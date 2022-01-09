Austin Ekeler Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Los Angeles vs. Las Vegas
Austin Ekeler Prop Bet Odds
Austin Ekeler Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- Ekeler has racked up a team-high 847 rushing yards (52.9 per game) and scored 11 touchdowns.
- He also has 612 receiving yards (38.3 per game) on 65 catches, with seven TDs.
- His team has rushed the ball 402 times this season, and he's handled 190 of those attempts (47.3%).
- The Chargers have run 60.3% passing plays and 39.7% rushing plays this season. They rank sixth in the NFL in scoring.
Matchup vs. Las Vegas
- In his two career matchups against them, Ekeler has averaged 88.5 rushing yards against the Raiders, 33.0 more than his over/under in Sunday's game.
- In one of two games versus the Raiders Ekeler has run for a touchdown. But he did not have multiple TDs in that game.
- The Raiders have the NFL's 21st-ranked defense against the run, allowing 116.1 yards per game.
- This season the Raiders have allowed 17 rushing TDs. They are ranked 23rd in the league in that category.
Recent Performances
- Against the Broncos last week, Ekeler rushed 17 times for 58 yards and scored one touchdown.
- Ekeler tacked on three catches for 54 yards.
- Ekeler has run for 117 yards on 29 carries (39.0 yards per game) with two touchdowns on the ground over his last three outings.
- Ekeler has caught seven passes for 77 yards (25.7 ypg).
Ekeler's Los Angeles Teammates
|Name
|Attempts
|% Team Attempts
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Attempts
|% Team Red Zone Attempts
|Yards/Attempt
Austin Ekeler
190
47.3%
847
11
44
45.4%
4.5
Justin Jackson
65
16.2%
344
2
19
19.6%
5.3
Justin Herbert
61
15.2%
301
3
21
21.6%
4.9
Joshua Kelley
33
8.2%
102
0
5
5.2%
3.1
