (60.0 per game) lead the Football Team. He has 73 catches on 124 targets with five touchdowns.
- McLaurin has been the target of 23.3% (124 total) of his team's 532 passing attempts this season.
- McLaurin has seen the ball thrown his way nine times in the red zone this season, 17.6% of his team's 51 red zone pass attempts.
- The Football Team have run 54.7% passing plays and 45.3% rushing plays this season. They rank 22nd in the NFL in scoring.
Matchup vs. New York
- McLaurin is averaging 76.4 receiving yards per game in five career matchups against the Giants, 13.9 more than his receiving yards prop bet over/under for Sunday's game (62.5).
- In five matchups versus the Giants, McLaurin has had a TD catch twice, but never more than one in any single game.
- This week McLaurin will face the NFL's 15th-ranked pass defense (245.3 yards allowed per game).
- With 27 passing TDs allowed this season, the Giants defense is ranked 21st in the NFL.
Recent Performances
- In last week's matchup with the Eagles, McLaurin reeled in seven passes for 61 yards while being targeted eight times.
- McLaurin has caught 12 passes on 18 targets for 152 yards, averaging 50.7 yards over his last three outings.
McLaurin's Washington Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Terry McLaurin
124
23.3%
73
960
5
9
17.6%
J.D. McKissic
53
10.0%
43
397
2
3
5.9%
Adam Humphries
60
11.3%
40
380
0
4
7.8%
DeAndre Carter
43
8.1%
24
296
3
2
3.9%
