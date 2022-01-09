There will be player prop betting options available for Alexander Mattison before he hits the field for NFL action on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET live on FOX. NFC North opponents meet in Week 18 when Mattison's Minnesota Vikings (7-9) take the field against the Chicago Bears (6-10) at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Alexander Mattison Prop Bet Odds

Alexander Mattison Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Mattison has rushed for 473 yards (29.6 per game) on 129 carries with three touchdowns.

He also averages 14.1 receiving yards per game, grabbing 31 passes for 225 yards and one touchdown.

His team has rushed the ball 427 times this season, and he's carried 129 of those attempts (30.2%).

The Vikings have run 57.7% passing plays and 42.3% rushing plays this season. They rank 14th in the NFL in scoring.

Matchup vs. Chicago

Against the Bears, Mattison's two rushing yards per game over his five career matchups are 21.5 fewer than his over/under in Sunday's game.

In five games against the Bears Mattison has not rushed for a touchdown.

The Bears allow 126.4 yards per game on the ground, the NFL's 24th-ranked rush defense.

Mattison and the Vikings will face off against the NFL's 12th-ranked defense in terms of rushing touchdowns allowed (14).

Recent Performances

Mattison did not record a rush attempt in last week's game versus the Packers.

He also reeled in four passes for 13 yards.

During his last three games, Mattison has rushed for 41 yards (13.7 per game) on 13 carries with one touchdown.

Mattison has also caught seven passes for 42 yards (14.0 ypg).

Mattison's Minnesota Teammates

Name Attempts % Team Attempts Yards TDs Red Zone Attempts % Team Red Zone Attempts Yards/Attempt Alexander Mattison 129 30.2% 473 3 28 33.7% 3.7 Dalvin Cook 235 55.0% 1,080 6 45 54.2% 4.6 Kirk Cousins 28 6.6% 116 1 4 4.8% 4.1 Wayne Gallman 28 6.6% 104 0 1 1.2% 3.7

