Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
BETTING
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLWNBAFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE

Arizona Cardinals vs. Seattle Seahawks NFL Week 18 Odds, Plays and Insights

The Arizona Cardinals (11-5) and Seattle Seahawks (6-10) will face each other in a Week 18 NFL clash of NFC West rivals.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for Cardinals vs. Seahawks

Over/under insights

  • Arizona's games this season have gone over 48 points eight of 16 times.
  • Seattle and its opponents have combined to score more than 48 points in five of 16 games this season.
  • The two teams combine to score 48.5 points per game, 0.5 more than the over/under in this contest.
  • These two squads combine to surrender 41.5 points per game, 6.5 fewer than this contest's over/under.
  • Cardinals games this season feature an average total of 48.6 points, a number 0.6 points higher than Sunday's over/under.
  • In 2021, games involving the Seahawks have averaged a total of 46.7 points, 1.3 fewer than this game's set over/under.
  • Arizona has played 16 games, with 10 wins against the spread.
  • The Cardinals are 4-3 ATS when favored by 5.5 points or more this season.
  • Arizona's games this year have gone over the total in seven out of 16 opportunities (43.8%).
  • This year, the Cardinals average 5.2 more points per game (26.2) than the Seahawks give up (21.0).
  • Arizona is 9-2 against the spread and 10-1 overall this season when the team scores more than 21.0 points.
  • The Cardinals collect just 5.9 fewer yards per game (377.9) than the Seahawks give up per matchup (383.8).
  • Arizona is 7-3 against the spread and 8-2 overall when the team totals over 383.8 yards.
  • This year, the Cardinals have 14 turnovers, three fewer than the Seahawks have takeaways (17).
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest spread, moneyline and total for Arizona's matchup with the Seahawks.
  • Seattle has eight wins against the spread in 16 games this season.
  • The Seahawks have covered the spread once this season when underdogs by 5.5 points or more (in two chances).
  • Seattle's games this year have hit the over on six of 16 set point totals (37.5%).
  • The Seahawks score 22.3 points per game, comparable to the 20.5 the Cardinals give up.
  • Seattle is 6-2 against the spread and 6-2 overall in games when it scores more than 20.5 points.
  • The Seahawks collect just 5.7 fewer yards per game (317.2) than the Cardinals give up per contest (322.9).
  • Seattle is 4-4 against the spread and 4-4 overall when the team totals over 322.9 yards.
  • This season the Seahawks have 11 turnovers, 14 fewer than the Cardinals have takeaways (25).

Home and road insights

  • At home this year, Arizona has two wins against the spread and is 3-4 overall.
  • At home, the Cardinals have two wins ATS (2-2) as 5.5-point favorites or more.
  • Arizona has hit the over in three of seven home games this year.
  • Cardinals home games this season average 48.2 total points, 0.2 more than this outing's over/under (48).
  • Seattle is 4-4 against the spread, and 3-5 overall, in away games.
  • On the road, the Seahawks are unbeaten ATS (1-0) as 5.5-point underdogs or more.
  • Seattle has gone over the total twice in eight road games this year.
  • This season, Seahawks away games average 47.6 points, 0.4 fewer than this contest's over/under (48).

Powered by Data Skrive.