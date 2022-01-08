Skip to main content
Zach Pascal Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Indianapolis vs. Jacksonville

Zach Pascal will have several player prop betting options available when he hits the field on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET live on CBS. AFC South opponents square off in Week 18 when Pascal's Indianapolis Colts (9-7) play the Jacksonville Jaguars (2-14) at TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, Florida.

Zach Pascal Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Pascal's 37 catches (on 67 targets) have netted him 377 yards (23.6 ypg) and three touchdowns.
  • Pascal has been the target of 13.6% (67 total) of his team's 492 passing attempts this season.
  • Pascal (12 red zone targets) has been the recipient of 19.0% of his team's 63 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Colts, who rank seventh in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 50.6% of the time while opting for the ground attack 49.4% of the time.
Matchup vs. Jacksonville

  • Against the Jaguars, Pascal has averaged 15.9 receiving yards per game in his seven career matchups, 11.6 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.
  • Pascal, in seven matchups, did not have a touchdown catch.
  • The 245.4 yards per game the Jaguars are giving up through the air makes them the NFL's 16th-ranked pass defense.
  • With 23 passing TDs allowed this season, the Jaguars defense is ranked 10th in the NFL.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's outing against the Raiders, Pascal was targeted two times, totaling eight yards on one reception.
  • In his last three games, Pascal has 31 receiving yards on two receptions (four targets), averaging 10.3 yards per game.

Pascal's Indianapolis Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Zach Pascal

67

13.6%

37

377

3

12

19.0%

Michael Pittman Jr.

122

24.8%

82

1018

5

15

23.8%

Jonathan Taylor

47

9.6%

37

342

2

2

3.2%

T.Y. Hilton

32

6.5%

21

292

3

3

4.8%

Powered By Data Skrive