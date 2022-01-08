Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
BETTING
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLWNBAFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE

Tyreek Hill Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Kansas City vs. Denver

There will be player prop bet markets available for Tyreek Hill ahead of Saturday's NFL action at 4:30 PM ET live on ESPN. AFC West rivals meet in Week 18 when Hill and the Kansas City Chiefs (11-5) take the field against the Denver Broncos (7-9) at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Tyreek Hill Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Hill's team-leading 1,237 receiving yards (77.3 per game) have come via 110 catches (156 targets), and he has nine touchdowns.
  • So far this season, 24.7% of the 631 passes thrown by his team have gone Hill's way.
  • Hill has seen the ball thrown his way 21 times in the red zone this season, 23.1% of his team's 91 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Chiefs have run 61.1% passing plays and 38.9% rushing plays this season. They rank fourth in the NFL in scoring.
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Hill's matchup with the Broncos.

Matchup vs. Denver

  • Hill's 44.5 receiving yards per game in his 11 matchups against the Broncos are 35.0 fewer than his over/under for Saturday's game.
  • Hill, in 11 matchups, had a touchdown catch four times. And he had multiple TDs in one of those four games.
  • The 226.9 passing yards the Broncos give up per game makes them the NFL's seventh-ranked pass defense this season.
  • The Broncos have allowed 20 passing TDs this season (1.3 per game), ranking them fourth among NFL defenses.

Recent Performances

  • Against the Bengals last week, Hill was targeted 10 times and racked up 40 yards on six receptions.
  • Over his last three games, Hill has racked up 207 yards on 20 catches with one touchdown, averaging 69.0 yards per game on 25 targets.

Hill's Kansas City Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Tyreek Hill

156

24.7%

110

1237

9

21

23.1%

Travis Kelce

129

20.4%

88

1091

8

14

15.4%

Mecole Hardman

72

11.4%

51

590

2

13

14.3%

Byron Pringle

52

8.2%

37

512

5

5

5.5%

Powered By Data Skrive