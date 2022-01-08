Skip to main content
Tyler Boyd Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Cincinnati vs. Cleveland

Tyler Boyd has player prop bets available from sportsbooks before his next NFL game on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET airing on FOX. AFC North foes take the field in Week 18 when Boyd and the Cincinnati Bengals (10-6) meet the Cleveland Browns (7-9) at FirstEnergy Stadium.

Tyler Boyd Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Boyd has 828 receiving yards on 67 receptions (94 targets), with five touchdowns, averaging 51.8 yards per game.
  • So far this season, 17.9% of the 526 passes thrown by his team have gone Boyd's way.
  • Boyd has seen the ball thrown his way seven times in the red zone this season, 12.3% of his team's 57 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Bengals have thrown the ball in 55.7% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 44.3% of the time. This offensive attack ranks fifth in the NFL in points scored.
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Boyd's matchup with the Browns.

Matchup vs. Cleveland

  • Boyd has averaged 44.3 receiving yards per game over his 11 career matchups against the Browns, 8.8 more than his over/under in Sunday's game.
  • Boyd has caught a touchdown pass versus the Browns four times, but did not have multiple TDs in any of those games.
  • This week Boyd will face the NFL's fifth-ranked pass defense (223.5 yards allowed per game).
  • The Browns' defense is 24th in the league, giving up 1.8 passing touchdowns per game.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's game against the Chiefs, Boyd was targeted six times and racked up four catches for 36 yards and scored one touchdown.
  • Boyd has totaled 217 receiving yards (72.3 per game) and three touchdowns, hauling in 12 passes on 17 targets over his last three outings.

Boyd's Cincinnati Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Tyler Boyd

94

17.9%

67

828

5

7

12.3%

Ja'Marr Chase

124

23.6%

79

1429

13

12

21.1%

Tee Higgins

110

20.9%

74

1091

6

11

19.3%

C.J. Uzomah

63

12.0%

49

493

5

7

12.3%

