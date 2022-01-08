Tyreek Hill Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Kansas City vs. Denver
Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
Tyreek Hill Prop Bet Odds
Tyreek Hill Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Hill's team-leading 1,237 receiving yards (77.3 per game) have come via 110 catches (156 targets), and he has nine touchdowns.
- So far this season, 24.7% of the 631 passes thrown by his team have gone Hill's way.
- Hill has seen the ball thrown his way 21 times in the red zone this season, 23.1% of his team's 91 red zone pass attempts.
- The Chiefs have run 61.1% passing plays and 38.9% rushing plays this season. They rank fourth in the NFL in scoring.
- Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Hill's matchup with the Broncos.
Matchup vs. Denver
- Hill's 44.5 receiving yards per game in his 11 matchups against the Broncos are 35.0 fewer than his over/under for Saturday's game.
- Hill, in 11 matchups, had a touchdown catch four times. And he had multiple TDs in one of those four games.
- The 226.9 passing yards the Broncos give up per game makes them the NFL's seventh-ranked pass defense this season.
- The Broncos have allowed 20 passing TDs this season (1.3 per game), ranking them fourth among NFL defenses.
Recent Performances
- Against the Bengals last week, Hill was targeted 10 times and racked up 40 yards on six receptions.
- Over his last three games, Hill has racked up 207 yards on 20 catches with one touchdown, averaging 69.0 yards per game on 25 targets.
Hill's Kansas City Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Tyreek Hill
156
24.7%
110
1237
9
21
23.1%
Travis Kelce
129
20.4%
88
1091
8
14
15.4%
Mecole Hardman
72
11.4%
51
590
2
13
14.3%
Byron Pringle
52
8.2%
37
512
5
5
5.5%
Powered By Data Skrive