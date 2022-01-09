A.J. Brown Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Tennessee vs. Houston
A.J. Brown Prop Bet Odds
A.J. Brown Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Brown's team-leading 801 receiving yards (50.1 per game) have come on 59 receptions (99 targets) plus four touchdowns.
- Brown has been the target of 19.7% (99 total) of his team's 503 passing attempts this season.
- With 10 targets in the red zone this season, Brown has been on the receiving end of 13.5% of his team's 74 red zone pass attempts.
- The Titans have called a pass in 49.2% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 50.8% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 15th in the NFL in points scored.
Matchup vs. Houston
- Brown has averaged 99 receiving yards per game over his five career matchups against the Texans, 21.5 more than his over/under in Sunday's game.
- Brown has caught a touchdown pass against the Texans four times, and had multiple TDs in one of those games.
- The Texans are giving up 253.4 passing yards per game this year, the NFL's 20th-ranked pass defense.
- With 23 passing TDs allowed this season, the Texans defense is ranked 10th in the NFL.
Recent Performances
- In last week's matchup with the Dolphins, Brown grabbed two passes for 41 yards (20.5 yards per catch) while being targeted five times.
- Brown has 186 receiving yards on 13 catches (21 targets) with one touchdown during his last three games, averaging 62.0 yards per game.
Brown's Tennessee Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
A.J. Brown
99
19.7%
59
801
4
10
13.5%
Nick Westbrook-Ikhine
52
10.3%
34
398
3
9
12.2%
Julio Jones
39
7.8%
26
376
0
5
6.8%
Chester Rogers
41
8.2%
28
297
1
3
4.1%
