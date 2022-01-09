Skip to main content
Alvin Kamara Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - New Orleans vs. Atlanta

Ahead of placing any prop bet wagers on Alvin Kamara for Sunday's game, which starts at 4:25 PM ET on FOX, here are some insights and stats to consider to make the best bets. Kamara and the New Orleans Saints (8-8) are set for an NFC South matchup in Week 18 against the Atlanta Falcons (7-9) at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia.

Alvin Kamara Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Kamara has churned out a team-high 752 rushing yards (47.0 per game) and scored four touchdowns.
  • He's also caught 45 passes for 423 yards (26.4 per game) and five touchdowns.
  • He has handled 210, or 45.3%, of his team's 464 rushing attempts this season.
  • The Saints, who rank 19th in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 50.8% of the time while opting for the ground attack 49.2% of the time.
Matchup vs. Atlanta

  • Against the Falcons, Kamara's 50.8 rushing yards per game over his nine career matchups are 13.7 fewer than his over/under in Sunday's game.
  • Kamara, in nine matchups versus the Falcons, has run for a TD three times, but has not tallied more than one in a single game.
  • The Falcons give up 127.9 yards per game on the ground, the NFL's 26th-ranked rush defense.
  • The Falcons have allowed 19 rushing touchdowns, 27th in the league.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's outing against the Panthers, Kamara carried the ball 13 times for 32 yards.
  • Kamara also racked up 68 yards on five receptions and scored one receiving TD.
  • Kamara has 102 yards on 37 carries (34.0 ypg) in his last three games.
  • He also has nine catches for 88 yards (29.3 per game) and one TD.

Kamara's New Orleans Teammates

NameAttempts% Team AttemptsYardsTDsRed Zone Attempts% Team Red Zone AttemptsYards/Attempt

Alvin Kamara

210

45.3%

752

4

33

49.3%

3.6

Mark Ingram II

160

-

554

2

23

-

3.5

Taysom Hill

65

14.0%

356

5

13

19.4%

5.5

Jameis Winston

32

6.9%

166

1

4

6.0%

5.2

