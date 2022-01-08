Skip to main content
Tom Brady Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Tampa Bay vs. Carolina

Bookmakers have listed plenty of player props for Sunday's NFL action, including for Tom Brady, who takes to the field at 4:25 PM ET broadcast on CBS. NFC South opponents square off in Week 18 when Brady's Tampa Bay Buccaneers (12-4) hit the field against the Carolina Panthers (5-11) at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida.

Tom Brady Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Brady has thrown for 4,990 yards (311.9 ypg) to lead Tampa Bay, completing 66.9% of his passes and tossing 40 touchdown passes and 12 interceptions this season.
  • He's also contributed on the ground, with 81 rushing yards (5.1 ypg) on 28 carries with two rushing touchdowns.
  • The Buccaneers have run 65.5% passing plays and 34.5% rushing plays this season. They rank second in the NFL in scoring.
  • Brady accounts for 62.2% of his team's red zone plays, with 115 of his 682 pass attempts coming from inside the opponent's 20-yard line.
Matchup vs. Carolina

  • Brady averages 274.2 passing yards per game in four matchups against the Panthers, 5.3 fewer yards his over/under in Sunday's game.
  • Brady had a TD pass in all of those games against the Panthers, while recording multiple TDs two times.
  • Note: Brady's stats vs. Panthers date back to 2016.
  • The 202.1 passing yards the Panthers yield per game makes them the NFL's second-ranked pass defense this season.
  • The Panthers have allowed 23 passing TDs this season (1.4 per game), ranking them 10th among NFL defenses.

Recent Performances

  • Last week against the Jets, Brady went 34-for-50 (68.0 percent) for 410 yards, while throwing three touchdowns and one interception.
  • Brady has thrown for 856 yards (285.3 ypg) on 78-of-128 passing with four touchdowns and two interceptions over his last three games.

Brady's Tampa Bay Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Chris Godwin

127

18.4%

98

1103

5

25

21.6%

Mike Evans

107

15.5%

68

946

12

17

14.7%

Rob Gronkowski

79

11.4%

48

665

6

11

9.5%

