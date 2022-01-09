A.J. Dillon Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Green Bay vs. Detroit
Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
A.J. Dillon Prop Bet Odds
A.J. Dillon Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Dillon has run for 740 yards on 173 carries (46.3 yards per game), with five touchdowns.
- He also has 33 receptions for 309 yards (19.3 per game) and two TDs.
- He has handled 173, or 41.3%, of his team's 419 rushing attempts this season.
- The Packers, who rank 10th in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 57.1% of the time while running the football 42.9% of the time.
- Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Dillon's matchup with the Lions.
Matchup vs. Detroit
- Over his three career matchups against them, Dillon has averaged 11.7 rushing yards per game versus the Lions, 31.8 fewer than his over/under in Sunday's game.
- Dillon, in three matchups against the Lions, has not run for a TD.
- The Lions give up 135.9 yards per game on the ground, the NFL's 28th-ranked rush defense.
- The Lions have conceded 18 rushing touchdowns, 26th in the NFL.
Recent Performances
- In last week's matchup against the Vikings, Dillon carried the ball 14 times for 63 yards (4.5 yards per carry) and scored two touchdowns.
- He put up 20 yards on two receptions.
- In his last three games, Dillon has 126 rushing yards (42.0 per game) on 30 carries with three touchdowns.
- He also has six catches for 48 yards (16.0 per game).
Dillon's Green Bay Teammates
|Name
|Attempts
|% Team Attempts
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Attempts
|% Team Red Zone Attempts
|Yards/Attempt
A.J. Dillon
173
41.3%
740
5
37
46.8%
4.3
Aaron Jones
171
40.8%
799
4
32
40.5%
4.7
Aaron Rodgers
32
7.6%
94
3
7
8.9%
2.9
Patrick Taylor
12
2.9%
36
0
3
3.8%
3.0
Powered By Data Skrive