Van Jefferson Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Los Angeles vs. San Francisco
Van Jefferson Prop Bet Odds
Van Jefferson Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Jefferson has put together a 771-yard campaign so far (48.2 receiving yards per game) with six touchdowns, reeling in 48 balls on 86 targets.
- Jefferson has been the target of 15.0% (86 total) of his team's 575 passing attempts this season.
- With 15 targets in the red zone this season, Jefferson has been on the receiving end of 14.0% of his team's 107 red zone pass attempts.
- The Rams have thrown the ball in 59.4% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 40.6% of the time. This offensive attack ranks ninth in the NFL in points scored.
Matchup vs. San Francisco
- Jefferson has averaged 20.7 receiving yards per game in his three career matchups against the 49ers, 26.8 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.
- Jefferson has not caught a touchdown pass against the 49ers.
- The 49ers are conceding 227.3 passing yards per game this year, the NFL's ninth-ranked pass defense.
- The 49ers have allowed 22 touchdowns through the air (1.4 per game). They are seventh in the NFL in that category.
Recent Performances
- In last week's game against the Ravens, Jefferson was targeted five times and racked up four catches for 63 yards (15.8 yards per catch).
- Jefferson has added seven grabs for 92 yards over his last three games. He was targeted 13 times and put up 30.7 receiving yards per game.
Jefferson's Los Angeles Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Van Jefferson
86
15.0%
48
771
6
15
14.0%
Cooper Kupp
184
32.0%
138
1829
15
35
32.7%
Robert Woods
69
12.0%
45
556
4
16
15.0%
Odell Beckham Jr.
77
-
42
519
5
12
-
