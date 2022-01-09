Before Ben Roethlisberger hits the field for Sunday's game, which starts at 1:00 PM ET on CBS, here are some key facts and figures you should know ahead of placing a bet on his player prop betting options. AFC North opponents meet in Week 18 when Roethlisberger's Pittsburgh Steelers (8-7-1) hit the field against the Baltimore Ravens (8-8) at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Maryland.

Ben Roethlisberger Prop Bet Odds

Ben Roethlisberger Prop Bet Stats and Trends

Season Stats

This year, Roethlisberger has collected 3,496 passing yards (218.5 yards per game) while going 360-for-561 (64.2% completion percentage) and throwing 21 touchdowns and nine interceptions.

He's also carried the ball 17 times for nine yards and one touchdown, averaging 0.6 yards per game.

The Steelers have run 61.9% passing plays and 38.1% rushing plays this season. They rank 21st in the NFL in scoring.

Roethlisberger accounts for 61.8% of his team's red zone plays, with 81 of his 561 pass attempts coming from inside the opponent's 20-yard line.

Matchup vs. Baltimore

Roethlisberger averages 277 passing yards per game in nine matchups against the Ravens, 37.5 more yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.

Roethlisberger threw a touchdown pass in all of those outings against the Ravens, with multiple TD passes in five games.

Note: Roethlisberger's stats vs. Ravens date back to 2016.

The 296.4 yards per game the Ravens are conceding through the air makes them the NFL's worst pass defense.

The Ravens' defense is 30th in the league, allowing 1.9 passing touchdowns per game.

Recent Performances

In last week's outing against the Browns, Roethlisberger had 123 yards while completing 52.2% of his passes, while throwing one touchdown with one interception.

Roethlisberger has put up 430 passing yards (143.3 ypg) on 63-of-106 with two touchdowns against two interceptions over his last three games.

He's also rushed four times for -1 yards and one touchdown, averaging -0.3 yards per game.

Roethlisberger's Pittsburgh Teammates

Name Targets Target % Catches Yards TDs Red Zone Targets Red Zone Target % Diontae Johnson 159 25.6% 100 1110 8 19 20.4% Chase Claypool 98 15.8% 54 823 1 11 11.8% Pat Freiermuth 70 11.3% 54 444 7 18 19.4%

