Zach Wilson will have several player prop bets available when he hits the field on Sunday at 4:25 PM ET live on CBS. AFC East opponents meet in Week 18 when Wilson and the New York Jets (4-12) take the field against the Buffalo Bills (10-6) at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, New York.

Zach Wilson Prop Bet Odds

Zach Wilson Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Wilson leads New York with 2,247 passing yards (140.4 per game) and has a 56.7% completion percentage this year (206-of-363) while throwing eight touchdowns and 11 interceptions.

He's also rushed 27 times for 161 yards and four touchdowns, averaging 10.1 yards per game.

The Jets, who rank 25th in the NFL in points scored, have attempted a pass 61.6% of the time while opting for the ground attack 38.4% of the time.

Wilson has thrown 41 passes in the red zone this season, 29.5% of his team's red zone plays.

Matchup vs. Buffalo

In one matchup against the Bills, Wilson threw for zero passing yards, 197.5 yards below his over/under in Sunday's game.

Wilson did not throw a touchdown pass in that game against the Bills.

This week Wilson will face the NFL's best pass defense (185.0 yards allowed per game).

With 11 passing TDs allowed this season, the Bills defense is ranked first in the NFL.

Recent Performances

Wilson put together a 234-yard performance against the Buccaneers last week, completing 57.6% of his passes and throwing for one touchdown.

Wilson has thrown for 506 yards (168.7 ypg) to lead New York, completing 59% of his passes and recording two touchdown passes and zero interceptions over his last three appearances.

He's also rushed 10 times for 103 yards and two touchdowns, averaging 34.3 yards per game.

Wilson's New York Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Elijah Moore 77 13.2% 43 538 5 7 10.3% Corey Davis 59 10.1% 34 492 4 4 5.9% Jamison Crowder 71 12.2% 50 431 2 11 16.2%

