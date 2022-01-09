Alvin Kamara Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - New Orleans vs. Atlanta
Alvin Kamara Prop Bet Odds
Alvin Kamara Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Kamara has churned out a team-high 752 rushing yards (47.0 per game) and scored four touchdowns.
- He's also caught 45 passes for 423 yards (26.4 per game) and five touchdowns.
- He has handled 210, or 45.3%, of his team's 464 rushing attempts this season.
- The Saints, who rank 19th in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 50.8% of the time while opting for the ground attack 49.2% of the time.
Matchup vs. Atlanta
- Against the Falcons, Kamara's 50.8 rushing yards per game over his nine career matchups are 13.7 fewer than his over/under in Sunday's game.
- Kamara, in nine matchups versus the Falcons, has run for a TD three times, but has not tallied more than one in a single game.
- The Falcons give up 127.9 yards per game on the ground, the NFL's 26th-ranked rush defense.
- The Falcons have allowed 19 rushing touchdowns, 27th in the league.
Recent Performances
- In last week's outing against the Panthers, Kamara carried the ball 13 times for 32 yards.
- Kamara also racked up 68 yards on five receptions and scored one receiving TD.
- Kamara has 102 yards on 37 carries (34.0 ypg) in his last three games.
- He also has nine catches for 88 yards (29.3 per game) and one TD.
Kamara's New Orleans Teammates
|Name
|Attempts
|% Team Attempts
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Attempts
|% Team Red Zone Attempts
|Yards/Attempt
Alvin Kamara
210
45.3%
752
4
33
49.3%
3.6
Mark Ingram II
160
-
554
2
23
-
3.5
Taysom Hill
65
14.0%
356
5
13
19.4%
5.5
Jameis Winston
32
6.9%
166
1
4
6.0%
5.2
Powered By Data Skrive