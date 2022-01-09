Sportsbooks have installed player prop bets for A.J. Brown ahead of his next NFL game on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET airing on CBS. Brown and the Tennessee Titans (11-5) are set for an AFC South matchup in Week 18 against the Houston Texans (4-12) at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas.

A.J. Brown Prop Bet Odds

A.J. Brown Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Brown's team-leading 801 receiving yards (50.1 per game) have come on 59 receptions (99 targets) plus four touchdowns.

Brown has been the target of 19.7% (99 total) of his team's 503 passing attempts this season.

With 10 targets in the red zone this season, Brown has been on the receiving end of 13.5% of his team's 74 red zone pass attempts.

The Titans have called a pass in 49.2% of their plays from scrimmage this year while running the ball 50.8% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 15th in the NFL in points scored.

Matchup vs. Houston

Brown has averaged 99 receiving yards per game over his five career matchups against the Texans, 21.5 more than his over/under in Sunday's game.

Brown has caught a touchdown pass against the Texans four times, and had multiple TDs in one of those games.

The Texans are giving up 253.4 passing yards per game this year, the NFL's 20th-ranked pass defense.

With 23 passing TDs allowed this season, the Texans defense is ranked 10th in the NFL.

Recent Performances

In last week's matchup with the Dolphins, Brown grabbed two passes for 41 yards (20.5 yards per catch) while being targeted five times.

Brown has 186 receiving yards on 13 catches (21 targets) with one touchdown during his last three games, averaging 62.0 yards per game.

Brown's Tennessee Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % A.J. Brown 99 19.7% 59 801 4 10 13.5% Nick Westbrook-Ikhine 52 10.3% 34 398 3 9 12.2% Julio Jones 39 7.8% 26 376 0 5 6.8% Chester Rogers 41 8.2% 28 297 1 3 4.1%

