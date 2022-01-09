Bookmakers have posted player props for Aaron Jones ahead of his next NFL game on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET airing on FOX. NFC North rivals meet in Week 18 when Jones and the Green Bay Packers (13-3) hit the field against the Detroit Lions (2-13-1) at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan.

Aaron Jones Prop Bet Odds

Aaron Jones Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Jones has a team-high 799 rushing yards (49.9 per game) and four touchdowns.

He also has 52 receptions for 391 yards (24.4 per game) and six TDs.

He has received 171 of his team's 419 carries this season (40.8%).

The Packers have thrown the ball in 57.1% of their plays from scrimmage this year while staying on the ground 42.9% of the time. This offensive attack ranks 10th in the NFL in points scored.

Matchup vs. Detroit

Over his eight career matchups against them, Jones has averaged 62.9 rushing yards against the Lions, 29.4 more than his over/under in Sunday's game.

In two of eight games against the Lions Jones has rushed for a touchdown, and had multiple TDs in one of those two games.

Jones will go up against a Lions squad that allows 135.9 rushing yards per game and is the NFL's 28th-ranked rush defense.

Jones and the Packers will face off against the NFL's 26th-ranked defense in terms of rushing touchdowns allowed (18).

Recent Performances

In last week's outing against the Vikings, Jones carried the ball eight times for 76 yards (9.5 yards per carry).

Jones added five catches for 30 yards.

Over his last three games, Jones has rushed for 200 yards on 33 carries (66.7 ypg), with zero touchdowns.

He's also added 12 receptions for 63 yards (21.0 per game) and one touchdown.

Jones' Green Bay Teammates

Name Attempts % Team Attempts Yards TDs Red Zone Attempts % Team Red Zone Attempts Yards/Attempt Aaron Jones 171 40.8% 799 4 32 40.5% 4.7 A.J. Dillon 173 41.3% 740 5 37 46.8% 4.3 Aaron Rodgers 32 7.6% 94 3 7 8.9% 2.9 Patrick Taylor 12 2.9% 36 0 3 3.8% 3.0

