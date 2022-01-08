There will be player prop bet markets available for Tyreek Hill ahead of Saturday's NFL action at 4:30 PM ET live on ESPN. AFC West rivals meet in Week 18 when Hill and the Kansas City Chiefs (11-5) take the field against the Denver Broncos (7-9) at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado.

Tyreek Hill Prop Bet Odds

Tyreek Hill Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Hill's team-leading 1,237 receiving yards (77.3 per game) have come via 110 catches (156 targets), and he has nine touchdowns.

So far this season, 24.7% of the 631 passes thrown by his team have gone Hill's way.

Hill has seen the ball thrown his way 21 times in the red zone this season, 23.1% of his team's 91 red zone pass attempts.

The Chiefs have run 61.1% passing plays and 38.9% rushing plays this season. They rank fourth in the NFL in scoring.

Matchup vs. Denver

Hill's 44.5 receiving yards per game in his 11 matchups against the Broncos are 35.0 fewer than his over/under for Saturday's game.

Hill, in 11 matchups, had a touchdown catch four times. And he had multiple TDs in one of those four games.

The 226.9 passing yards the Broncos give up per game makes them the NFL's seventh-ranked pass defense this season.

The Broncos have allowed 20 passing TDs this season (1.3 per game), ranking them fourth among NFL defenses.

Recent Performances

Against the Bengals last week, Hill was targeted 10 times and racked up 40 yards on six receptions.

Over his last three games, Hill has racked up 207 yards on 20 catches with one touchdown, averaging 69.0 yards per game on 25 targets.

Hill's Kansas City Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Tyreek Hill 156 24.7% 110 1237 9 21 23.1% Travis Kelce 129 20.4% 88 1091 8 14 15.4% Mecole Hardman 72 11.4% 51 590 2 13 14.3% Byron Pringle 52 8.2% 37 512 5 5 5.5%

