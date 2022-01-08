In advance of Sunday's game, here are the key stats and trends you need to know about Van Jefferson and his player prop bet options. He'll take the field starting at 4:25 PM ET on FOX. NFC West rivals meet in Week 18 when Jefferson and the Los Angeles Rams (12-4) hit the field against the San Francisco 49ers (9-7) at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.

Van Jefferson Prop Bet Odds

Van Jefferson Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Jefferson has put together a 771-yard campaign so far (48.2 receiving yards per game) with six touchdowns, reeling in 48 balls on 86 targets.

Jefferson has been the target of 15.0% (86 total) of his team's 575 passing attempts this season.

With 15 targets in the red zone this season, Jefferson has been on the receiving end of 14.0% of his team's 107 red zone pass attempts.

The Rams have thrown the ball in 59.4% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 40.6% of the time. This offensive attack ranks ninth in the NFL in points scored.

Matchup vs. San Francisco

Jefferson has averaged 20.7 receiving yards per game in his three career matchups against the 49ers, 26.8 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.

Jefferson has not caught a touchdown pass against the 49ers.

The 49ers are conceding 227.3 passing yards per game this year, the NFL's ninth-ranked pass defense.

The 49ers have allowed 22 touchdowns through the air (1.4 per game). They are seventh in the NFL in that category.

Recent Performances

In last week's game against the Ravens, Jefferson was targeted five times and racked up four catches for 63 yards (15.8 yards per catch).

Jefferson has added seven grabs for 92 yards over his last three games. He was targeted 13 times and put up 30.7 receiving yards per game.

Jefferson's Los Angeles Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Van Jefferson 86 15.0% 48 771 6 15 14.0% Cooper Kupp 184 32.0% 138 1829 15 35 32.7% Robert Woods 69 12.0% 45 556 4 16 15.0% Odell Beckham Jr. 77 - 42 519 5 12 -

