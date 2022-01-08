Zach Wilson Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - New York vs. Buffalo
Zach Wilson Prop Bet Odds
Zach Wilson Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Wilson leads New York with 2,247 passing yards (140.4 per game) and has a 56.7% completion percentage this year (206-of-363) while throwing eight touchdowns and 11 interceptions.
- He's also rushed 27 times for 161 yards and four touchdowns, averaging 10.1 yards per game.
- The Jets, who rank 25th in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 61.6% of the time while opting for the ground attack 38.4% of the time.
- Wilson has thrown 41 passes in the red zone this season, 29.5% of his team's red zone plays.
Matchup vs. Buffalo
- In one matchup against the Bills, Wilson threw for zero passing yards, 197.5 yards below his over/under in Sunday's game.
- Wilson did not throw a touchdown pass in that game against the Bills.
- This week Wilson will face the NFL's best pass defense (185.0 yards allowed per game).
- With 11 passing TDs allowed this season, the Bills defense is ranked first in the NFL.
Recent Performances
- Wilson put together a 234-yard performance against the Buccaneers last week, completing 57.6% of his passes and throwing for one touchdown.
- Wilson has thrown for 506 yards (168.7 ypg) to lead New York, completing 59% of his passes and recording two touchdown passes and zero interceptions over his last three appearances.
- He's also rushed 10 times for 103 yards and two touchdowns, averaging 34.3 yards per game.
Wilson's New York Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Elijah Moore
77
13.2%
43
538
5
7
10.3%
Corey Davis
59
10.1%
34
492
4
4
5.9%
Jamison Crowder
71
12.2%
50
431
2
11
16.2%
