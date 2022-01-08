Tyler Lockett will have several player prop betting options available when he suits up on Sunday at 4:25 PM ET live on FOX. Lockett and the Seattle Seahawks (6-10) ready for an NFC West matchup in Week 18 with the Arizona Cardinals (11-5) at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.

Tyler Lockett Prop Bet Odds

Tyler Lockett Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Lockett's team-leading 1,077 receiving yards (67.3 per game) have come via 68 receptions (102 targets), and he has six touchdowns.

Lockett has been the target of 21.7% (102 total) of his team's 469 passing attempts this season.

Lockett (six red zone targets) has been the recipient of 12.0% of his team's 50 red zone pass attempts.

The Seahawks have run 55.0% passing plays and 45.0% rushing plays this season. They rank 17th in the NFL in scoring.

Matchup vs. Arizona

Lockett is averaging 59.6 receiving yards per game in 11 career matchups against the Cardinals, 3.1 more than his receiving yards prop bet over/under for Sunday's game (56.5).

Lockett has caught a touchdown pass against the Cardinals three times, and had multiple TDs in one of those games.

Note: Lockett's stats vs. Cardinals date back to 2016.

The Cardinals have the NFL's eighth-ranked pass defense this season, allowing 227.1 yards per game through the air.

The Cardinals have surrendered 27 touchdowns through the air (1.7 per game). They are 21st in the league in that category.

Recent Performances

In last week's matchup with the Lions, Lockett caught three passes for 24 yards and scored one touchdown while being targeted three times.

Over his last three outings, Lockett has six receptions (nine targets) for 54 yards and one touchdown, averaging 18.0 yards per game.

Lockett's Seattle Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Tyler Lockett 102 21.7% 68 1077 6 6 12.0% D.K. Metcalf 118 25.2% 70 909 12 18 36.0% Gerald Everett 60 12.8% 47 458 4 7 14.0% Freddie Swain 39 8.3% 24 318 3 4 8.0%

