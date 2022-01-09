Skip to main content
Alexander Mattison Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Minnesota vs. Chicago

There will be player prop betting options available for Alexander Mattison before he hits the field for NFL action on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET live on FOX. NFC North opponents meet in Week 18 when Mattison's Minnesota Vikings (7-9) take the field against the Chicago Bears (6-10) at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Alexander Mattison Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Mattison has rushed for 473 yards (29.6 per game) on 129 carries with three touchdowns.
  • He also averages 14.1 receiving yards per game, grabbing 31 passes for 225 yards and one touchdown.
  • His team has rushed the ball 427 times this season, and he's carried 129 of those attempts (30.2%).
  • The Vikings have run 57.7% passing plays and 42.3% rushing plays this season. They rank 14th in the NFL in scoring.
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Mattison's matchup with the Bears.

Matchup vs. Chicago

  • Against the Bears, Mattison's two rushing yards per game over his five career matchups are 21.5 fewer than his over/under in Sunday's game.
  • In five games against the Bears Mattison has not rushed for a touchdown.
  • The Bears allow 126.4 yards per game on the ground, the NFL's 24th-ranked rush defense.
  • Mattison and the Vikings will face off against the NFL's 12th-ranked defense in terms of rushing touchdowns allowed (14).

Recent Performances

  • Mattison did not record a rush attempt in last week's game versus the Packers.
  • He also reeled in four passes for 13 yards.
  • During his last three games, Mattison has rushed for 41 yards (13.7 per game) on 13 carries with one touchdown.
  • Mattison has also caught seven passes for 42 yards (14.0 ypg).

Mattison's Minnesota Teammates

NameAttempts% Team AttemptsYardsTDsRed Zone Attempts% Team Red Zone AttemptsYards/Attempt

Alexander Mattison

129

30.2%

473

3

28

33.7%

3.7

Dalvin Cook

235

55.0%

1,080

6

45

54.2%

4.6

Kirk Cousins

28

6.6%

116

1

4

4.8%

4.1

Wayne Gallman

28

6.6%

104

0

1

1.2%

3.7

Powered By Data Skrive