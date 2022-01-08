Washington Football Team vs. New York Giants NFL Week 18 Odds, Plays and Insights

The Washington Football Team (6-10) will aim to break a four-game skid against the New York Giants (4-12) in Week 18.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for Washington vs. Giants

Over/under insights

Washington and its opponents have combined to put up more than 37.5 points in 10 of 16 games this season.

In 56.2% of New York's games this season (9/16), the teams combined to score more than Sunday's total of 37.5.

The combined points per game average of the two teams, 35.3, is 2.2 points fewer than Sunday's over/under.

The 51.3 points per game these two squads have allowed to opponents this season are 13.8 more than the 37.5 total in this contest.

The average total in Football Team games this season is 46.2, 8.7 points above Sunday's total of 37.5.

In 2021, games involving the Giants have averaged a total of 44.8 points, 7.3 more than the set over/under in this contest.

Washington stats and trends

In Washington's 16 games this season, it has six wins against the spread.

Washington's games this year have hit the over seven times in 16 opportunities (43.8%).

The Football Team put up 5.0 fewer points per game (19.6) than the Giants allow (24.6).

When Washington puts up more than 24.6 points, it is 3-1 against the spread and 4-0 overall.

The Football Team average 33.1 fewer yards per game (323.6) than the Giants give up per matchup (356.7).

Washington is 3-3 against the spread and 4-2 overall when the team piles up over 356.7 yards.

The Football Team have turned the ball over two more times (24 total) than the Giants have forced a turnover (22) this season.

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest spread, moneyline and total for Washington's matchup with the Giants.

Giants stats and trends

New York has played 16 games, with six wins against the spread.

The Giants have been underdogs by 7 points or more eight times this year and have covered the spread twice.

New York has gone over the point total in 31.2% of its opportunities this season (five times over 16 games with a set point total).

This year the Giants rack up 11.0 fewer points per game (15.7) than the Football Team allow (26.7).

When New York records more than 26.7 points, it is 2-0 against the spread and 1-1 overall.

The Giants average 76.8 fewer yards per game (293.9) than the Football Team give up per contest (370.7).

New York is 2-0 against the spread and 1-1 overall when the team churns out more than 370.7 yards.

The Giants have turned the ball over 11 more times (27 total) than the Football Team have forced a turnover (16) this season.

Home and road insights

At home this year, New York is 3-4 overall and 3-4 against the spread.

New York has not gone over the total in seven home games this year.

The average point total in Giants home games this season is 45.1 points, 7.6 more than this matchup's over/under (37.5).

In away games, Washington is 3-5 overall and 3-5 against the spread.

Washington has gone over the total in five of eight road games this season.

The average point total in Football Team away games this season is 45.4 points, 7.9 more than this matchup's over/under (37.5).

Powered by Data Skrive.