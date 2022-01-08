Ahead of Saturday's game, here are the key stats and trends you need to know about Travis Kelce and his player prop bet options. He'll take the field starting at 4:30 PM ET on ESPN. AFC West opponents meet in Week 18 when Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs (11-5) take on the Denver Broncos (7-9) at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Travis Kelce Prop Bet Odds

Travis Kelce Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Kelce's 88 catches have led to 1,091 yards (68.2 per game) and eight touchdowns. He has been targeted 129 times.

So far this season, 20.4% of the 631 passes thrown by his team have gone Kelce's way.

Kelce has seen the ball thrown his way 14 times in the red zone this season, 15.4% of his team's 91 red zone pass attempts.

The Chiefs have run 61.1% passing plays and 38.9% rushing plays this season. They rank fourth in the NFL in scoring.

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Kelce's matchup with the Broncos.

Matchup vs. Denver

In his 11 matchups against the Broncos, Kelce's 84.6 receiving yards average is 10.1 more than his over/under for Saturday's game (74.5).

Kelce, in 11 matchups, had a touchdown catch five times. But he did not have multiple TDs in any of those games.

Note: Kelce's stats vs. Broncos date back to 2016.

The 226.9 yards per game the Broncos are allowing through the air makes them the NFL's seventh-ranked pass defense.

The Broncos have surrendered 20 touchdowns through the air (1.3 per game). They are fourth in the NFL in that category.

Recent Performances

In last week's outing against the Bengals, Kelce was targeted seven times, totaling 25 yards on five receptions while scoring one touchdown.

Over his last three games, Kelce has 216 receiving yards on 15 receptions (20 targets), with three touchdowns, averaging 72.0 yards per game.

Kelce's Kansas City Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Travis Kelce 129 20.4% 88 1091 8 14 15.4% Tyreek Hill 156 24.7% 110 1237 9 21 23.1% Mecole Hardman 72 11.4% 51 590 2 13 14.3% Byron Pringle 52 8.2% 37 512 5 5 5.5%

Powered By Data Skrive