Ahead of placing any prop bet wagers on Alvin Kamara for Sunday's game, which starts at 4:25 PM ET on FOX, here are some insights and stats to consider to make the best bets. Kamara and the New Orleans Saints (8-8) are set for an NFC South matchup in Week 18 against the Atlanta Falcons (7-9) at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia.

Alvin Kamara Prop Bet Odds

Alvin Kamara Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Kamara has churned out a team-high 752 rushing yards (47.0 per game) and scored four touchdowns.

He's also caught 45 passes for 423 yards (26.4 per game) and five touchdowns.

He has handled 210, or 45.3%, of his team's 464 rushing attempts this season.

The Saints, who rank 19th in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 50.8% of the time while opting for the ground attack 49.2% of the time.

Matchup vs. Atlanta

Against the Falcons, Kamara's 50.8 rushing yards per game over his nine career matchups are 13.7 fewer than his over/under in Sunday's game.

Kamara, in nine matchups versus the Falcons, has run for a TD three times, but has not tallied more than one in a single game.

The Falcons give up 127.9 yards per game on the ground, the NFL's 26th-ranked rush defense.

The Falcons have allowed 19 rushing touchdowns, 27th in the league.

Recent Performances

In last week's outing against the Panthers, Kamara carried the ball 13 times for 32 yards.

Kamara also racked up 68 yards on five receptions and scored one receiving TD.

Kamara has 102 yards on 37 carries (34.0 ypg) in his last three games.

He also has nine catches for 88 yards (29.3 per game) and one TD.

Kamara's New Orleans Teammates

Name Attempts % Team Attempts Yards TDs Red Zone Attempts % Team Red Zone Attempts Yards/Attempt Alvin Kamara 210 45.3% 752 4 33 49.3% 3.6 Mark Ingram II 160 - 554 2 23 - 3.5 Taysom Hill 65 14.0% 356 5 13 19.4% 5.5 Jameis Winston 32 6.9% 166 1 4 6.0% 5.2

