There will be player prop bets available for Austin Ekeler before he hits the field for NFL action on Sunday at 8:20 PM ET live on NBC. Ekeler's Los Angeles Chargers (9-7) and the Las Vegas Raiders (9-7) square off in a Week 18 matchup between AFC West rivals at Allegiant Stadium.

Austin Ekeler Prop Bet Odds

Austin Ekeler Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

Ekeler has racked up a team-high 847 rushing yards (52.9 per game) and scored 11 touchdowns.

He also has 612 receiving yards (38.3 per game) on 65 catches, with seven TDs.

His team has rushed the ball 402 times this season, and he's handled 190 of those attempts (47.3%).

The Chargers have run 60.3% passing plays and 39.7% rushing plays this season. They rank sixth in the NFL in scoring.

Matchup vs. Las Vegas

In his two career matchups against them, Ekeler has averaged 88.5 rushing yards against the Raiders, 33.0 more than his over/under in Sunday's game.

In one of two games versus the Raiders Ekeler has run for a touchdown. But he did not have multiple TDs in that game.

The Raiders have the NFL's 21st-ranked defense against the run, allowing 116.1 yards per game.

This season the Raiders have allowed 17 rushing TDs. They are ranked 23rd in the league in that category.

Recent Performances

Against the Broncos last week, Ekeler rushed 17 times for 58 yards and scored one touchdown.

Ekeler tacked on three catches for 54 yards.

Ekeler has run for 117 yards on 29 carries (39.0 yards per game) with two touchdowns on the ground over his last three outings.

Ekeler has caught seven passes for 77 yards (25.7 ypg).

Ekeler's Los Angeles Teammates

Name Attempts % Team Attempts Yards TDs Red Zone Attempts % Team Red Zone Attempts Yards/Attempt Austin Ekeler 190 47.3% 847 11 44 45.4% 4.5 Justin Jackson 65 16.2% 344 2 19 19.6% 5.3 Justin Herbert 61 15.2% 301 3 21 21.6% 4.9 Joshua Kelley 33 8.2% 102 0 5 5.2% 3.1

