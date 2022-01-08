Trevor Lawrence Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Jacksonville vs. Indianapolis
Trevor Lawrence Prop Bet Odds
Trevor Lawrence Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Lawrence has passed for 3,418 yards while completing 58.9% of his throws (336-of-570), with 10 touchdowns and 17 interceptions (213.6 yards per game).
- He has added 317 rushing yards on 63 carries with two touchdowns, averaging 19.8 yards per game.
- The Jaguars, who rank 32nd in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 61.3% of the time while running the football 38.7% of the time.
- Lawrence has thrown 45 passes in the red zone this season, 46.4% of his team's red zone plays.
Matchup vs. Indianapolis
- Lawrence had 162 passing yards in one matchup against the Colts, 58.5 yards fewer than his over/under for Sunday.
- Lawrence did not throw a touchdown pass in that outing against the Colts.
- The Colts are allowing 248.8 passing yards per game this year, the NFL's 18th-ranked pass defense.
- The Colts have given up 30 touchdowns through the air (1.9 per game). They are 30th in the league in that category.
Recent Performances
- Against the Patriots last week, Lawrence went 17-for-27 (63.0%) for 193 yards with one touchdown pass and three interceptions.
- He also tacked on 16 yards on two carries, averaging eight yards per attempt without a touchdown.
- Lawrence has 683 passing yards (227.7 ypg) to lead Jacksonville, completing 62.5% of his throws and tossing one touchdown pass with three interceptions over his last three games.
- He's also rushed 13 times for 74 yards, averaging 24.7 yards per game.
Lawrence's Jacksonville Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Marvin Jones Jr.
112
19.6%
66
744
3
15
33.3%
Laviska Shenault Jr.
93
16.3%
58
557
0
7
15.6%
Laquon Treadwell
46
8.0%
30
410
0
3
6.7%
