Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
BETTING
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLWNBAFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE

Zach Wilson Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - New York vs. Buffalo

Zach Wilson will have several player prop bets available when he hits the field on Sunday at 4:25 PM ET live on CBS. AFC East opponents meet in Week 18 when Wilson and the New York Jets (4-12) take the field against the Buffalo Bills (10-6) at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, New York.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Zach Wilson Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Wilson leads New York with 2,247 passing yards (140.4 per game) and has a 56.7% completion percentage this year (206-of-363) while throwing eight touchdowns and 11 interceptions.
  • He's also rushed 27 times for 161 yards and four touchdowns, averaging 10.1 yards per game.
  • The Jets, who rank 25th in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 61.6% of the time while opting for the ground attack 38.4% of the time.
  • Wilson has thrown 41 passes in the red zone this season, 29.5% of his team's red zone plays.
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Wilson's matchup with the Bills.

Matchup vs. Buffalo

  • In one matchup against the Bills, Wilson threw for zero passing yards, 197.5 yards below his over/under in Sunday's game.
  • Wilson did not throw a touchdown pass in that game against the Bills.
  • This week Wilson will face the NFL's best pass defense (185.0 yards allowed per game).
  • With 11 passing TDs allowed this season, the Bills defense is ranked first in the NFL.

Recent Performances

  • Wilson put together a 234-yard performance against the Buccaneers last week, completing 57.6% of his passes and throwing for one touchdown.
  • Wilson has thrown for 506 yards (168.7 ypg) to lead New York, completing 59% of his passes and recording two touchdown passes and zero interceptions over his last three appearances.
  • He's also rushed 10 times for 103 yards and two touchdowns, averaging 34.3 yards per game.

Wilson's New York Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Elijah Moore

77

13.2%

43

538

5

7

10.3%

Corey Davis

59

10.1%

34

492

4

4

5.9%

Jamison Crowder

71

12.2%

50

431

2

11

16.2%

Powered By Data Skrive