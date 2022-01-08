Travis Kelce Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Kansas City vs. Denver
Travis Kelce Prop Bet Odds
Travis Kelce Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Kelce's 88 catches have led to 1,091 yards (68.2 per game) and eight touchdowns. He has been targeted 129 times.
- So far this season, 20.4% of the 631 passes thrown by his team have gone Kelce's way.
- Kelce has seen the ball thrown his way 14 times in the red zone this season, 15.4% of his team's 91 red zone pass attempts.
- The Chiefs have run 61.1% passing plays and 38.9% rushing plays this season. They rank fourth in the NFL in scoring.
Matchup vs. Denver
- In his 11 matchups against the Broncos, Kelce's 84.6 receiving yards average is 10.1 more than his over/under for Saturday's game (74.5).
- Kelce, in 11 matchups, had a touchdown catch five times. But he did not have multiple TDs in any of those games.
- Note: Kelce's stats vs. Broncos date back to 2016.
- The 226.9 yards per game the Broncos are allowing through the air makes them the NFL's seventh-ranked pass defense.
- The Broncos have surrendered 20 touchdowns through the air (1.3 per game). They are fourth in the NFL in that category.
Recent Performances
- In last week's outing against the Bengals, Kelce was targeted seven times, totaling 25 yards on five receptions while scoring one touchdown.
- Over his last three games, Kelce has 216 receiving yards on 15 receptions (20 targets), with three touchdowns, averaging 72.0 yards per game.
Kelce's Kansas City Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Travis Kelce
129
20.4%
88
1091
8
14
15.4%
Tyreek Hill
156
24.7%
110
1237
9
21
23.1%
Mecole Hardman
72
11.4%
51
590
2
13
14.3%
Byron Pringle
52
8.2%
37
512
5
5
5.5%
