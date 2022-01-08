Tyler Boyd Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Cincinnati vs. Cleveland
Tyler Boyd Prop Bet Odds
Tyler Boyd Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Boyd has 828 receiving yards on 67 receptions (94 targets), with five touchdowns, averaging 51.8 yards per game.
- So far this season, 17.9% of the 526 passes thrown by his team have gone Boyd's way.
- Boyd has seen the ball thrown his way seven times in the red zone this season, 12.3% of his team's 57 red zone pass attempts.
- The Bengals have thrown the ball in 55.7% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 44.3% of the time. This offensive attack ranks fifth in the NFL in points scored.
Matchup vs. Cleveland
- Boyd has averaged 44.3 receiving yards per game over his 11 career matchups against the Browns, 8.8 more than his over/under in Sunday's game.
- Boyd has caught a touchdown pass versus the Browns four times, but did not have multiple TDs in any of those games.
- This week Boyd will face the NFL's fifth-ranked pass defense (223.5 yards allowed per game).
- The Browns' defense is 24th in the league, giving up 1.8 passing touchdowns per game.
Recent Performances
- In last week's game against the Chiefs, Boyd was targeted six times and racked up four catches for 36 yards and scored one touchdown.
- Boyd has totaled 217 receiving yards (72.3 per game) and three touchdowns, hauling in 12 passes on 17 targets over his last three outings.
Boyd's Cincinnati Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Tyler Boyd
94
17.9%
67
828
5
7
12.3%
Ja'Marr Chase
124
23.6%
79
1429
13
12
21.1%
Tee Higgins
110
20.9%
74
1091
6
11
19.3%
C.J. Uzomah
63
12.0%
49
493
5
7
12.3%
