In advance of Sunday's game, here are the key stats and trends you need to know about Antonio Gibson and his player prop bet options. He'll take the field starting at 1:00 PM ET on FOX. NFC East rivals square off in Week 18 when Gibson and the Washington Football Team (6-10) meet the New York Giants (4-12) at MetLife Stadium.

Antonio Gibson Prop Bet Odds

Antonio Gibson Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Gibson has rushed for a team-leading 891 yards on 237 attempts (55.7 yards per game) and scored six touchdowns.

He's also tacked on 41 catches for 289 yards (18.1 per game) and three touchdowns.

He has received 237 of his team's 440 carries this season (53.9%).

The Football Team, who rank 22nd in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 54.7% of the time while running the ball 45.3% of the time.

Matchup vs. New York

Over his three career matchups against the Giants, Gibson averaged 39.7 rushing yards per game, 18.8 fewer yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.

In one of three games versus the Giants Gibson has run for a touchdown. But he did not have multiple TDs in that game.

The Giants have the NFL's 23rd-ranked defense against the run, surrendering 122.9 yards per game.

Gibson and the Football Team will face off against the NFL's 12th-ranked defense in terms of rushing touchdowns allowed (14).

Recent Performances

Gibson did not record a rush attempt in last week's game versus the Eagles.

Gibson has run for 55 yards on 21 carries (18.3 yards per game) with one touchdown on the ground during his last three games.

He's also tacked on eight catches for 68 yards (22.7 per game) and one touchdown.

Gibson's Washington Teammates

Name Attempts % Team Attempts Yards TDs Red Zone Attempts % Team Red Zone Attempts Yards/Attempt Antonio Gibson 237 53.9% 891 6 38 55.9% 3.8 Taylor Heinicke 58 13.2% 310 1 10 14.7% 5.3 Jaret Patterson 62 14.1% 245 2 6 8.8% 4.0 J.D. McKissic 48 10.9% 212 2 6 8.8% 4.4

