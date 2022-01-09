Skip to main content
Allen Lazard Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Green Bay vs. Detroit

Allen Lazard has player prop bet markets available from sportsbooks before his next NFL game on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET airing on FOX. NFC North foes meet in Week 18 when Lazard and the Green Bay Packers (13-3) take the field against the Detroit Lions (2-13-1) at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan.

Allen Lazard Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Lazard has racked up 438 receiving yards (27.4 per game) and six touchdowns, hauling in 35 balls on 54 targets.
  • Lazard has been the target of 54 of his team's 558 passing attempts this season, or 9.7% of the target share.
  • Lazard (12 red zone targets) has been the recipient of 11.0% of his team's 109 red zone pass attempts.
  • The Packers have run 57.1% passing plays and 42.9% rushing plays this season. They rank 10th in the NFL in scoring.
Matchup vs. Detroit

  • Lazard has averaged 34.2 receiving yards per game in his six career matchups against the Lions, 0.3 fewer than his over/under for Sunday's game.
  • In six matchups versus the Lions, Lazard has had a touchdown catch twice, but never more than one in any single game.
  • This week Lazard will face the NFL's 21st-ranked pass defense (255.6 yards allowed per game).
  • The Lions have given up 28 passing TDs this season (1.8 per game), ranking them 24th among NFL defenses.

Recent Performances

  • Lazard put together a 72-yard performance against the Vikings last week on six catches while being targeted six times and scoring one touchdown.
  • Lazard has racked up 140 receiving yards (46.7 per game) and two touchdowns, hauling in 10 balls on 15 targets over his last three games.

Lazard's Green Bay Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Allen Lazard

54

9.7%

35

438

6

12

11.0%

Davante Adams

162

29.0%

117

1498

11

27

24.8%

Marquez Valdes-Scantling

54

9.7%

26

430

3

8

7.3%

Aaron Jones

65

11.6%

52

391

6

15

13.8%

