Tim Patrick Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Denver vs. Kansas City

Tim Patrick will have several player prop bet markets available when he suits up on Saturday at 4:30 PM ET live on ESPN. AFC West opponents take the field in Week 18 when Patrick and the Denver Broncos (7-9) meet the Kansas City Chiefs (11-5) at Empower Field at Mile High.

Tim Patrick Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Patrick's 75 targets have resulted in 47 catches for 639 yards (39.9 ypg) and five touchdowns.
  • Patrick has been the target of 14.5% (75 total) of his team's 516 passing attempts this season.
  • Patrick (10 red zone targets) has been the recipient of 16.4% of his team's 61 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Broncos have run 54.7% passing plays and 45.3% rushing plays this season. They rank 23rd in the NFL in scoring.
Matchup vs. Kansas City

  • Patrick's 24.5 receiving yards per game in his six matchups against the Chiefs are 10.0 fewer than his over/under for Saturday's game.
  • Patrick has caught a touchdown pass versus the Chiefs twice, and had multiple TDs in one of those games.
  • This week Patrick will face the NFL's 26th-ranked pass defense (269.0 yards allowed per game).
  • At 1.7 passing TDs conceded per game, the Chiefs defense is ranked 21st in the league.

Recent Performances

  • Patrick did not have a catch in last week's game versus the Chargers.
  • Patrick has five catches on nine targets for 60 yards and one touchdown over his last three games, averaging 20.0 yards per game.

Patrick's Denver Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Tim Patrick

75

14.5%

47

639

5

10

16.4%

Courtland Sutton

95

18.4%

57

763

2

10

16.4%

Noah Fant

88

17.1%

67

654

4

11

18.0%

Jerry Jeudy

51

9.9%

36

437

0

3

4.9%

