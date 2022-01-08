Skip to main content
Washington Football Team vs. New York Giants NFL Week 18 Odds, Plays and Insights

The Washington Football Team (6-10) will aim to break a four-game skid against the New York Giants (4-12) in Week 18.

Odds for Washington vs. Giants

Over/under insights

  • Washington and its opponents have combined to put up more than 37.5 points in 10 of 16 games this season.
  • In 56.2% of New York's games this season (9/16), the teams combined to score more than Sunday's total of 37.5.
  • The combined points per game average of the two teams, 35.3, is 2.2 points fewer than Sunday's over/under.
  • The 51.3 points per game these two squads have allowed to opponents this season are 13.8 more than the 37.5 total in this contest.
  • The average total in Football Team games this season is 46.2, 8.7 points above Sunday's total of 37.5.
  • In 2021, games involving the Giants have averaged a total of 44.8 points, 7.3 more than the set over/under in this contest.
  • In Washington's 16 games this season, it has six wins against the spread.
  • Washington's games this year have hit the over seven times in 16 opportunities (43.8%).
  • The Football Team put up 5.0 fewer points per game (19.6) than the Giants allow (24.6).
  • When Washington puts up more than 24.6 points, it is 3-1 against the spread and 4-0 overall.
  • The Football Team average 33.1 fewer yards per game (323.6) than the Giants give up per matchup (356.7).
  • Washington is 3-3 against the spread and 4-2 overall when the team piles up over 356.7 yards.
  • The Football Team have turned the ball over two more times (24 total) than the Giants have forced a turnover (22) this season.
  • New York has played 16 games, with six wins against the spread.
  • The Giants have been underdogs by 7 points or more eight times this year and have covered the spread twice.
  • New York has gone over the point total in 31.2% of its opportunities this season (five times over 16 games with a set point total).
  • This year the Giants rack up 11.0 fewer points per game (15.7) than the Football Team allow (26.7).
  • When New York records more than 26.7 points, it is 2-0 against the spread and 1-1 overall.
  • The Giants average 76.8 fewer yards per game (293.9) than the Football Team give up per contest (370.7).
  • New York is 2-0 against the spread and 1-1 overall when the team churns out more than 370.7 yards.
  • The Giants have turned the ball over 11 more times (27 total) than the Football Team have forced a turnover (16) this season.

Home and road insights

  • At home this year, New York is 3-4 overall and 3-4 against the spread.
  • New York has not gone over the total in seven home games this year.
  • The average point total in Giants home games this season is 45.1 points, 7.6 more than this matchup's over/under (37.5).
  • In away games, Washington is 3-5 overall and 3-5 against the spread.
  • Washington has gone over the total in five of eight road games this season.
  • The average point total in Football Team away games this season is 45.4 points, 7.9 more than this matchup's over/under (37.5).

