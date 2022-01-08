Tony Pollard Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Dallas vs. Philadelphia
Tony Pollard Prop Bet Odds
Tony Pollard Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Pollard has 130 carries for 719 yards (44.9 yards per game) and two touchdowns.
- He's also caught 39 passes for 337 yards (21.1 per game).
- His team has rushed the ball 441 times this season, and he's carried 130 of those attempts (29.5%).
- The Cowboys have run 58.4% passing plays and 41.6% rushing plays this season. They rank first in the NFL in scoring.
Matchup vs. Philadelphia
- Over his five career matchups against them, Pollard has averaged 28 rushing yards per game versus the Eagles, 12.5 fewer than his over/under in Saturday's game.
- Pollard, in five matchups versus the Eagles, has not run for a TD.
- The Eagles have the NFL's seventh-ranked defense against the run, giving up 103.9 yards per game.
- This year the Eagles have given up 16 rushing TDs. They are ranked 21st in the league in that category.
Recent Performances
- In last week's outing against the Cardinals, Pollard carried the ball three times for nine yards.
- Pollard tacked on three catches for 49 yards.
- Over his last three games, Pollard has taken 23 carries for 117 yards (39.0 per game).
- He's also hauled in eight passes for 78 yards (26.0 per game).
Pollard's Dallas Teammates
|Name
|Attempts
|% Team Attempts
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Attempts
|% Team Red Zone Attempts
|Yards/Attempt
Tony Pollard
130
29.5%
719
2
15
22.1%
5.5
Ezekiel Elliott
219
49.7%
915
10
34
50.0%
4.2
Dak Prescott
48
10.9%
146
1
16
23.5%
3.0
Corey Clement
26
5.9%
82
0
1
1.5%
3.2
