Tim Patrick will have several player prop bet markets available when he suits up on Saturday at 4:30 PM ET live on ESPN. AFC West opponents take the field in Week 18 when Patrick and the Denver Broncos (7-9) meet the Kansas City Chiefs (11-5) at Empower Field at Mile High.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Tim Patrick Prop Bet Odds

Tim Patrick Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Patrick's 75 targets have resulted in 47 catches for 639 yards (39.9 ypg) and five touchdowns.

Patrick has been the target of 14.5% (75 total) of his team's 516 passing attempts this season.

Patrick (10 red zone targets) has been the recipient of 16.4% of his team's 61 red zone pass attempts.

The Broncos have run 54.7% passing plays and 45.3% rushing plays this season. They rank 23rd in the NFL in scoring.

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Patrick's matchup with the Chiefs.

Matchup vs. Kansas City

Patrick's 24.5 receiving yards per game in his six matchups against the Chiefs are 10.0 fewer than his over/under for Saturday's game.

Patrick has caught a touchdown pass versus the Chiefs twice, and had multiple TDs in one of those games.

This week Patrick will face the NFL's 26th-ranked pass defense (269.0 yards allowed per game).

At 1.7 passing TDs conceded per game, the Chiefs defense is ranked 21st in the league.

Recent Performances

Patrick did not have a catch in last week's game versus the Chargers.

Patrick has five catches on nine targets for 60 yards and one touchdown over his last three games, averaging 20.0 yards per game.

Patrick's Denver Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Tim Patrick 75 14.5% 47 639 5 10 16.4% Courtland Sutton 95 18.4% 57 763 2 10 16.4% Noah Fant 88 17.1% 67 654 4 11 18.0% Jerry Jeudy 51 9.9% 36 437 0 3 4.9%

Powered By Data Skrive