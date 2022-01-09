Skip to main content
A.J. Green Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Arizona vs. Seattle

A.J. Green has player prop betting options available from oddsmakers before his next NFL game on Sunday at 4:25 PM ET airing on FOX. NFC West foes meet in Week 18 when Green's Arizona Cardinals (11-5) hit the field against the Seattle Seahawks (6-10) at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.

A.J. Green Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Green has put together an 825-yard campaign so far (51.6 receiving yards per game) with three touchdowns, hauling in 50 balls on 83 targets.
  • Green has been the target of 83 of his team's 552 passing attempts this season, or 15.0% of the target share.
  • Green (15 red zone targets) has been the recipient of 19.7% of his team's 76 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Cardinals have called a pass in 54.1% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 45.9% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 11th in the NFL in points scored.
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Green's matchup with the Seahawks.

Matchup vs. Seattle

  • In his two matchups against the Seahawks, Green's 39 receiving yards average is 16.5 less than his over/under for Sunday's game (55.5).
  • Green has not caught a touchdown pass against the Seahawks.
  • Note: Green's stats vs. Seahawks date back to 2016.
  • The 282.9 yards per game the Seahawks are allowing through the air makes them the NFL's 31st-ranked pass defense.
  • With 23 passing TDs conceded this year, the Seahawks defense is ranked 10th in the league.

Recent Performances

  • Green put together a 74-yard performance against the Cowboys last week on three catches (24.7 yards per catch) while being targeted six times.
  • Green has totaled 171 receiving yards (57.0 per game), hauling in eight passes on 17 targets during his last three games.

Green's Arizona Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

A.J. Green

83

15.0%

50

825

3

15

19.7%

Christian Kirk

100

18.1%

75

939

5

9

11.8%

Zach Ertz

102

-

67

679

5

17

-

DeAndre Hopkins

64

11.6%

42

572

8

14

18.4%

