Andy Dalton Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Chicago vs. Minnesota
Andy Dalton Prop Bet Odds
Andy Dalton Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- This year Dalton has recorded 1,190 passing yards (74.4 per game) while going 116-for-188 (61.7% completion percentage) and throwing seven touchdowns and seven interceptions.
- He also adds 69 rushing yards (4.3 ypg) on 15 carries.
- The Bears have run 52.3% passing plays and 47.7% rushing plays this season. They rank 26th in the NFL in scoring.
- Dalton has thrown 20 passes in the red zone this season, 14.4% of his team's red zone plays.
Matchup vs. Minnesota
- Dalton's 105.3 passing yards per game in three matchups against the Vikings are 120.2 fewer yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.
- Dalton had one multiple-TD outing over those matchups against the Vikings.
- Note: Dalton's stats vs. Vikings date back to 2016.
- This week Dalton will face the NFL's 28th-ranked pass defense (272.1 yards allowed per game).
- The Vikings have allowed 28 passing TDs this year (1.8 per game), ranking them 24th among NFL defenses.
Recent Performances
- Last week against the Giants, Dalton went 18-for-35 (51.4 percent) for 173 yards, while throwing one touchdown and one interception.
- Dalton tacked on 14 yards on three carries, averaging 4.7 yards per carry.
- Dalton has racked up 173 passing yards (57.7 per game) and has a 51.4% completion percentage (18-for-35) over his last three appearances, tossing one touchdown and one interception.
Dalton's Chicago Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Darnell Mooney
124
25.1%
69
929
4
10
17.2%
Cole Kmet
88
17.8%
56
564
0
12
20.7%
Allen Robinson II
62
12.6%
36
388
1
4
6.9%
