Oddsmakers have posted plenty of player prop bets for Saturday's NFL action, including for Tony Pollard, who takes to the field at 8:15 PM ET broadcast on ESPN. NFC East opponents take the field in Week 18 when Pollard and the Dallas Cowboys (11-5) meet the Philadelphia Eagles (9-7) at Lincoln Financial Field.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Tony Pollard Prop Bet Odds

Tony Pollard Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Pollard has 130 carries for 719 yards (44.9 yards per game) and two touchdowns.

He's also caught 39 passes for 337 yards (21.1 per game).

His team has rushed the ball 441 times this season, and he's carried 130 of those attempts (29.5%).

The Cowboys have run 58.4% passing plays and 41.6% rushing plays this season. They rank first in the NFL in scoring.

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Pollard's matchup with the Eagles.

Matchup vs. Philadelphia

Over his five career matchups against them, Pollard has averaged 28 rushing yards per game versus the Eagles, 12.5 fewer than his over/under in Saturday's game.

Pollard, in five matchups versus the Eagles, has not run for a TD.

The Eagles have the NFL's seventh-ranked defense against the run, giving up 103.9 yards per game.

This year the Eagles have given up 16 rushing TDs. They are ranked 21st in the league in that category.

Recent Performances

In last week's outing against the Cardinals, Pollard carried the ball three times for nine yards.

Pollard tacked on three catches for 49 yards.

Over his last three games, Pollard has taken 23 carries for 117 yards (39.0 per game).

He's also hauled in eight passes for 78 yards (26.0 per game).

Pollard's Dallas Teammates

Name Attempts % Team Attempts Yards TDs Red Zone Attempts % Team Red Zone Attempts Yards/Attempt Tony Pollard 130 29.5% 719 2 15 22.1% 5.5 Ezekiel Elliott 219 49.7% 915 10 34 50.0% 4.2 Dak Prescott 48 10.9% 146 1 16 23.5% 3.0 Corey Clement 26 5.9% 82 0 1 1.5% 3.2

Powered By Data Skrive