Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
BETTING
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLWNBAFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE

Ben Roethlisberger Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Pittsburgh vs. Baltimore

Before Ben Roethlisberger hits the field for Sunday's game, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on CBS, here are some key facts and figures you should know ahead of placing a bet on his player prop betting options. AFC North opponents meet in Week 18 when Roethlisberger's Pittsburgh Steelers (8-7-1) hit the field against the Baltimore Ravens (8-8) at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Maryland.

Want more in-depth sports betting and fantasy insights? Sign up today for the SI Winners Club Newsletter.

Ben Roethlisberger Prop Bet Odds

Season Stats

  • This year, Roethlisberger has collected 3,496 passing yards (218.5 yards per game) while going 360-for-561 (64.2% completion percentage) and throwing 21 touchdowns and nine interceptions.
  • He's also carried the ball 17 times for nine yards and one touchdown, averaging 0.6 yards per game.
  • The Steelers have run 61.9% passing plays and 38.1% rushing plays this season. They rank 21st in the NFL in scoring.
  • Roethlisberger accounts for 61.8% of his team's red zone plays, with 81 of his 561 pass attempts coming from inside the opponent's 20-yard line.
  • Click over to SISportsbook and find the latest player props and odds for Roethlisberger's matchup with the Ravens.

Matchup vs. Baltimore

  • Roethlisberger averages 277 passing yards per game in nine matchups against the Ravens, 37.5 more yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.
  • Roethlisberger threw a touchdown pass in all of those outings against the Ravens, with multiple TD passes in five games.
  • Note: Roethlisberger's stats vs. Ravens date back to 2016.
  • The 296.4 yards per game the Ravens are conceding through the air makes them the NFL's worst pass defense.
  • The Ravens' defense is 30th in the league, allowing 1.9 passing touchdowns per game.

Recent Performances

  • In last week's outing against the Browns, Roethlisberger had 123 yards while completing 52.2% of his passes, while throwing one touchdown with one interception.
  • Roethlisberger has put up 430 passing yards (143.3 ypg) on 63-of-106 with two touchdowns against two interceptions over his last three games.
  • He's also rushed four times for -1 yards and one touchdown, averaging -0.3 yards per game.

Roethlisberger's Pittsburgh Teammates

NameTargetsTarget %CatchesYardsTDsRed Zone TargetsRed Zone Target %

Diontae Johnson

159

25.6%

100

1110

8

19

20.4%

Chase Claypool

98

15.8%

54

823

1

11

11.8%

Pat Freiermuth

70

11.3%

54

444

7

18

19.4%

Powered By Data Skrive