Tom Brady Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Tampa Bay vs. Carolina
Tom Brady Prop Bet Odds
Tom Brady Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Brady has thrown for 4,990 yards (311.9 ypg) to lead Tampa Bay, completing 66.9% of his passes and tossing 40 touchdown passes and 12 interceptions this season.
- He's also contributed on the ground, with 81 rushing yards (5.1 ypg) on 28 carries with two rushing touchdowns.
- The Buccaneers have run 65.5% passing plays and 34.5% rushing plays this season. They rank second in the NFL in scoring.
- Brady accounts for 62.2% of his team's red zone plays, with 115 of his 682 pass attempts coming from inside the opponent's 20-yard line.
Matchup vs. Carolina
- Brady averages 274.2 passing yards per game in four matchups against the Panthers, 5.3 fewer yards his over/under in Sunday's game.
- Brady had a TD pass in all of those games against the Panthers, while recording multiple TDs two times.
- Note: Brady's stats vs. Panthers date back to 2016.
- The 202.1 passing yards the Panthers yield per game makes them the NFL's second-ranked pass defense this season.
- The Panthers have allowed 23 passing TDs this season (1.4 per game), ranking them 10th among NFL defenses.
Recent Performances
- Last week against the Jets, Brady went 34-for-50 (68.0 percent) for 410 yards, while throwing three touchdowns and one interception.
- Brady has thrown for 856 yards (285.3 ypg) on 78-of-128 passing with four touchdowns and two interceptions over his last three games.
Brady's Tampa Bay Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Chris Godwin
127
18.4%
98
1103
5
25
21.6%
Mike Evans
107
15.5%
68
946
12
17
14.7%
Rob Gronkowski
79
11.4%
48
665
6
11
9.5%
