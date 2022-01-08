Skip to main content
Terry McLaurin Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Washington vs. New York

There will be player prop betting options available for Terry McLaurin before he suits up for NFL action on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET live on FOX. NFC East rivals meet in Week 18 when McLaurin and the Washington Football Team (6-10) take the field against the New York Giants (4-12) at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Terry McLaurin Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • McLaurin's 960 receiving yards (60.0 per game) lead the Football Team. He has 73 catches on 124 targets with five touchdowns.
  • McLaurin has been the target of 23.3% (124 total) of his team's 532 passing attempts this season.
  • McLaurin has seen the ball thrown his way nine times in the red zone this season, 17.6% of his team's 51 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Football Team have run 54.7% passing plays and 45.3% rushing plays this season. They rank 22nd in the NFL in scoring.
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for McLaurin's matchup with the Giants.

Matchup vs. New York

  • McLaurin is averaging 76.4 receiving yards per game in five career matchups against the Giants, 13.9 more than his receiving yards prop bet over/under for Sunday's game (62.5).
  • In five matchups versus the Giants, McLaurin has had a TD catch twice, but never more than one in any single game.
  • This week McLaurin will face the NFL's 15th-ranked pass defense (245.3 yards allowed per game).
  • With 27 passing TDs allowed this season, the Giants defense is ranked 21st in the NFL.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's matchup with the Eagles, McLaurin reeled in seven passes for 61 yards while being targeted eight times.
  • McLaurin has caught 12 passes on 18 targets for 152 yards, averaging 50.7 yards over his last three outings.

McLaurin's Washington Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Terry McLaurin

124

23.3%

73

960

5

9

17.6%

J.D. McKissic

53

10.0%

43

397

2

3

5.9%

Adam Humphries

60

11.3%

40

380

0

4

7.8%

DeAndre Carter

43

8.1%

24

296

3

2

3.9%

Powered By Data Skrive