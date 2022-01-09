Baltimore Ravens vs. Pittsburgh Steelers NFL Week 18 Odds, Plays and Insights

The Baltimore Ravens (8-8) will aim to stop their five-game skid in a battle against the Pittsburgh Steelers (8-7-1) in Week 18.

For more great betting and fantasy insight, join the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Odds for Ravens vs. Steelers

Over/under insights

Baltimore and its opponents have gone over the current 41-point total in eight of 16 games this season.

Pittsburgh and its opponents have combined to score more than 41 points in nine of 16 games this season.

The two teams combine to score 43.8 points per game, 2.8 more than the over/under in this contest.

These two squads surrender a combined 47.6 points per game, 6.6 more than this contest's over/under.

The Ravens and their opponents have scored an average of 46.9 points per game in 2021, 5.9 more than Sunday's total.

The 41-point over/under for this game is 2.7 points below the 43.7 points per game average total in Steelers games this season.

Ravens stats and trends

Baltimore has played 16 games, with eight wins against the spread.

The Ravens have been favored by 3.5 points or more seven times this season and have not covered the spread in any of them.

Baltimore's games this year have eclipsed the over/under in 50% of its opportunities (eight times in 16 games with a set point total).

This year, the Ravens average just 0.7 fewer points per game (23.4) than the Steelers allow (24.1).

Baltimore is 3-3 against the spread and 4-2 overall this season when the team records more than 24.1 points.

The Ravens rack up only 18.8 more yards per game (378.7), than the Steelers allow per outing (359.9).

In games that Baltimore churns out more than 359.9 yards, the team is 3-5 against the spread and 5-3 overall.

The Ravens have turned the ball over four more times (23 total) than the Steelers have forced a turnover (19) this season.

Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest spread, moneyline and total for Baltimore's matchup with the Steelers.

Steelers stats and trends

Pittsburgh is 7-9-0 against the spread this year.

This season, the Steelers have an ATS record of 4-4 in their eight games as an underdog of 3.5 points or more.

Pittsburgh's games this year have hit the over in 43.8% of its opportunities (seven times in 16 games with a set point total).

The Steelers put up 3.1 fewer points per game (20.4) than the Ravens give up (23.5).

When Pittsburgh scores more than 23.5 points, it is 3-2 against the spread and 3-2 overall.

The Steelers collect 51.1 fewer yards per game (315.4) than the Ravens give up per matchup (366.5).

Pittsburgh is 2-2 against the spread and 2-1-1 overall when the team totals more than 366.5 yards.

This year the Steelers have turned the ball over 19 times, five more than the Ravens' takeaways (14).

Home and road insights

At home this year, Baltimore is 5-3 against the spread and 5-3 overall.

At home, as 3.5-point favorites or more, the Ravens are winless ATS (0-3).

This year, in eight home games, Baltimore has gone over the total five times.

The average point total in Ravens home games this season is 48.5 points, 7.5 more than this matchup's over/under (41).

This season in away games, Pittsburgh is 3-4 against the spread and 2-5 overall.

This season, in seven away games, Pittsburgh has hit the over four times.

This season, Steelers away games average 45.3 points, 4.3 more than this outing's over/under (41).

Powered by Data Skrive.