Zach Pascal will have several player prop betting options available when he hits the field on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET live on CBS. AFC South opponents square off in Week 18 when Pascal's Indianapolis Colts (9-7) play the Jacksonville Jaguars (2-14) at TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, Florida.

Zach Pascal Prop Bet Odds

Zach Pascal Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Pascal's 37 catches (on 67 targets) have netted him 377 yards (23.6 ypg) and three touchdowns.

Pascal has been the target of 13.6% (67 total) of his team's 492 passing attempts this season.

Pascal (12 red zone targets) has been the recipient of 19.0% of his team's 63 red zone pass attempts.

The Colts, who rank seventh in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 50.6% of the time while opting for the ground attack 49.4% of the time.

Matchup vs. Jacksonville

Against the Jaguars, Pascal has averaged 15.9 receiving yards per game in his seven career matchups, 11.6 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.

Pascal, in seven matchups, did not have a touchdown catch.

The 245.4 yards per game the Jaguars are giving up through the air makes them the NFL's 16th-ranked pass defense.

With 23 passing TDs allowed this season, the Jaguars defense is ranked 10th in the NFL.

Recent Performances

In last week's outing against the Raiders, Pascal was targeted two times, totaling eight yards on one reception.

In his last three games, Pascal has 31 receiving yards on two receptions (four targets), averaging 10.3 yards per game.

Pascal's Indianapolis Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Zach Pascal 67 13.6% 37 377 3 12 19.0% Michael Pittman Jr. 122 24.8% 82 1018 5 15 23.8% Jonathan Taylor 47 9.6% 37 342 2 2 3.2% T.Y. Hilton 32 6.5% 21 292 3 3 4.8%

