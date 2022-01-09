Skip to main content
A.J. Dillon Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Green Bay vs. Detroit

Before placing any wagers on A.J. Dillon's player props for Sunday's game, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on FOX, here are some key stats and trends to know. NFC North foes meet in Week 18 when Dillon and the Green Bay Packers (13-3) take the field against the Detroit Lions (2-13-1) at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan.

A.J. Dillon Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Dillon has run for 740 yards on 173 carries (46.3 yards per game), with five touchdowns.
  • He also has 33 receptions for 309 yards (19.3 per game) and two TDs.
  • He has handled 173, or 41.3%, of his team's 419 rushing attempts this season.
  • The Packers, who rank 10th in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 57.1% of the time while running the football 42.9% of the time.
Matchup vs. Detroit

  • Over his three career matchups against them, Dillon has averaged 11.7 rushing yards per game versus the Lions, 31.8 fewer than his over/under in Sunday's game.
  • Dillon, in three matchups against the Lions, has not run for a TD.
  • The Lions give up 135.9 yards per game on the ground, the NFL's 28th-ranked rush defense.
  • The Lions have conceded 18 rushing touchdowns, 26th in the NFL.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's matchup against the Vikings, Dillon carried the ball 14 times for 63 yards (4.5 yards per carry) and scored two touchdowns.
  • He put up 20 yards on two receptions.
  • In his last three games, Dillon has 126 rushing yards (42.0 per game) on 30 carries with three touchdowns.
  • He also has six catches for 48 yards (16.0 per game).

Dillon's Green Bay Teammates

NameAttempts% Team AttemptsYardsTDsRed Zone Attempts% Team Red Zone AttemptsYards/Attempt

A.J. Dillon

173

41.3%

740

5

37

46.8%

4.3

Aaron Jones

171

40.8%

799

4

32

40.5%

4.7

Aaron Rodgers

32

7.6%

94

3

7

8.9%

2.9

Patrick Taylor

12

2.9%

36

0

3

3.8%

3.0

