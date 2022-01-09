Ben Roethlisberger Player Prop Bets for NFL Week 18 - Pittsburgh vs. Baltimore
Ben Roethlisberger Prop Bet Odds
Ben Roethlisberger Prop Bet Stats and Trends
Season Stats
- This year, Roethlisberger has collected 3,496 passing yards (218.5 yards per game) while going 360-for-561 (64.2% completion percentage) and throwing 21 touchdowns and nine interceptions.
- He's also carried the ball 17 times for nine yards and one touchdown, averaging 0.6 yards per game.
- The Steelers have run 61.9% passing plays and 38.1% rushing plays this season. They rank 21st in the NFL in scoring.
- Roethlisberger accounts for 61.8% of his team's red zone plays, with 81 of his 561 pass attempts coming from inside the opponent's 20-yard line.
Matchup vs. Baltimore
- Roethlisberger averages 277 passing yards per game in nine matchups against the Ravens, 37.5 more yards than his over/under in Sunday's game.
- Roethlisberger threw a touchdown pass in all of those outings against the Ravens, with multiple TD passes in five games.
- Note: Roethlisberger's stats vs. Ravens date back to 2016.
- The 296.4 yards per game the Ravens are conceding through the air makes them the NFL's worst pass defense.
- The Ravens' defense is 30th in the league, allowing 1.9 passing touchdowns per game.
Recent Performances
- In last week's outing against the Browns, Roethlisberger had 123 yards while completing 52.2% of his passes, while throwing one touchdown with one interception.
- Roethlisberger has put up 430 passing yards (143.3 ypg) on 63-of-106 with two touchdowns against two interceptions over his last three games.
- He's also rushed four times for -1 yards and one touchdown, averaging -0.3 yards per game.
Roethlisberger's Pittsburgh Teammates
|Name
|Targets
|Target %
|Catches
|Yards
|TDs
|Red Zone Targets
|Red Zone Target %
Diontae Johnson
159
25.6%
100
1110
8
19
20.4%
Chase Claypool
98
15.8%
54
823
1
11
11.8%
Pat Freiermuth
70
11.3%
54
444
7
18
19.4%
