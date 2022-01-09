Aaron Rodgers Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Green Bay vs. Detroit
Aaron Rodgers Prop Bet Odds
Aaron Rodgers Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- This year Rodgers has thrown for 3,977 yards (248.6 per game) while completing 352 of 513 passes (68.6%), with 35 touchdowns and four interceptions.
- He's also contributed on the ground, with 94 rushing yards (5.9 ypg) on 32 carries with three rushing touchdowns.
- The Packers have run 57.1% passing plays and 42.9% rushing plays this season. They rank 10th in the NFL in scoring.
- Rodgers has attempted 107 of his 513 passes in the red zone, accounting for 56.9% of his team's red zone plays.
Matchup vs. Detroit
- Rodgers' 262.7 passing yards per game in nine matchups against the Lions are 128.2 more yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.
- Rodgers threw multiple touchdown passes eight times over eight of those outings against the Lions.
- Note: Rodgers' stats vs. Lions date back to 2016.
- The 255.6 yards per game the Lions are giving up through the air makes them the NFL's 21st-ranked pass defense.
- The Lions' defense is 24th in the NFL, allowing 1.8 passing touchdowns per game.
Recent Performances
- In last week's matchup with the Vikings, Rodgers completed 76.3% of his passes for 288 yards, while tossing two touchdowns.
- Rodgers has thrown for 758 yards (252.7 ypg) on 76-of-103 passing with eight touchdowns and zero interceptions over his last three games.
Rodgers' Green Bay Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Davante Adams
162
29.0%
117
1498
11
27
24.8%
Allen Lazard
54
9.7%
35
438
6
12
11.0%
Marquez Valdes-Scantling
54
9.7%
26
430
3
8
7.3%
