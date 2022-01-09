A.J. Green has player prop betting options available from oddsmakers before his next NFL game on Sunday at 4:25 PM ET airing on FOX. NFC West foes meet in Week 18 when Green's Arizona Cardinals (11-5) hit the field against the Seattle Seahawks (6-10) at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.

A.J. Green Prop Bet Odds

A.J. Green Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Green has put together an 825-yard campaign so far (51.6 receiving yards per game) with three touchdowns, hauling in 50 balls on 83 targets.

Green has been the target of 83 of his team's 552 passing attempts this season, or 15.0% of the target share.

Green (15 red zone targets) has been the recipient of 19.7% of his team's 76 red zone pass attempts.

The Cardinals have called a pass in 54.1% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 45.9% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 11th in the NFL in points scored.

Matchup vs. Seattle

In his two matchups against the Seahawks, Green's 39 receiving yards average is 16.5 less than his over/under for Sunday's game (55.5).

Green has not caught a touchdown pass against the Seahawks.

Note: Green's stats vs. Seahawks date back to 2016.

The 282.9 yards per game the Seahawks are allowing through the air makes them the NFL's 31st-ranked pass defense.

With 23 passing TDs conceded this year, the Seahawks defense is ranked 10th in the league.

Recent Performances

Green put together a 74-yard performance against the Cowboys last week on three catches (24.7 yards per catch) while being targeted six times.

Green has totaled 171 receiving yards (57.0 per game), hauling in eight passes on 17 targets during his last three games.

Green's Arizona Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % A.J. Green 83 15.0% 50 825 3 15 19.7% Christian Kirk 100 18.1% 75 939 5 9 11.8% Zach Ertz 102 - 67 679 5 17 - DeAndre Hopkins 64 11.6% 42 572 8 14 18.4%

