In advance of Sunday's game, here are the key stats and trends you need to know about Aaron Rodgers and his player prop bet options. He'll take the field starting at 1:00 PM ET on FOX. NFC North rivals meet in Week 18 when Rodgers' Green Bay Packers (13-3) take the field against the Detroit Lions (2-13-1) at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan.

Aaron Rodgers Prop Bet Odds

Aaron Rodgers Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

This year Rodgers has thrown for 3,977 yards (248.6 per game) while completing 352 of 513 passes (68.6%), with 35 touchdowns and four interceptions.

He's also contributed on the ground, with 94 rushing yards (5.9 ypg) on 32 carries with three rushing touchdowns.

The Packers have run 57.1% passing plays and 42.9% rushing plays this season. They rank 10th in the NFL in scoring.

Rodgers has attempted 107 of his 513 passes in the red zone, accounting for 56.9% of his team's red zone plays.

Matchup vs. Detroit

Rodgers' 262.7 passing yards per game in nine matchups against the Lions are 128.2 more yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.

Rodgers threw multiple touchdown passes eight times over eight of those outings against the Lions.

Note: Rodgers' stats vs. Lions date back to 2016.

The 255.6 yards per game the Lions are giving up through the air makes them the NFL's 21st-ranked pass defense.

The Lions' defense is 24th in the NFL, allowing 1.8 passing touchdowns per game.

Recent Performances

In last week's matchup with the Vikings, Rodgers completed 76.3% of his passes for 288 yards, while tossing two touchdowns.

Rodgers has thrown for 758 yards (252.7 ypg) on 76-of-103 passing with eight touchdowns and zero interceptions over his last three games.

Rodgers' Green Bay Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Davante Adams 162 29.0% 117 1498 11 27 24.8% Allen Lazard 54 9.7% 35 438 6 12 11.0% Marquez Valdes-Scantling 54 9.7% 26 430 3 8 7.3%

