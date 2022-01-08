Zach Pascal Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Indianapolis vs. Jacksonville
Zach Pascal Prop Bet Odds
Zach Pascal Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Pascal's 37 catches (on 67 targets) have netted him 377 yards (23.6 ypg) and three touchdowns.
- Pascal has been the target of 13.6% (67 total) of his team's 492 passing attempts this season.
- Pascal (12 red zone targets) has been the recipient of 19.0% of his team's 63 red zone pass attempts.
- The Colts, who rank seventh in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 50.6% of the time while opting for the ground attack 49.4% of the time.
Matchup vs. Jacksonville
- Against the Jaguars, Pascal has averaged 15.9 receiving yards per game in his seven career matchups, 11.6 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.
- Pascal, in seven matchups, did not have a touchdown catch.
- The 245.4 yards per game the Jaguars are giving up through the air makes them the NFL's 16th-ranked pass defense.
- With 23 passing TDs allowed this season, the Jaguars defense is ranked 10th in the NFL.
Recent Performances
- In last week's outing against the Raiders, Pascal was targeted two times, totaling eight yards on one reception.
- In his last three games, Pascal has 31 receiving yards on two receptions (four targets), averaging 10.3 yards per game.
Pascal's Indianapolis Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Zach Pascal
67
13.6%
37
377
3
12
19.0%
Michael Pittman Jr.
122
24.8%
82
1018
5
15
23.8%
Jonathan Taylor
47
9.6%
37
342
2
2
3.2%
T.Y. Hilton
32
6.5%
21
292
3
3
4.8%
