Bookmakers have listed plenty of player props for Sunday's NFL action, including for Tom Brady, who takes to the field at 4:25 PM ET broadcast on CBS. NFC South opponents square off in Week 18 when Brady's Tampa Bay Buccaneers (12-4) hit the field against the Carolina Panthers (5-11) at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida.

Tom Brady Prop Bet Odds

Tom Brady Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Brady has thrown for 4,990 yards (311.9 ypg) to lead Tampa Bay, completing 66.9% of his passes and tossing 40 touchdown passes and 12 interceptions this season.

He's also contributed on the ground, with 81 rushing yards (5.1 ypg) on 28 carries with two rushing touchdowns.

The Buccaneers have run 65.5% passing plays and 34.5% rushing plays this season. They rank second in the NFL in scoring.

Brady accounts for 62.2% of his team's red zone plays, with 115 of his 682 pass attempts coming from inside the opponent's 20-yard line.

Matchup vs. Carolina

Brady averages 274.2 passing yards per game in four matchups against the Panthers, 5.3 fewer yards his over/under in Sunday's game.

Brady had a TD pass in all of those games against the Panthers, while recording multiple TDs two times.

Note: Brady's stats vs. Panthers date back to 2016.

The 202.1 passing yards the Panthers yield per game makes them the NFL's second-ranked pass defense this season.

The Panthers have allowed 23 passing TDs this season (1.4 per game), ranking them 10th among NFL defenses.

Recent Performances

Last week against the Jets, Brady went 34-for-50 (68.0 percent) for 410 yards, while throwing three touchdowns and one interception.

Brady has thrown for 856 yards (285.3 ypg) on 78-of-128 passing with four touchdowns and two interceptions over his last three games.

Brady's Tampa Bay Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Chris Godwin 127 18.4% 98 1103 5 25 21.6% Mike Evans 107 15.5% 68 946 12 17 14.7% Rob Gronkowski 79 11.4% 48 665 6 11 9.5%

