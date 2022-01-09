Before placing any wagers on Andy Dalton's player prop bet markets for Sunday's game, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on FOX, here are some key stats and trends to know. NFC North rivals square off in Week 18 when Dalton and the Chicago Bears (6-10) meet the Minnesota Vikings (7-9) at U.S. Bank Stadium.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Andy Dalton Prop Bet Odds

Andy Dalton Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

This year Dalton has recorded 1,190 passing yards (74.4 per game) while going 116-for-188 (61.7% completion percentage) and throwing seven touchdowns and seven interceptions.

He also adds 69 rushing yards (4.3 ypg) on 15 carries.

The Bears have run 52.3% passing plays and 47.7% rushing plays this season. They rank 26th in the NFL in scoring.

Dalton has thrown 20 passes in the red zone this season, 14.4% of his team's red zone plays.

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Dalton's matchup with the Vikings.

Matchup vs. Minnesota

Dalton's 105.3 passing yards per game in three matchups against the Vikings are 120.2 fewer yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.

Dalton had one multiple-TD outing over those matchups against the Vikings.

Note: Dalton's stats vs. Vikings date back to 2016.

This week Dalton will face the NFL's 28th-ranked pass defense (272.1 yards allowed per game).

The Vikings have allowed 28 passing TDs this year (1.8 per game), ranking them 24th among NFL defenses.

Recent Performances

Last week against the Giants, Dalton went 18-for-35 (51.4 percent) for 173 yards, while throwing one touchdown and one interception.

Dalton tacked on 14 yards on three carries, averaging 4.7 yards per carry.

Dalton has racked up 173 passing yards (57.7 per game) and has a 51.4% completion percentage (18-for-35) over his last three appearances, tossing one touchdown and one interception.

Dalton's Chicago Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Darnell Mooney 124 25.1% 69 929 4 10 17.2% Cole Kmet 88 17.8% 56 564 0 12 20.7% Allen Robinson II 62 12.6% 36 388 1 4 6.9%

Powered By Data Skrive