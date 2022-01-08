Tua Tagovailoa Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Miami vs. New England
Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
Tua Tagovailoa Prop Bet Odds
Tua Tagovailoa Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- This year Tagovailoa has thrown for 2,544 yards (159.0 per game) while completing 248 of 366 passes (67.8%), with 15 touchdowns and 10 interceptions.
- He's also contributed on the ground, with 90 rushing yards (5.6 ypg) on 37 carries with three rushing touchdowns.
- The Dolphins, who rank 24th in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 59.8% of the time while opting for the ground attack 40.2% of the time.
- Tagovailoa has thrown 49 passes in the red zone this season, 36.0% of his team's red zone plays.
- Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Tagovailoa's matchup with the Patriots.
Matchup vs. New England
- Tagovailoa's 115.7 passing yards per game in three matchups against the Patriots are 115.8 less than yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.
- Tagovailoa threw a TD one time over those three games against the Patriots, and has yet to throw multiple touchdown passes against them.
- This week Tagovailoa will face the NFL's third-ranked pass defense (208.0 yards allowed per game).
- The Patriots' defense is fourth in the NFL, conceding 1.3 passing touchdowns per game.
Recent Performances
- Last week against the Titans, Tagovailoa went 18-for-38 (47.4 percent) for 205 yards and one interception.
- Tagovailoa has racked up 599 passing yards (199.7 per game) and has a 58.2% completion percentage (53-for-91) over his last three appearances, tossing three touchdowns and four interceptions.
Tagovailoa's Miami Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Jaylen Waddle
133
22.4%
99
988
5
14
19.4%
Mike Gesicki
109
18.4%
71
758
2
9
12.5%
DeVante Parker
69
11.6%
38
503
2
4
5.6%
Powered By Data Skrive