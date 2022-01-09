Allen Lazard Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Green Bay vs. Detroit
Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.
Allen Lazard Prop Bet Odds
Allen Lazard Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Lazard has racked up 438 receiving yards (27.4 per game) and six touchdowns, hauling in 35 balls on 54 targets.
- Lazard has been the target of 54 of his team's 558 passing attempts this season, or 9.7% of the target share.
- Lazard (12 red zone targets) has been the recipient of 11.0% of his team's 109 red zone pass attempts.
- The Packers have run 57.1% passing plays and 42.9% rushing plays this season. They rank 10th in the NFL in scoring.
- Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Lazard's matchup with the Lions.
Matchup vs. Detroit
- Lazard has averaged 34.2 receiving yards per game in his six career matchups against the Lions, 0.3 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.
- In six matchups versus the Lions, Lazard has had a touchdown catch twice, but never more than one in any single game.
- This week Lazard will face the NFL's 21st-ranked pass defense (255.6 yards allowed per game).
- The Lions have given up 28 passing TDs this season (1.8 per game), ranking them 24th among NFL defenses.
Recent Performances
- Lazard put together a 72-yard performance against the Vikings last week on six catches while being targeted six times and scoring one touchdown.
- Lazard has racked up 140 receiving yards (46.7 per game) and two touchdowns, hauling in 10 balls on 15 targets over his last three games.
Lazard's Green Bay Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Allen Lazard
54
9.7%
35
438
6
12
11.0%
Davante Adams
162
29.0%
117
1498
11
27
24.8%
Marquez Valdes-Scantling
54
9.7%
26
430
3
8
7.3%
Aaron Jones
65
11.6%
52
391
6
15
13.8%
Powered By Data Skrive