Aaron Jones Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Green Bay vs. Detroit

Bookmakers have posted player props for Aaron Jones ahead of his next NFL game on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET airing on FOX. NFC North rivals meet in Week 18 when Jones and the Green Bay Packers (13-3) hit the field against the Detroit Lions (2-13-1) at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan.

Aaron Jones Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Jones has a team-high 799 rushing yards (49.9 per game) and four touchdowns.
  • He also has 52 receptions for 391 yards (24.4 per game) and six TDs.
  • He has received 171 of his team's 419 carries this season (40.8%).
  • The Packers have thrown the ball in 57.1% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 42.9% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 10th in the NFL in points scored.
Matchup vs. Detroit

  • Over his eight career matchups against them, Jones has averaged 62.9 rushing yards against the Lions, 29.4 more than his over/under in Sunday's game.
  • In two of eight games against the Lions Jones has rushed for a touchdown, and had multiple TDs in one of those two games.
  • Jones will go up against a Lions squad that allows 135.9 rushing yards per game and is the NFL's 28th-ranked rush defense.
  • Jones and the Packers will face off against the NFL's 26th-ranked defense in terms of rushing touchdowns allowed (18).

Recent Performances

  • In last week's outing against the Vikings, Jones carried the ball eight times for 76 yards (9.5 yards per carry).
  • Jones added five catches for 30 yards.
  • Over his last three games, Jones has rushed for 200 yards on 33 carries (66.7 ypg), with zero touchdowns.
  • He's also added 12 receptions for 63 yards (21.0 per game) and one touchdown.

Jones' Green Bay Teammates

NameAttempts% Team AttemptsYardsTDsRed Zone Attempts% Team Red Zone AttemptsYards/Attempt

Aaron Jones

171

40.8%

799

4

32

40.5%

4.7

A.J. Dillon

173

41.3%

740

5

37

46.8%

4.3

Aaron Rodgers

32

7.6%

94

3

7

8.9%

2.9

Patrick Taylor

12

2.9%

36

0

3

3.8%

3.0

