Tyler Lockett Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Seattle vs. Arizona
Tyler Lockett Prop Bet Odds
Tyler Lockett Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Lockett's team-leading 1,077 receiving yards (67.3 per game) have come via 68 receptions (102 targets), and he has six touchdowns.
- Lockett has been the target of 21.7% (102 total) of his team's 469 passing attempts this season.
- Lockett (six red zone targets) has been the recipient of 12.0% of his team's 50 red zone pass attempts.
- The Seahawks have run 55.0% passing plays and 45.0% rushing plays this season. They rank 17th in the NFL in scoring.
Matchup vs. Arizona
- Lockett is averaging 59.6 receiving yards per game in 11 career matchups against the Cardinals, 3.1 more than his receiving yards prop bet over/under for Sunday's game (56.5).
- Lockett has caught a touchdown pass against the Cardinals three times, and had multiple TDs in one of those games.
- Note: Lockett's stats vs. Cardinals date back to 2016.
- The Cardinals have the NFL's eighth-ranked pass defense this season, allowing 227.1 yards per game through the air.
- The Cardinals have surrendered 27 touchdowns through the air (1.7 per game). They are 21st in the league in that category.
Recent Performances
- In last week's matchup with the Lions, Lockett caught three passes for 24 yards and scored one touchdown while being targeted three times.
- Over his last three outings, Lockett has six receptions (nine targets) for 54 yards and one touchdown, averaging 18.0 yards per game.
Lockett's Seattle Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Tyler Lockett
102
21.7%
68
1077
6
6
12.0%
D.K. Metcalf
118
25.2%
70
909
12
18
36.0%
Gerald Everett
60
12.8%
47
458
4
7
14.0%
Freddie Swain
39
8.3%
24
318
3
4
8.0%
