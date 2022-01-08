Skip to main content
Tyler Lockett Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Seattle vs. Arizona

Tyler Lockett will have several player prop betting options available when he suits up on Sunday at 4:25 PM ET live on FOX. Lockett and the Seattle Seahawks (6-10) ready for an NFC West matchup in Week 18 with the Arizona Cardinals (11-5) at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.

Tyler Lockett Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Lockett's team-leading 1,077 receiving yards (67.3 per game) have come via 68 receptions (102 targets), and he has six touchdowns.
  • Lockett has been the target of 21.7% (102 total) of his team's 469 passing attempts this season.
  • Lockett (six red zone targets) has been the recipient of 12.0% of his team's 50 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Seahawks have run 55.0% passing plays and 45.0% rushing plays this season. They rank 17th in the NFL in scoring.
Matchup vs. Arizona

  • Lockett is averaging 59.6 receiving yards per game in 11 career matchups against the Cardinals, 3.1 more than his receiving yards prop bet over/under for Sunday's game (56.5).
  • Lockett has caught a touchdown pass against the Cardinals three times, and had multiple TDs in one of those games.
  • Note: Lockett's stats vs. Cardinals date back to 2016.
  • The Cardinals have the NFL's eighth-ranked pass defense this season, allowing 227.1 yards per game through the air.
  • The Cardinals have surrendered 27 touchdowns through the air (1.7 per game). They are 21st in the league in that category.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's matchup with the Lions, Lockett caught three passes for 24 yards and scored one touchdown while being targeted three times.
  • Over his last three outings, Lockett has six receptions (nine targets) for 54 yards and one touchdown, averaging 18.0 yards per game.

Lockett's Seattle Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Tyler Lockett

102

21.7%

68

1077

6

6

12.0%

D.K. Metcalf

118

25.2%

70

909

12

18

36.0%

Gerald Everett

60

12.8%

47

458

4

7

14.0%

Freddie Swain

39

8.3%

24

318

3

4

8.0%

Powered By Data Skrive