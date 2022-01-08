Ahead of Sunday's game, here are the key stats and trends you need to know about Tyler Huntley and his player prop bet options. He'll take the field starting at 1:00 PM ET on CBS. AFC North rivals square off in Week 18 when Huntley's Baltimore Ravens (8-8) play the Pittsburgh Steelers (8-7-1) at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Maryland.

Tyler Huntley Prop Bet Odds

Tyler Huntley Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

This year Huntley has thrown for 940 yards (58.8 per game) while completing 106 of 157 passes (67.5%), with three touchdowns and two interceptions.

He's also rushed 35 times for 222 yards and two touchdowns, averaging 13.9 yards per game.

The Ravens have run 54.6% passing plays and 45.4% rushing plays this season. They rank 16th in the NFL in scoring.

Huntley has thrown 20 passes in the red zone this season, 14.9% of his team's red zone plays.

Matchup vs. Pittsburgh

In two matchups against the Steelers, Huntley averaged zero passing yards per game, 195.5 yards less than his over/under in Sunday's game.

Huntley has not thrown a touchdown pass against the Steelers over that time.

The 239.8 passing yards the Steelers allow per game makes them the NFL's 13th-ranked pass defense this season.

The Steelers have allowed 24 touchdowns through the air (1.5 per game). They are 15th in the league in that category.

Recent Performances

Last week against the Rams, Huntley went 20-for-32 (62.5 percent) for 197 yards and one interception.

He also carried the ball six times for 54 yards, averaging nine yards per carry on the ground.

Huntley has put up 412 passing yards (137.3 ypg) on 48-of-72 with two touchdowns against one interception over his last three games.

He has added 127 rushing yards (42.3 ypg) on 19 carries while scoring two touchdowns on the ground.

Huntley's Baltimore Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Mark Andrews 138 23.8% 99 1276 9 19 26.8% Marquise Brown 138 23.8% 88 981 6 14 19.7% Rashod Bateman 64 11.1% 44 493 1 5 7.0%

