Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
BETTING
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLWNBAFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE

Austin Ekeler Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Los Angeles vs. Las Vegas

There will be player prop bets available for Austin Ekeler before he hits the field for NFL action on Sunday at 8:20 PM ET live on NBC. Ekeler's Los Angeles Chargers (9-7) and the Las Vegas Raiders (9-7) square off in a Week 18 matchup between AFC West rivals at Allegiant Stadium.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Austin Ekeler Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • Ekeler has racked up a team-high 847 rushing yards (52.9 per game) and scored 11 touchdowns.
  • He also has 612 receiving yards (38.3 per game) on 65 catches, with seven TDs.
  • His team has rushed the ball 402 times this season, and he's handled 190 of those attempts (47.3%).
  • The Chargers have run 60.3% passing plays and 39.7% rushing plays this season. They rank sixth in the NFL in scoring.
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Ekeler's matchup with the Raiders.

Matchup vs. Las Vegas

  • In his two career matchups against them, Ekeler has averaged 88.5 rushing yards against the Raiders, 33.0 more than his over/under in Sunday's game.
  • In one of two games versus the Raiders Ekeler has run for a touchdown. But he did not have multiple TDs in that game.
  • The Raiders have the NFL's 21st-ranked defense against the run, allowing 116.1 yards per game.
  • This season the Raiders have allowed 17 rushing TDs. They are ranked 23rd in the league in that category.

Recent Performances

  • Against the Broncos last week, Ekeler rushed 17 times for 58 yards and scored one touchdown.
  • Ekeler tacked on three catches for 54 yards.
  • Ekeler has run for 117 yards on 29 carries (39.0 yards per game) with two touchdowns on the ground over his last three outings.
  • Ekeler has caught seven passes for 77 yards (25.7 ypg).

Ekeler's Los Angeles Teammates

NameAttempts% Team AttemptsYardsTDsRed Zone Attempts% Team Red Zone AttemptsYards/Attempt

Austin Ekeler

190

47.3%

847

11

44

45.4%

4.5

Justin Jackson

65

16.2%

344

2

19

19.6%

5.3

Justin Herbert

61

15.2%

301

3

21

21.6%

4.9

Joshua Kelley

33

8.2%

102

0

5

5.2%

3.1

Powered By Data Skrive