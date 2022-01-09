Allen Lazard has player prop bet markets available from sportsbooks before his next NFL game on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET airing on FOX. NFC North foes meet in Week 18 when Lazard and the Green Bay Packers (13-3) take the field against the Detroit Lions (2-13-1) at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan.

Allen Lazard Prop Bet Odds

Allen Lazard Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Lazard has racked up 438 receiving yards (27.4 per game) and six touchdowns, hauling in 35 balls on 54 targets.

Lazard has been the target of 54 of his team's 558 passing attempts this season, or 9.7% of the target share.

Lazard (12 red zone targets) has been the recipient of 11.0% of his team's 109 red zone pass attempts.

The Packers have run 57.1% passing plays and 42.9% rushing plays this season. They rank 10th in the NFL in scoring.

Matchup vs. Detroit

Lazard has averaged 34.2 receiving yards per game in his six career matchups against the Lions, 0.3 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.

In six matchups versus the Lions, Lazard has had a touchdown catch twice, but never more than one in any single game.

This week Lazard will face the NFL's 21st-ranked pass defense (255.6 yards allowed per game).

The Lions have given up 28 passing TDs this season (1.8 per game), ranking them 24th among NFL defenses.

Recent Performances

Lazard put together a 72-yard performance against the Vikings last week on six catches while being targeted six times and scoring one touchdown.

Lazard has racked up 140 receiving yards (46.7 per game) and two touchdowns, hauling in 10 balls on 15 targets over his last three games.

Lazard's Green Bay Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Allen Lazard 54 9.7% 35 438 6 12 11.0% Davante Adams 162 29.0% 117 1498 11 27 24.8% Marquez Valdes-Scantling 54 9.7% 26 430 3 8 7.3% Aaron Jones 65 11.6% 52 391 6 15 13.8%

