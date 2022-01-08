Skip to main content
Tua Tagovailoa Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Miami vs. New England

Tua Tagovailoa has player prop bets available from sportsbooks before his next NFL game on Sunday at 4:25 PM ET airing on CBS. AFC East foes square off in Week 18 when Tagovailoa's Miami Dolphins (8-8) take the field against the New England Patriots (10-6) at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida.

Tua Tagovailoa Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • This year Tagovailoa has thrown for 2,544 yards (159.0 per game) while completing 248 of 366 passes (67.8%), with 15 touchdowns and 10 interceptions.
  • He's also contributed on the ground, with 90 rushing yards (5.6 ypg) on 37 carries with three rushing touchdowns.
  • The Dolphins, who rank 24th in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 59.8% of the time while opting for the ground attack 40.2% of the time.
  • Tagovailoa has thrown 49 passes in the red zone this season, 36.0% of his team's red zone plays.
Matchup vs. New England

  • Tagovailoa's 115.7 passing yards per game in three matchups against the Patriots are 115.8 less than yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.
  • Tagovailoa threw a TD one time over those three games against the Patriots, and has yet to throw multiple touchdown passes against them.
  • This week Tagovailoa will face the NFL's third-ranked pass defense (208.0 yards allowed per game).
  • The Patriots' defense is fourth in the NFL, conceding 1.3 passing touchdowns per game.

Recent Performances

  • Last week against the Titans, Tagovailoa went 18-for-38 (47.4 percent) for 205 yards and one interception.
  • Tagovailoa has racked up 599 passing yards (199.7 per game) and has a 58.2% completion percentage (53-for-91) over his last three appearances, tossing three touchdowns and four interceptions.

Tagovailoa's Miami Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Jaylen Waddle

133

22.4%

99

988

5

14

19.4%

Mike Gesicki

109

18.4%

71

758

2

9

12.5%

DeVante Parker

69

11.6%

38

503

2

4

5.6%

