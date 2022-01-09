Before placing any wagers on A.J. Dillon's player props for Sunday's game, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on FOX, here are some key stats and trends to know. NFC North foes meet in Week 18 when Dillon and the Green Bay Packers (13-3) take the field against the Detroit Lions (2-13-1) at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan.

A.J. Dillon Prop Bet Odds

A.J. Dillon Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Dillon has run for 740 yards on 173 carries (46.3 yards per game), with five touchdowns.

He also has 33 receptions for 309 yards (19.3 per game) and two TDs.

He has handled 173, or 41.3%, of his team's 419 rushing attempts this season.

The Packers, who rank 10th in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 57.1% of the time while running the football 42.9% of the time.

Matchup vs. Detroit

Over his three career matchups against them, Dillon has averaged 11.7 rushing yards per game versus the Lions, 31.8 fewer than his over/under in Sunday's game.

Dillon, in three matchups against the Lions, has not run for a TD.

The Lions give up 135.9 yards per game on the ground, the NFL's 28th-ranked rush defense.

The Lions have conceded 18 rushing touchdowns, 26th in the NFL.

Recent Performances

In last week's matchup against the Vikings, Dillon carried the ball 14 times for 63 yards (4.5 yards per carry) and scored two touchdowns.

He put up 20 yards on two receptions.

In his last three games, Dillon has 126 rushing yards (42.0 per game) on 30 carries with three touchdowns.

He also has six catches for 48 yards (16.0 per game).

Dillon's Green Bay Teammates

Name Attempts % Team Attempts Yards TDs Red Zone Attempts % Team Red Zone Attempts Yards/Attempt A.J. Dillon 173 41.3% 740 5 37 46.8% 4.3 Aaron Jones 171 40.8% 799 4 32 40.5% 4.7 Aaron Rodgers 32 7.6% 94 3 7 8.9% 2.9 Patrick Taylor 12 2.9% 36 0 3 3.8% 3.0

