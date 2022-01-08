Skip to main content
Trevor Lawrence Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Jacksonville vs. Indianapolis

Before placing any bets on Trevor Lawrence's player prop bets for Sunday's game, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on CBS, here are some key stats and trends to know. Lawrence's Jacksonville Jaguars (2-14) and the Indianapolis Colts (9-7) square off in a Week 18 matchup between AFC South opponents at TIAA Bank Field.

Trevor Lawrence Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Lawrence has passed for 3,418 yards while completing 58.9% of his throws (336-of-570), with 10 touchdowns and 17 interceptions (213.6 yards per game).
  • He has added 317 rushing yards on 63 carries with two touchdowns, averaging 19.8 yards per game.
  • The Jaguars, who rank 32nd in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 61.3% of the time while running the football 38.7% of the time.
  • Lawrence has thrown 45 passes in the red zone this season, 46.4% of his team's red zone plays.
Matchup vs. Indianapolis

  • Lawrence had 162 passing yards in one matchup against the Colts, 58.5 yards fewer than his over/under for Sunday.
  • Lawrence did not throw a touchdown pass in that outing against the Colts.
  • The Colts are allowing 248.8 passing yards per game this year, the NFL's 18th-ranked pass defense.
  • The Colts have given up 30 touchdowns through the air (1.9 per game). They are 30th in the league in that category.

Recent Performances

  • Against the Patriots last week, Lawrence went 17-for-27 (63.0%) for 193 yards with one touchdown pass and three interceptions.
  • He also tacked on 16 yards on two carries, averaging eight yards per attempt without a touchdown.
  • Lawrence has 683 passing yards (227.7 ypg) to lead Jacksonville, completing 62.5% of his throws and tossing one touchdown pass with three interceptions over his last three games.
  • He's also rushed 13 times for 74 yards, averaging 24.7 yards per game.

Lawrence's Jacksonville Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Marvin Jones Jr.

112

19.6%

66

744

3

15

33.3%

Laviska Shenault Jr.

93

16.3%

58

557

0

7

15.6%

Laquon Treadwell

46

8.0%

30

410

0

3

6.7%

Powered By Data Skrive