Tim Patrick Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Denver vs. Kansas City
Tim Patrick Prop Bet Odds
Tim Patrick Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Patrick's 75 targets have resulted in 47 catches for 639 yards (39.9 ypg) and five touchdowns.
- Patrick has been the target of 14.5% (75 total) of his team's 516 passing attempts this season.
- Patrick (10 red zone targets) has been the recipient of 16.4% of his team's 61 red zone pass attempts.
- The Broncos have run 54.7% passing plays and 45.3% rushing plays this season. They rank 23rd in the NFL in scoring.
Matchup vs. Kansas City
- Patrick's 24.5 receiving yards per game in his six matchups against the Chiefs are 10.0 fewer than his over/under for Saturday's game.
- Patrick has caught a touchdown pass versus the Chiefs twice, and had multiple TDs in one of those games.
- This week Patrick will face the NFL's 26th-ranked pass defense (269.0 yards allowed per game).
- At 1.7 passing TDs conceded per game, the Chiefs defense is ranked 21st in the league.
Recent Performances
- Patrick did not have a catch in last week's game versus the Chargers.
- Patrick has five catches on nine targets for 60 yards and one touchdown over his last three games, averaging 20.0 yards per game.
Patrick's Denver Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Tim Patrick
75
14.5%
47
639
5
10
16.4%
Courtland Sutton
95
18.4%
57
763
2
10
16.4%
Noah Fant
88
17.1%
67
654
4
11
18.0%
Jerry Jeudy
51
9.9%
36
437
0
3
4.9%
