Alexander Mattison Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Minnesota vs. Chicago
Alexander Mattison Prop Bet Odds
Alexander Mattison Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Mattison has rushed for 473 yards (29.6 per game) on 129 carries with three touchdowns.
- He also averages 14.1 receiving yards per game, grabbing 31 passes for 225 yards and one touchdown.
- His team has rushed the ball 427 times this season, and he's carried 129 of those attempts (30.2%).
- The Vikings have run 57.7% passing plays and 42.3% rushing plays this season. They rank 14th in the NFL in scoring.
Matchup vs. Chicago
- Against the Bears, Mattison's two rushing yards per game over his five career matchups are 21.5 fewer than his over/under in Sunday's game.
- In five games against the Bears Mattison has not rushed for a touchdown.
- The Bears allow 126.4 yards per game on the ground, the NFL's 24th-ranked rush defense.
- Mattison and the Vikings will face off against the NFL's 12th-ranked defense in terms of rushing touchdowns allowed (14).
Recent Performances
- Mattison did not record a rush attempt in last week's game versus the Packers.
- He also reeled in four passes for 13 yards.
- During his last three games, Mattison has rushed for 41 yards (13.7 per game) on 13 carries with one touchdown.
- Mattison has also caught seven passes for 42 yards (14.0 ypg).
Mattison's Minnesota Teammates
|Name
|Attempts
|% Team Attempts
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Attempts
|% Team Red Zone Attempts
|Yards/Attempt
Alexander Mattison
129
30.2%
473
3
28
33.7%
3.7
Dalvin Cook
235
55.0%
1,080
6
45
54.2%
4.6
Kirk Cousins
28
6.6%
116
1
4
4.8%
4.1
Wayne Gallman
28
6.6%
104
0
1
1.2%
3.7
