Tua Tagovailoa has player prop bets available from sportsbooks before his next NFL game on Sunday at 4:25 PM ET airing on CBS. AFC East foes square off in Week 18 when Tagovailoa's Miami Dolphins (8-8) take the field against the New England Patriots (10-6) at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida.

Tua Tagovailoa Prop Bet Odds

Tua Tagovailoa Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

This year Tagovailoa has thrown for 2,544 yards (159.0 per game) while completing 248 of 366 passes (67.8%), with 15 touchdowns and 10 interceptions.

He's also contributed on the ground, with 90 rushing yards (5.6 ypg) on 37 carries with three rushing touchdowns.

The Dolphins, who rank 24th in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 59.8% of the time while opting for the ground attack 40.2% of the time.

Tagovailoa has thrown 49 passes in the red zone this season, 36.0% of his team's red zone plays.

Matchup vs. New England

Tagovailoa's 115.7 passing yards per game in three matchups against the Patriots are 115.8 less than yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.

Tagovailoa threw a TD one time over those three games against the Patriots, and has yet to throw multiple touchdown passes against them.

This week Tagovailoa will face the NFL's third-ranked pass defense (208.0 yards allowed per game).

The Patriots' defense is fourth in the NFL, conceding 1.3 passing touchdowns per game.

Recent Performances

Last week against the Titans, Tagovailoa went 18-for-38 (47.4 percent) for 205 yards and one interception.

Tagovailoa has racked up 599 passing yards (199.7 per game) and has a 58.2% completion percentage (53-for-91) over his last three appearances, tossing three touchdowns and four interceptions.

Tagovailoa's Miami Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Jaylen Waddle 133 22.4% 99 988 5 14 19.4% Mike Gesicki 109 18.4% 71 758 2 9 12.5% DeVante Parker 69 11.6% 38 503 2 4 5.6%

