Tyler Boyd has player prop bets available from sportsbooks before his next NFL game on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET airing on FOX. AFC North foes take the field in Week 18 when Boyd and the Cincinnati Bengals (10-6) meet the Cleveland Browns (7-9) at FirstEnergy Stadium.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Tyler Boyd Prop Bet Odds

Tyler Boyd Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Boyd has 828 receiving yards on 67 receptions (94 targets), with five touchdowns, averaging 51.8 yards per game.

So far this season, 17.9% of the 526 passes thrown by his team have gone Boyd's way.

Boyd has seen the ball thrown his way seven times in the red zone this season, 12.3% of his team's 57 red zone pass attempts.

The Bengals have thrown the ball in 55.7% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 44.3% of the time. This offensive attack ranks fifth in the NFL in points scored.

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Boyd's matchup with the Browns.

Matchup vs. Cleveland

Boyd has averaged 44.3 receiving yards per game over his 11 career matchups against the Browns, 8.8 more than his over/under in Sunday's game.

Boyd has caught a touchdown pass versus the Browns four times, but did not have multiple TDs in any of those games.

This week Boyd will face the NFL's fifth-ranked pass defense (223.5 yards allowed per game).

The Browns' defense is 24th in the league, giving up 1.8 passing touchdowns per game.

Recent Performances

In last week's game against the Chiefs, Boyd was targeted six times and racked up four catches for 36 yards and scored one touchdown.

Boyd has totaled 217 receiving yards (72.3 per game) and three touchdowns, hauling in 12 passes on 17 targets over his last three outings.

Boyd's Cincinnati Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Tyler Boyd 94 17.9% 67 828 5 7 12.3% Ja'Marr Chase 124 23.6% 79 1429 13 12 21.1% Tee Higgins 110 20.9% 74 1091 6 11 19.3% C.J. Uzomah 63 12.0% 49 493 5 7 12.3%

Powered By Data Skrive