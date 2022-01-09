Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
BETTING
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLWNBAFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE

Andy Dalton Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Chicago vs. Minnesota

Before placing any wagers on Andy Dalton's player prop bet markets for Sunday's game, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on FOX, here are some key stats and trends to know. NFC North rivals square off in Week 18 when Dalton and the Chicago Bears (6-10) meet the Minnesota Vikings (7-9) at U.S. Bank Stadium.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Andy Dalton Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • This year Dalton has recorded 1,190 passing yards (74.4 per game) while going 116-for-188 (61.7% completion percentage) and throwing seven touchdowns and seven interceptions.
  • He also adds 69 rushing yards (4.3 ypg) on 15 carries.
  • The Bears have run 52.3% passing plays and 47.7% rushing plays this season. They rank 26th in the NFL in scoring.
  • Dalton has thrown 20 passes in the red zone this season, 14.4% of his team's red zone plays.
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Dalton's matchup with the Vikings.

Matchup vs. Minnesota

  • Dalton's 105.3 passing yards per game in three matchups against the Vikings are 120.2 fewer yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.
  • Dalton had one multiple-TD outing over those matchups against the Vikings.
  • Note: Dalton's stats vs. Vikings date back to 2016.
  • This week Dalton will face the NFL's 28th-ranked pass defense (272.1 yards allowed per game).
  • The Vikings have allowed 28 passing TDs this year (1.8 per game), ranking them 24th among NFL defenses.

Recent Performances

  • Last week against the Giants, Dalton went 18-for-35 (51.4 percent) for 173 yards, while throwing one touchdown and one interception.
  • Dalton tacked on 14 yards on three carries, averaging 4.7 yards per carry.
  • Dalton has racked up 173 passing yards (57.7 per game) and has a 51.4% completion percentage (18-for-35) over his last three appearances, tossing one touchdown and one interception.

Dalton's Chicago Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Darnell Mooney

124

25.1%

69

929

4

10

17.2%

Cole Kmet

88

17.8%

56

564

0

12

20.7%

Allen Robinson II

62

12.6%

36

388

1

4

6.9%

Powered By Data Skrive