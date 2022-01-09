Ahead of Sunday's game, here are the key stats and trends you need to know about Amon-Ra St. Brown and his player prop bet options. He'll take the field starting at 1:00 PM ET on FOX. St.Brown and the Detroit Lions (2-13-1) ready for an NFC North matchup in Week 18 with the Green Bay Packers (13-3) at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Amon-Ra St. Brown Prop Bet Odds

Amon-Ra St. Brown Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

St.Brown's 803 receiving yards (50.2 per game) are tops amongst the Lions. He's been targeted 108 times, and has 82 receptions and four touchdowns.

St.Brown has been the target of 19.3% (108 total) of his team's 561 passing attempts this season.

St.Brown (12 red zone targets) has been the recipient of 19.4% of his team's 62 red zone pass attempts.

The Lions have run 58.3% passing plays and 41.7% rushing plays this season. They rank 28th in the NFL in scoring.

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for St.Brown's matchup with the Packers.

Matchup vs. Green Bay

St.Brown had 18 receiving yards in one career matchup against the Packers, 49.5 fewer than his receiving yards prop bet over/under for Sunday's game (67.5).

St.Brown did not have a touchdown catch in that contest against the Packers.

This week St.Brown will face the NFL's 11th-ranked pass defense (231.8 yards allowed per game).

With 28 passing TDs conceded this season, the Packers defense is ranked 24th in the league.

Recent Performances

In last week's matchup with the Seahawks, St.Brown grabbed eight passes for 111 yards and scored one touchdown while being targeted 11 times.

St.Brown's stat line during his last three games shows 25 grabs for 292 yards and three touchdowns. He averaged 97.3 receiving yards per game and was targeted 33 times.

St.Brown's Detroit Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Amon-Ra St. Brown 108 19.3% 82 803 4 12 19.4% T.J. Hockenson 84 15.0% 61 583 4 9 14.5% Kalif Raymond 66 11.8% 44 475 3 6 9.7% D'Andre Swift 73 13.0% 58 436 2 7 11.3%

Powered By Data Skrive