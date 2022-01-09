A.J. Green Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Arizona vs. Seattle
A.J. Green Prop Bet Odds
A.J. Green Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Green has put together an 825-yard campaign so far (51.6 receiving yards per game) with three touchdowns, hauling in 50 balls on 83 targets.
- Green has been the target of 83 of his team's 552 passing attempts this season, or 15.0% of the target share.
- Green (15 red zone targets) has been the recipient of 19.7% of his team's 76 red zone pass attempts.
- The Cardinals have called a pass in 54.1% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 45.9% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 11th in the NFL in points scored.
Matchup vs. Seattle
- In his two matchups against the Seahawks, Green's 39 receiving yards average is 16.5 less than his over/under for Sunday's game (55.5).
- Green has not caught a touchdown pass against the Seahawks.
- Note: Green's stats vs. Seahawks date back to 2016.
- The 282.9 yards per game the Seahawks are allowing through the air makes them the NFL's 31st-ranked pass defense.
- With 23 passing TDs conceded this year, the Seahawks defense is ranked 10th in the league.
Recent Performances
- Green put together a 74-yard performance against the Cowboys last week on three catches (24.7 yards per catch) while being targeted six times.
- Green has totaled 171 receiving yards (57.0 per game), hauling in eight passes on 17 targets during his last three games.
Green's Arizona Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
A.J. Green
83
15.0%
50
825
3
15
19.7%
Christian Kirk
100
18.1%
75
939
5
9
11.8%
Zach Ertz
102
-
67
679
5
17
-
DeAndre Hopkins
64
11.6%
42
572
8
14
18.4%
