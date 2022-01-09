Arizona Cardinals vs. Seattle Seahawks NFL Week 18 Odds, Plays and Insights

The Arizona Cardinals (11-5) and Seattle Seahawks (6-10) will face each other in a Week 18 NFL clash of NFC West rivals.

Odds for Cardinals vs. Seahawks

Over/under insights

Arizona's games this season have gone over 48 points eight of 16 times.

Seattle and its opponents have combined to score more than 48 points in five of 16 games this season.

The two teams combine to score 48.5 points per game, 0.5 more than the over/under in this contest.

These two squads combine to surrender 41.5 points per game, 6.5 fewer than this contest's over/under.

Cardinals games this season feature an average total of 48.6 points, a number 0.6 points higher than Sunday's over/under.

In 2021, games involving the Seahawks have averaged a total of 46.7 points, 1.3 fewer than this game's set over/under.

Cardinals stats and trends

Arizona has played 16 games, with 10 wins against the spread.

The Cardinals are 4-3 ATS when favored by 5.5 points or more this season.

Arizona's games this year have gone over the total in seven out of 16 opportunities (43.8%).

This year, the Cardinals average 5.2 more points per game (26.2) than the Seahawks give up (21.0).

Arizona is 9-2 against the spread and 10-1 overall this season when the team scores more than 21.0 points.

The Cardinals collect just 5.9 fewer yards per game (377.9) than the Seahawks give up per matchup (383.8).

Arizona is 7-3 against the spread and 8-2 overall when the team totals over 383.8 yards.

This year, the Cardinals have 14 turnovers, three fewer than the Seahawks have takeaways (17).

Seahawks stats and trends

Seattle has eight wins against the spread in 16 games this season.

The Seahawks have covered the spread once this season when underdogs by 5.5 points or more (in two chances).

Seattle's games this year have hit the over on six of 16 set point totals (37.5%).

The Seahawks score 22.3 points per game, comparable to the 20.5 the Cardinals give up.

Seattle is 6-2 against the spread and 6-2 overall in games when it scores more than 20.5 points.

The Seahawks collect just 5.7 fewer yards per game (317.2) than the Cardinals give up per contest (322.9).

Seattle is 4-4 against the spread and 4-4 overall when the team totals over 322.9 yards.

This season the Seahawks have 11 turnovers, 14 fewer than the Cardinals have takeaways (25).

Home and road insights

At home this year, Arizona has two wins against the spread and is 3-4 overall.

At home, the Cardinals have two wins ATS (2-2) as 5.5-point favorites or more.

Arizona has hit the over in three of seven home games this year.

Cardinals home games this season average 48.2 total points, 0.2 more than this outing's over/under (48).

Seattle is 4-4 against the spread, and 3-5 overall, in away games.

On the road, the Seahawks are unbeaten ATS (1-0) as 5.5-point underdogs or more.

Seattle has gone over the total twice in eight road games this year.

This season, Seahawks away games average 47.6 points, 0.4 fewer than this contest's over/under (48).

