Before placing any bets on Trevor Lawrence's player prop bets for Sunday's game, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on CBS, here are some key stats and trends to know. Lawrence's Jacksonville Jaguars (2-14) and the Indianapolis Colts (9-7) square off in a Week 18 matchup between AFC South opponents at TIAA Bank Field.

Trevor Lawrence Prop Bet Odds

Trevor Lawrence Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Lawrence has passed for 3,418 yards while completing 58.9% of his throws (336-of-570), with 10 touchdowns and 17 interceptions (213.6 yards per game).

He has added 317 rushing yards on 63 carries with two touchdowns, averaging 19.8 yards per game.

The Jaguars, who rank 32nd in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 61.3% of the time while running the football 38.7% of the time.

Lawrence has thrown 45 passes in the red zone this season, 46.4% of his team's red zone plays.

Matchup vs. Indianapolis

Lawrence had 162 passing yards in one matchup against the Colts, 58.5 yards fewer than his over/under for Sunday.

Lawrence did not throw a touchdown pass in that outing against the Colts.

The Colts are allowing 248.8 passing yards per game this year, the NFL's 18th-ranked pass defense.

The Colts have given up 30 touchdowns through the air (1.9 per game). They are 30th in the league in that category.

Recent Performances

Against the Patriots last week, Lawrence went 17-for-27 (63.0%) for 193 yards with one touchdown pass and three interceptions.

He also tacked on 16 yards on two carries, averaging eight yards per attempt without a touchdown.

Lawrence has 683 passing yards (227.7 ypg) to lead Jacksonville, completing 62.5% of his throws and tossing one touchdown pass with three interceptions over his last three games.

He's also rushed 13 times for 74 yards, averaging 24.7 yards per game.

Lawrence's Jacksonville Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Marvin Jones Jr. 112 19.6% 66 744 3 15 33.3% Laviska Shenault Jr. 93 16.3% 58 557 0 7 15.6% Laquon Treadwell 46 8.0% 30 410 0 3 6.7%

