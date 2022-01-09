Skip to main content
Baltimore Ravens vs. Pittsburgh Steelers NFL Week 18 Odds, Plays and Insights

The Baltimore Ravens (8-8) will aim to stop their five-game skid in a battle against the Pittsburgh Steelers (8-7-1) in Week 18.

Odds for Ravens vs. Steelers

Over/under insights

  • Baltimore and its opponents have gone over the current 41-point total in eight of 16 games this season.
  • Pittsburgh and its opponents have combined to score more than 41 points in nine of 16 games this season.
  • The two teams combine to score 43.8 points per game, 2.8 more than the over/under in this contest.
  • These two squads surrender a combined 47.6 points per game, 6.6 more than this contest's over/under.
  • The Ravens and their opponents have scored an average of 46.9 points per game in 2021, 5.9 more than Sunday's total.
  • The 41-point over/under for this game is 2.7 points below the 43.7 points per game average total in Steelers games this season.
  • Baltimore has played 16 games, with eight wins against the spread.
  • The Ravens have been favored by 3.5 points or more seven times this season and have not covered the spread in any of them.
  • Baltimore's games this year have eclipsed the over/under in 50% of its opportunities (eight times in 16 games with a set point total).
  • This year, the Ravens average just 0.7 fewer points per game (23.4) than the Steelers allow (24.1).
  • Baltimore is 3-3 against the spread and 4-2 overall this season when the team records more than 24.1 points.
  • The Ravens rack up only 18.8 more yards per game (378.7), than the Steelers allow per outing (359.9).
  • In games that Baltimore churns out more than 359.9 yards, the team is 3-5 against the spread and 5-3 overall.
  • The Ravens have turned the ball over four more times (23 total) than the Steelers have forced a turnover (19) this season.
  • Pittsburgh is 7-9-0 against the spread this year.
  • This season, the Steelers have an ATS record of 4-4 in their eight games as an underdog of 3.5 points or more.
  • Pittsburgh's games this year have hit the over in 43.8% of its opportunities (seven times in 16 games with a set point total).
  • The Steelers put up 3.1 fewer points per game (20.4) than the Ravens give up (23.5).
  • When Pittsburgh scores more than 23.5 points, it is 3-2 against the spread and 3-2 overall.
  • The Steelers collect 51.1 fewer yards per game (315.4) than the Ravens give up per matchup (366.5).
  • Pittsburgh is 2-2 against the spread and 2-1-1 overall when the team totals more than 366.5 yards.
  • This year the Steelers have turned the ball over 19 times, five more than the Ravens' takeaways (14).

Home and road insights

  • At home this year, Baltimore is 5-3 against the spread and 5-3 overall.
  • At home, as 3.5-point favorites or more, the Ravens are winless ATS (0-3).
  • This year, in eight home games, Baltimore has gone over the total five times.
  • The average point total in Ravens home games this season is 48.5 points, 7.5 more than this matchup's over/under (41).
  • This season in away games, Pittsburgh is 3-4 against the spread and 2-5 overall.
  • This season, in seven away games, Pittsburgh has hit the over four times.
  • This season, Steelers away games average 45.3 points, 4.3 more than this outing's over/under (41).

